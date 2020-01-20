From Tuskegee Airman to Racing Godfather, Jim Barbour is the living legend you don't know

Ninety-two-year-old James Barbour III is tough in an unusual way. The stereotypical tough guy grimaces and fights and fights. Instead, Jim has the remarkable ability to stay steady and keep things light. To make it look rough, it is not rough at all. According to Patricia Barbour, his wife and him, he has never sworn. He says “Oh my god” when he’s most fueled.

So he was as a young cadet Tuskegee Airman in a biplane that was hit by a hurricane. That’s how he was when he was 42 when he was thrown around in a tiny Austin-Healey. And so he encountered the injustices of racial prejudice and segregation in the army and beyond.

Jim Barbour as a young cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps

When I heard who he was from a mutual friend in early June, I flew to Florida to spend some time with Jim and Pat to hear these stories. I was sitting in their cozy, brightly lit house on a small pond in the town of Wesley Chapel near Tampa Bay. And that’s where I met the man: the original Tuskegee Airman, a passionate amateur racer, a once-productive car collector, and a highly respected personality in the world of sports car racing who helped create what it is today in America.

“Jim Barbour is an absolute gem,” said Lee Hill, current SCCA chairman. “His commitment to motorsport and the Sports Car Club of America is simply not measurable.”

Jim Barbour drives an Austin-Healey sprite.

And yet, who would know it anyway? He has the reputation of an average, everyday man next door. After spending time with him, I have to agree that he is “an absolute gem”. Jim is a deeply fascinating, infinitely impressive person and – despite his own claims to the contrary – an American hero.

Let him talk about the cars he owns, of course, and you can guess that this guy is special.

“I mean, you call a car and I say,” Yeah, I had one. Or I had two or three of them, ”said Jim.

He can’t count how many. He had a lot of Alfa Romeos – 19 to be precise. Fourteen Corvairs. A couple of Porsches. A couple of jaguars. A handful of Austin Healeys. Many Cadillacs. A Ferrari. A packard. A Facel Vega. Mercury. Mercuries.

“I don’t know how many Fords, Chryslers, Plymouths,” he says. Most of a car he has ever owned? Mercedes. Again, he couldn’t make a guess and said that between 1950 and a few years ago I always had at least one or two Mercedes at the same time.

Jim and Patricia Barbour are at home today. Photo: David Obuchowski

After hearing about the hundreds of cars he once called his own (and seeing some in old photos), I was more than a little excited to see what kinds of animals were locked up in their double garage – a great and handsome Cadillac? A smooth little Alfa?

He opened the door for me. One side was filled with banker boxes and moving boxes – still unpacked when he and Pat moved from Minnesota to Florida in 2002. And parked next to the boxes? A Toyota Avalon.

No Austin Healeys? No corvettes? No. 1970 Challenger R / T SE with a tooth-breaking 426 Hemi V8?

No, they were all sold. Now it’s just an Avalon. Jim shrugs. It’s a “nice” car, he says. At least it doesn’t cost him five giants every 25,000 kilometers, like the Ferrari Mondial that he used to have.

And why not? He didn’t just have cars to look at. He liked to race with them, cross them automatically, and when there was traffic, he found a gap, downshifted, climbed into the 100s, and was able to leave his passengers with car sickness. But Jim doesn’t drive much anymore.

Jim in his esteemed Ferrari Mondial.

“You injected something into my eyes,” he explains, referring to a medical procedure that has taken place in the past two years. “Everything worked out fine. Then one day they injected it and it lost most of the eyesight in that eye. “

Aside from an occasional stretch of open highway, he lets Pat, now 68, take the wheel.

But he still has the desire. And I ask him if there is any type of car that he would like to roar with. He thinks about it a lot as if it were a very important question. And for a man like Jim Barbour, who is so busy with cars and races, and the community that surrounds them, that’s an important question.

