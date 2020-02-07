Front runners Buttigieg and Sanders defeat debate attacks

MANCHESTER, NH – Democratic presidential frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate, while rivals raise persistent questions about their ideology and experience, hoping to cast doubt on their ability to preserve President Donald Trump. defeat.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who was weak in the Iowa caowa this week, was a major attacker all night. He doubted Sanders’ status as a democratic socialist and said that Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has no background to lead into a complicated world. Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, who is struggling to break into the top, made similar criticism.

But Sanders and Buttigieg, who basically tied up in Iowa, largely wiped the widths.

“Donald Trump is lying all the time,” Sanders said in response to suggestions that Trump would use his self-described identity as a democratic socialist to mark him – and all Democrats – as radical.

Buttigieg tried to turn the skepticism of his resume into a positive one, portraying himself as a new face from outside Washington with experience in dealing with real problems and ready to lead a weary nation in a new direction.

“I am interested in the style of politics that we must put forward to actually turn the page,” Buttigieg said. He added a shot to Biden: “I freely admit that if you’re looking for the person with the most years of experience at the Washington office, you have your candidate, and of course it’s not me.”

Friday marked the eighth and perhaps most consistent debate in the Democratic Party’s many-year search for a presidential candidate. The prime-time affair came just four days after the chaotic caucuses of Iowa – and four days before the primary of New Hampshire – with several candidates facing focused questions about their political survival. Although several candidates had strong moments, it was unclear that the event would change the course of the campaign.

Biden was particularly explicit about the state of his candidacy during the opening moments and predicted that he would “take a hit” in New Hampshire next week before the game moves to more different states where he hopes to perform better.

He was confronted with criticism on stage when someone was too deep in the ways of Washington to represent the change that many democratic voters say they are looking for. He responded by refocusing on former President Barack Obama.

“I don’t think the politics of the past are so bad,” said Biden. “I don’t know how the past about Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad.”

But Biden had to defend his long record when the candidates talked about twenty years ago about the decision to send US troops to Iraq.

Biden again acknowledged that his vote for war authorization as a senator was a mistake, while Sanders said his vote by the Senate against deploying troops was evidence of his judgment on national security issues. Buttigieg, who studied at the time and later served in Afghanistan, said he would have resisted the war too.

Although the debate was sometimes fierce, there were moments of unity with candidates who were aware that Democratic primary voters have little desire for a total fight within the party. When a moderator asked Klobuchar to respond to Hillary Clinton’s comments that no one loves Sanders, Biden approached him and gave him a hug. Klobuchar meanwhile joked that Sanders is ‘fine’ and noted times that they had worked together on policy.

A gloomy Biden appreciated when Buttigieg defended him and his son, Hunter Biden, against Trump’s assault investigations.

And while Biden challenged Sanders’ embrace of a version of socialism, most of his rivals seemed willing to overlook that political identity. When the moderator asked if one of the candidates would have a problem with a democratic socialist as the presidential candidate of their party, only Klobuchar raised her hand.

Warren avoided any direct criticism of her rivals and repeatedly revolved around her core message against corruption. While Biden, Sanders, and Klobuchar fought over the best way to further develop healthcare, Warren did not address the need to lower the cost of prescription drugs instead.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang fought in the meantime to prove that they belong to the conversation.

Traditionally, the knives come out during this phase in the presidential primary process.

It was the pre-New Hampshire debate on the Republican side four years ago when the then New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie the presidential ambitions of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio destroyed with a well-timed decline. Rubio has never recovered, making it easier for Donald Trump to become the presidential candidate of his party.

The stakes were particularly high for Biden, who led the way in almost every one of the previous seven debates, but left Iowa in a distant fourth place. Although reporting problems has curbed the impact of the Iowa competition, Biden’s weak supporters rattled that encouraged him to take an aggressive tack on Friday night.

Klobuchar made a passionate pitch for moderate voters unhappy with Biden and Buttigieg.

“I am not a political newcomer without a record, but I have a record of fighting for people,” she said. “I know you and I will fight for you.”

The seven-person field emphasized the evolution of the Democrats nomination battle in 2020, which began with more than two dozen candidates and has effectively been reduced to a handful of prominent contenders.

There are clear dividing lines based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on the podium, Yang, was an ethnic minority.

Steyer campaigned in one of the country’s whitest states and repeatedly emphasized his support for repairs to African-Americans to make up for the consequences of slavery. His constant focus on race Friday was a reminder that he has invested heavily in South Carolina, where black voters are expected to play a decisive role and are central to Biden’s success strategy in later states.

Mike Bloomberg wasn’t on the stage on Friday night, but the New York billionaire was repeatedly referred to as the candidates took turns taking the rich.

The former mayor of New York City bypasses New Hampshire, one of the four states that vote this month, in favor of the delegate-rich states that hold primary competitions in March and beyond. Although no one has ever been nominated for such a strategy, Bloomberg has drawn the attention of established democrats who are concerned about the viability of Biden and the thin CV of Buttigieg.

Bloomberg is also ready to spend $ 1 billion on his presidential ambitions.

“I don’t think anyone should be able to buy their way to the nomination or be president of the United States,” Warren said at one of her few aggressive moments. “I don’t think a billionaire should be able to do it and I don’t think people who suck up millionaires to finance their campaigns should do it.”

Associated Press writers Will Weissert in Manchester, New Hampshire and Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.