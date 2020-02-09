From volunteer to executive director

GLASGOW, Ky. – History lover Sherry Wesley retired on Friday in June 2006 as a social worker.

The following Monday she walked through the doors of the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center at 200 W. Water St. in Glasgow to offer her time to help in any way she could.

She had no previous experience with museum work. She just knew she wanted to do something after she retired.

In 2014, when the position of the executive director in the museum became available when Gayle Berry retired, Wesley applied for the position and was hired.

“I love the museum,” she said, adding that she thought it was the next step to becoming an executive director.

The best thing about the museum is that she meets people through her work there and says that she likes to learn more local history from the visitors of the museum.

“And with every military event, I get a deeper appreciation for the local individuals who have served,” she said.

She also said she likes to meet members of the community and people who come on vacation to come and learn about their family history or to bring artifacts to the museum.

Wesley has witnessed some fairly unique items that people have donated to the museum. She remembered a recent gift that she found rather unusual.

“It may have come in when Gayle was the executive director. It is the crown of feather death, “she said.

A feather crown can be found in feather pillows and according to folklore it is an omen of death.

That specific gift is now part of the funeral exhibition of the museum on the second floor.

“I had never seen or heard of one before,” she said.

When the museum was first developed, all kinds of donations were accepted.

“I have been in the basement and everywhere else in this building and I know how limited the storage space in this building is. We are lucky that visitors always tell us how much we have, how well it is presented, “she said. “Now we can say” no “to some things. If we already have it or have a very similar one, we can say” no “to it. What I usually tell people is to send us a picture of it, and then I refer to Kay (Harbison, who makes the museum exhibitions). Kay is someone who knows everything we have in this building and she knows what she will use in the exhibitions. “

Wesley had people to take items with which she had no idea what they were. Someone recently brought in some sort of tool.

“I put it on Facebook because I didn’t know (what it was). And Kay didn’t know what it was,” she said, adding that even the carpenter working on the exhibits didn’t know what it was.

But she could identify the tool via a Facebook message.

If she had to choose one thing that was most interesting, Wesley said she couldn’t.

“I really don’t know, because they’re all interesting to me,” she said.

During her time at the museum, Wesley supervised the completion of the exhibitions on the second floor of the museum and the start of the exhibition extension on the third floor of the museum, as well as the development of the interactive exhibition Kid’s Corner in the lobby of the museum. .

She has also been involved in fundraising for the museum.

The museum launched a capital collection campaign in 2019 in the hope that it would generate $ 50,000. The money is needed to cover the costs for building exhibitions on the third floor of the museum and for updating the technology of the museum.

“We have not achieved the goal. We are right around $ 33,000, which I think is good,” she said.

The expansion of exhibitions to the third floor of the museum is coming and the construction is almost complete.

“There are still different things going on,” she said. “It’s painting. It moves artifacts in and creates the actual exhibits, but the structure is there.”

When she became executive director, Wesley said her goal was only to go to the third floor.

“Things have gone much faster than I expected,” she said.

Wesley also manages a staff of volunteers and answers a voluntary board of directors, the Barren County Historical Foundation Inc.

“These people are talented, active and interested in this special place,” she said. “With such a crew – much can be achieved.”

June Jackson is one of the volunteers who helps in the museum.

“Sherry is one of the most organized managers with whom I have worked. She is calm and positive in the midst of all the chaos that spreads to all her volunteers. I like working with her, “Jackson said.

Wesley says there is always a need for more volunteers to perform different tasks in the museum.

Ernie Myers, treasurer of the Barren County Historical Foundation Inc., said that Wesley is very dedicated to the museum.

“Given the funds and assets that she provides, she is doing great to maintain things and that should coordinate all volunteer work,” he said. “That is the coordination of the expansion that we are experiencing, not just on the third floor of the museum, but everywhere in the museum. She is really just a powerhouse for one person and does a great job for the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center and the Museum of the Barrens. “