“I would like to get into one of these CTS-Vs,” he said dreamily, referring to the 640-hp, supercharged V8 Cadillac sedan. I could hear that hunger for speed in his voice, as strong as ever.

Jim has always had a penchant for speed. As a high school student in Dayton, Ohio, he raced with his friends and parked cars after school while the man who owned the property pursued other interests. “He was a playboy. He liked to run out and drink beer and chase girls and all that. And he just let me walk the parking lot. So I drove all kinds of cars and met all kinds of people, ”Jim recalls.

Notable people too. “Orville Wright parked his car in the parking lot where I parked cars. And I would see him every day in summer. ‘

Jim and his award-winning 1934 Packard.

But Jim doesn’t remember Orville that much. It’s driving. “I was thinking recently about how he used to have them four rows deep. I could go down so much, go 80 kilometers an hour, through one of those holes in the back row, and hit nothing, ”laughs Jim.

Combined with his love of speed, Jim was good with machines. He was so good with them that when he was a high school student, he got a job in Wright-Patterson Field east of Dayton, defeating P-51 Mustangs and eventually making his way to the crew chief when he graduated. “Here I am, a child who has just graduated from high school,” he muses. “But there were no men,” he said in the early 1940s. “They were all on duty.”

During his shift, he worked on Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 compressor engines that power the P-51 and was thrilled. “It was a big thrill for me. I got on the midnight shift and went there on the airline and sat down and turned on the radio and listened to all the airplanes and people talking and all that and I would imagine I was flying this thing. ” he says.

These planes flew quickly. And that’s exactly what Jim wanted to do.

When he graduated from high school in 1943, he was 17 years old. Since he was too young to join the service, he previously advocated for the US Army Air Corps. To qualify, the military asked applicants to either have a university degree or pass an equivalency test. Jim took the test and passed it easily.

And then he waited, repaired P-51, and parked cars until his approval letter finally arrived.

It was Jim’s dream to fly bombers for the US Army Corps and the Air Force.

He told the Dayton ceremony where they should greet the newly hired men. Jim recalls, “When I got there, there was a room full of people and they gave all the names except mine. And finally this lieutenant came running with a book … and he was so embarrassed. He said:” We didn’t know that you are a Negro. And we cannot currently accept you. We need to get Congress permission to be accepted as a pilot intern. “And I was just depressed. I had been through it all and waited and now I am here in a room full of people and they were all gone and I was the only one left. He said, “Because of the spelling of your name and all of that we didn’t know.”

They told him to go home and wait for more words. “They called back in December and I was accepted.”

Jim officially entered service in 1944. It was for Moton Field in Tuskegee, Alabama. His first stop was basic training at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. From there he eagerly boarded a train to Biloxi, Mississippi, to be trained there before the flight.

“I was on the way in this beautiful, comfortable train carriage,” Jim tells me. But then the train stopped in Cincinnati or Louisville (he can’t remember which one), and he and his black fellow passengers had to get out of this wagon and “and get into another wagon that was at the front of the train. It wasn’t air conditioned, ”he says.

The heat was breathtaking, so they opened the windows, he says, “and all the soot and ashes and dirt from the engine came back and blew into the car, so we had to close the windows. And that was a foretaste of what I would experience in the next few months. “

As he says it all, he smiles and laughs as if he were enjoying himself with everything.

Like when he and his friends tried to visit Pascagoula on vacation from Biloxi. There was nothing special about Pascagoula; They had just heard the name on the train’s express train card. System, and were intrigued by the sound of it. But when they got to the bus stop and tried to buy a Coke to drink, they were refused. “They wouldn’t sell us coke. They had a fountain stand … They wouldn’t sell us there because we had to drink from glasses. So we wanted one out of the machine, but they didn’t give us any change.”

Then when the bus came there was even more bad news. The bus was full. Or at least the front. The back was empty. But as Jim says, “The driver said he wouldn’t let all these people get off the bus so we could get on. So we didn’t get on the bus and didn’t go to Pascagoula. ‘

Jim was confused by such experiences. He had grown up in Dayton, which was not representative of the rest of the country. Unlike the army, it was not a separation and he said he had never felt that people were looking down on his family. His mother was a socialist, his uncle and father were extremely successful engineers; His uncle James A. Parsons Jr. was a remarkable scientist, inventor and educator who received several patents for his work with metals. So that wasn’t the world Jim knew.

Jim leans back in his couch. When he thought of that time in Biloxi when they couldn’t even get a change for a Coke, he couldn’t get on a bus because the bus driver didn’t want to bother the whites already on board, Jim laughed softly. After all these years, it’s still a funny name.

“I never came to Pascagoula,” he said.

Jim doesn’t talk much about race or race problems. Apart from a few cases, it hardly appears in our discussions – so rarely that I keep asking him about it. I assure him that I’m not looking for a topic that doesn’t have one, but I believe that given the age at which he grew up, it’s part of his story. Not only is he a Tuskegee aviator, he also has an impressive pedigree in the world of automobile racing that is not exactly known for its diversity.

I incited him on the subject, and he admits that he was “a minority of one” as an amateur racer, autocross enthusiast, auto club member, officer, and race director.

The demography of the racing world has not changed significantly. “That’s the way it is. There aren’t many African Americans in any way,” says Jim. Lewis Hamilton is a leader in Formula One and he’s black, but he’s not an American.

“Daryl Wallace. They call him Bubba, “he smiles at the NASCAR driver, although it’s hard to say whether he laughs because he thinks the name is an entertaining or slightly offensive nickname.” Bubba, “he says again, as if it almost a new word.

Of course I have to ask myself whether he was exposed to discrimination in the racing community. Jim says: “I had no problems at all. I just did what everyone else did. “Given the time and the fact that the racing world was mostly white, I tell him that I’m honestly surprised. He thinks a little bit more about it and says to me:” Of course I didn’t go south. I just never went down there … I thought there was no point in inviting trouble. “, He laughs.

For Jim, the race was always fun. But a guy like Jim is not the one who’s having fun. It was always part of the fun for him to learn, improve, get involved in the processes and find out everything. Even as a high school kid, when he was doing Dayton Drag Racing with friends, Jim was interested in doing more than just racing. He remembers how he chose the ideal roads and how he had helped develop a portable electrical timing system.

In the late 50s he was bitten by the autocross and rally virus and remembers the chart prices in the Adirondacks.

Jim’s Austin-Healey won first place at this auto show in Rome, NY.

For Jim, it was the perfect mix of fun and work to help and be productive – like running a parking lot while the boss chased women, like repairing P-51 for the Army Air Corps – doing his job. but he had a great time and also learned a lot.

Even as a driver, he didn’t just want to let it down. “I was fascinated by the mechanics, to drive fast … what you had to do to drive fast, what you had to do with the engines, the car itself, to drive fast and to deal with the handling. I learned that this is important too, ”explains Jim.

Jim took the time to familiarize himself with handling, suspension and driving techniques. “When I lived there in Rome, New York, I hollowed out a small back street of my choice for practice,” he laughs. “And every car I got I would drive on this street, on a number of streets, two-lane side streets in the US state of New York out in the country, and I would only have one ball!”

So it was no surprise that Jim brought these studies, exercises and knowledge to official racing organizations. He started as a technical inspector for the SCCA and soon afterwards he worked as a safety officer at the corners of the tracks and also took over the role of the mine officer. His frequent roles as a steward and volunteer for his regional SCCA organizations made him an ideal candidate for the position of chief steward – a role that he gladly accepted and accepted.

Jim puts an Alfa Romeo through its paces.

“There are several other stewards, but the top steward is the one who decides all (them). He leads the race, you could say … The main administrator is the one who runs the whole thing.”

That was Jim: the guy who ran the whole thing. And not just for SCCA races, but also for ice races and even motorcycle races. Over the years, Jim has built a reputation for being one of the most reliable, knowledgeable, and dedicated stewards. He has traveled to the continental United States (excluding the south), Canada and Alaska and overseen races on more than 20 weekends per year.

In the 1990s, he was a regional manager at SCCA and senior administrator at Road America in Wisconsin, although he often traveled to other regions such as the Pacific Northwest and New England.

This was the cornerstone of his most prestigious job. In 1991 he was called to Lime Rock, Connecticut, where a squad of Ferrari dealers had gathered. “You interviewed me for a while. And then I went out of the room and they had a great conversation and they decided that I was the right guy. So I became the main administrator for the Ferrari Challenge. Jim explains, referring to the Pirelli-sponsored worldwide racing series, in which dealers and private owners drive identical Ferrari models.

“It’s quite an honor,” he said humbly. Especially when you consider that he was not only a head administrator of the Ferrari Challenge, but also the first head administrator.

It was an honor, but it was also difficult. In the beginning, the Ferrari Challenge was an independent event. “(It) was not clever enough to have help, stewards, as it should have been. It was difficult for me to keep things the way I should have them,” says Jim. His days as a steward are behind him , but he still takes it seriously.

He stayed with the Ferrari Challenge until it was taken over by IMSA. It was the end of an era for the Ferrari Challenge, but it would at least have the resources to operate in a way that met Jim’s standards.

Meanwhile, Jim rose to the top level of the SCCA: the board.

Now there’s only an Avalon in his garage, but under her flat-screen TV is a showcase with awards and prizes that would upset any car enthusiast. I ask Jim and Pat if they can take me through some of them and they commit.

“I have a piece of wood over there with a little Ferrari model that they gave me when they tore down the old tower in Lime Rock … They gave me this piece as part of this tower because I have so much there was. ” Jim says appreciatively.

“Here is a piece of parlor glass,” says Pat.

These are just a few of many, and it’s hard not to be in awe. I tell him that it seems to me that he did more than just do things – he also contributed to it. He is not ready to agree, although I can tell Pat. Instead, he turns the concept around in his head and finally admits, “I did it.”

But he has to add: “I was more in the background, you could say, than I was in the foreground.”

Jim almost lost his life and tried to contribute. Not for the racing world, but for the United States and its allies in World War II. It was 1944. Mississippi.

“I was playing solo just a few days earlier,” Jim recalls. “An unidentified hurricane came through Tuskegee … The biplanes we flew had no radio contact with the tower … They told us that they could contact us at any time if they wanted to extinguish smoke tubes, and that would be Falling means we should land. Well, I started off on a bright, shiny day and walked around the field and happened to look down and the wind blew the smoke over the field and I thought, “Wow, Smokepots! That’s a problem. I have to go back down, ”he laughs.

So Jim set up his flight pattern to return to the airfield. But, as he says, “the damn plane wouldn’t crash.” The wind was so strong that it just hung there. And I didn’t know what to do. I had no idea how to get down. I tried to pump the stick back and forth. I tried to throttle the throttle. I did everything I could think of … Finally I found that the plane crashed a little each time I pumped the joystick back and forth. So I did that. I haven’t developed much at all. I was wondering if I could make it onto the field. “

Jim wrestled with the plane when the wind came up and made it. But his problems were far from over.

“I remembered that you should have your controls in the wind, and I did it so I didn’t tip over,” said Jim. “You should wait for someone to come and walk with your wings before you park. Well, there was nobody there and I didn’t want to wait, ”he laughs. He parked the plane himself and blocked the controls with sandstorms.

But when he looked up, he noticed that he was still moving. So were two other planes.

“The three planes headed for a building and quickly increased in speed … The tail of an airplane went through the front door of the building. And that was funny because this was a building that all maintenance workers were in. And all I could see were men running into this building and out of the windows, ”laughs Jim.

“The tail of this plane went in the door. My plane hit its plane. And this other plane hit my plane. And the three of us were a mess in front of this building. We hit it hard. We actually did hit so hard it hurt my back and I’ve had back problems ever since. “

The accident not only hurt his back, but also destroyed his dreams of flying during the war. At first, neither Jim nor the doctors knew exactly how hurt he was. He thought it was painful, but relatively insignificant, and recovered from the base for a short time. When he was up and around, the war ended.

Jim was more than happy to fly in peacetime, but the United States was determined to cut staff. “You no longer needed pilots. And so a little excuse, you were gone,” explains Jim.

They told Jim that he had dropped out of the Cadet Corps because of his achievements in elementary school (where students learn the basic principles of airplanes and flying, such as lifting, pulling, pushing, boxing, etc.). “I mean, come on,” Jim says, as if he still can’t believe it. “I flew, I passed all flight tests and they tell me that I left primary school.”

They sent him to Scott Field, Illinois. Jim readily left, but did not want to accept his departure from the Cadet Corps. “I went there and kept harassing her to get myself back in because I found it ridiculous that I was eliminated in elementary school,” he says. “And miraculously I was hired again.”

Despite all the odds, Jim was back in control of an airplane: an AT-6 combat trainer. However, it was a small victory. Shortly afterwards, he was informed that the Flight Officer Act had been abolished even though he had completed his flight officer training, which meant that he was restored to the rank of a private individual.

“I said,” Well, not me, “he laughs.” So I stopped working and started the program to cut costs. Then I went to the University of Dayton. “

But in his second year there, the Air Force appeared at his parents’ house in Dayton, looking for Jim. They wanted him back. They promised that he could finish training to fly B-25s. Jim said to the Air Force: “I like going back in, but only in June because the semester ends in June.” They said, “This is good.”

Here he takes a break. Good comedic timing. “You called me in May,” he laughs. “Ruined my semester.”

He trained to fly B-25 bombers, but his body had other plans. When he walked down the street one day, he was paralyzed on his right side. The doctors told him he had to be taken to a Michigan hospital for surgery.

At first Jim couldn’t accept what he heard. After waiting two years for his shot, he says, “Now the guy tells me that I need to go to this general hospital. And I said,” No, I can’t go, I have to go to Texas. “And he says: “No, you’re not going to Texas. You go to Battle Creek, Michigan. “So I went to Battle Creek, Michigan and stayed there, I think, for two years.”

It turned out that in the Tuskegee accident his vertebrae had separated so much that part of his spinal cord could be let out. When the spin was compressed again, the spinal cord was pinched, resulting in scar tissue, complicating the painful condition and causing temporary paralysis.

His surgery reset the spinal cord in his spine. He could move again, but his back was never the same. And when he had recovered enough, his shot on the B-25 was gone.

“That pretty much ended my active military career,” says Jim.

After giving up his active duty, he worked as a civilian for the government and transferred information to key cards. These early computers fascinated him and he taught himself everything to do with the different machines (verifiers, readers and printers) and became an expert. After 10 years, the private sector lured him away from the government. The rest of his career – 40 years – was spent as a very successful programmer and manager in the computer industry. He retired in 1990.

Jim and his first wife, Gloria, drive their Triumph TR3 in Rome, NY.

But in 1959, he and his first wife Gloria (who died in 1994) moved to Rome, NY. Jim was still working as a civil servant to the government, was successful in evaluating computers, and awarded military contracts to companies such as UNIVAC and IBM. Jim also had success on the drag strip, especially with his hot-tobogganing six-cylinder Chevy from 1952, which he had fitted with Cadillac fins and even a Cadillac emblem. He devoted himself so much to drag racing with his heavy American iron that he became a founding member of the National Hot Rod Association.

“I loved this car,” he says of the “52 Chevy”. But it threw a rod and he replaced it with another 52: a Chrysler Saratoga with a V8 that made 180 horsepower.

Even though he was new to the city, Jim’s name got around. Not only because of its powerful cars, but also because it worked with law enforcement and local auto shops to get young people at risk for auto racing – driving and wrenches.

Jim had many corvairs. That is one of them.

“We would meet at this junkyard,” Jim recalls. “And the agreement was that they could take their car there, buy parts and repair or repair or do what they want, but that kept them off the road.”

And then a man named Wally Bailey came to one of the races. Jim says that Wally “was pretty rich, but he was on duty too”. So the two got along, especially when you consider that Wally was also interested in cars. But he was a completely different breed. “He went to Europe and bought an Austin Healey. I was kind of fascinated by this little car, ”says Jim.

“(Wally) said,” Why don’t we run against each other? “I giggled a bit,” Jim recalls. “(I) said:” Sure. “I thought my 180 horsepower (Chrysler) wasn’t a competition against this little thing he had. Well, we got out on the strip and he broke my doors,” laughs Jim.

“That’s how I became interested in sports cars. So I bought one of these Austin Healey 100s,” says Jim.

Jim says he was “interested in sports cars”, but it’s true, it was more than an interest. It was a passion. But it was a sports car – especially an Austin-Healey – in which he had his second of two major accidents, or what Jim calls “spectacle”.

This first spectacle had occurred in Tuskegee when the unnamed hurricane hit. The second happened almost 20 years later in 1967 on a Maryland route.

Jim was wearing a brand new Nomex racing suit. He loved the racing suit. His Austin-Healey Sprite had a single-tire roll bar. He didn’t love that.

The SCCA allowed single-tire roll bars for cars, but Jim was convinced that single-tire roll bars could actually pose a danger to drivers if the car tipped at a high speed because it tumbled and turned in an irregular pattern ,

But the rule that allowed the roll bar to remain in place. And that was exactly what his sprite had.

The day before the race, Jim decided that he wanted a little more head start. So he borrowed racing tires from a friend. “I was outside and running around with my racing tires on the front of the car and my tires on the back,” he explains.

He came to a hump on the track, a notoriously difficult one that Jim says he “had to let the driver land on this very short straight under full control, and then you had to turn left and then right”.

Controlling the car would be more difficult than he thought, since the racing tires had lost pressure overnight without his knowledge.

Jim says, “When I came down, I didn’t do it in the right place. I came down on the left front corner and those tires were under pressure and the tire just let go at that point. And it was like a big brake on that one wheel when the tire went flat, it catapulted the car into the air, and I turned in the air and got on the back of the Austin Healey, then plunged sideways down the track and landed right side up on the central field of the track. “

Sein Kopf wurde heftig nach hinten geworfen. Es traf die Feuerlöscherdüse mit solcher Wucht, dass es einen tiefen Splitter aus dem Helm seines von der Air Force ausgestellten Piloten zog und Jim bewusstlos schlug.

Und dann erwachte er. “Als ich meinen Kopf hob, war ich von Männern umgeben und ihre Augen waren so groß wie Untertassen und sie waren voller Ehrfurcht und ich fing an zu lachen”, erinnert sich Jim. Sie sagten: ‚Was für ein verdammter Kerl bist du! Sie erschrecken uns zu Tode, dann sitzen Sie hier und lachen uns aus! “Ich sagte:” Wenn Sie hier alle Ihre Augen sehen könnten, würden Sie auch lachen. ‘

Sie befürchten, Jim sei verletzt, und forderten ihn auf, im Auto zu bleiben. „Als die Sanitäter endlich kamen, ließen sie mich aus dem Auto aussteigen und ich stieg aus und stellte fest, dass mein Arm schmerzte und ich hörte Knochen dort klirren“, kicherte Jim.

Die Sanitäter luden ihn in einen Krankenwagen und der Arzt legte seine Arme vor die Brust. “Und dann drückte er darauf und es tat weh wie ein Sohn einer Waffe”, sagt Jim. “Ich hatte mir auch das Brustbein gebrochen und mir eine Rippe im Rücken gebrochen.”

Jim erinnert sich, dass seine Kollegen, als er in den Krankenwagen geladen wurde, zu ihm sagten: “Sie sind hergekommen, um Ihren Standpunkt zu beweisen. Sie haben uns gesagt, dass dies die falsche Art von Überrollbügel ist, und Sie haben ihn in Ihrem eigenen Auto gehabt und genau das getan, was Sie gesagt haben: Das Ende ist seitlich umgekippt, weil Sie einen solchen Überrollbügel haben. «Ich sagte:» Ja, das beweist es Unglücklicherweise’.”

Sie kamen im Krankenhaus an, wo Jim immer noch seinen brandneuen Nomex-Rennanzug trug. Nachdem der Arzt bemerkt hatte, dass Jim körperlich fit zu sein schien, machte Jim ein paar Witze darüber, wie in Form gehalten Zigaretten an seine Lippen hoben. Und dann, sagt er, als „(der Arzt) sich darauf vorbereitete, es zu schneiden, machte er ungefähr zwei Schnipsel und ich sagte:‚ Whoa! Warte eine Minute! Ich habe gerade diesen Anzug bekommen! Du kannst mir den Arm abschneiden, aber den Anzug nicht abschneiden – das ist teuer! “, Sagt er und lacht laut.

Er ist nicht viel für Flüche, wenn die Dinge hart oder schmerzhaft werden. Aber Jim hat ein Händchen fürs Lachen.

Er lacht, wenn er über seine Spektakel spricht, oder über die Zeit, als er einen Käfer aufgeladen hat, nur weil es nicht schnell genug war, um Leute auf der Autobahn zu überholen, als er mit Gloria einen Roadtrip unternahm. Er lacht, als er darüber spricht, wie er und sein Vater um Autos gekämpft haben – Jims Vater glaubt fest daran, dass es keinen Grund für ein Auto gibt, mehr als sechs Zylinder zu haben. Jim lacht immer noch über den komisch klingenden Namen dieser Stadt in Mississippi, die er nie gesehen hat.

Aber wenn wir davon sprechen, ein Tuskegee-Flieger zu sein, wird er ernst. Unter den Ehrungen von Rennsportorganisationen befinden sich einige aus den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika: eine glänzende Goldmedaille des Kongresses und eine elegante Einladung zur ersten Amtseinführung von Barack Obama.

Aber Jim ist bestrebt, mir etwas über seinen Dienst zu erzählen, um sicherzustellen, dass ich etwas verstehe.

„Es gab all diese Piloten, die in Italien waren und Helden waren. Ich war keiner von denen “, sagt er.

“Sie haben entschieden, dass jeder, der sich innerhalb bestimmter Monate in bestimmten Zeiträumen in Tuskegee aufhält, als Tuskegee Airmen angesehen wird, egal was Sie getan haben”, erklärt er mir ganz ernst. „Sie könnten ein Mechaniker sein, Sie könnten ein Pilot sein, Sie könnten ein Navigator sein. Egal was passiert, wenn Sie während dieser Zeit in Tuskegee waren, waren Sie ein Tuskegee-Flieger. Nun, so bin ich ein Tuskegee-Flieger. Nicht, weil ich in Italien geflogen bin und all diese heldenhaften Dinge getan habe. “

Still, Jim takes his designation as a Documented Original Tuskegee Airman very seriously. He even served as the 1st Vice President of the General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. But he’s become less active in the organization now, he says, because it got to the point where he was going to too many funerals.

But Jim is still here. His is a remarkable life that’s still being lived. And maybe Jim will someday see that town with the funny-sounding name. Maybe he’ll get the chance to put a CTS-V through its paces.

There’s definitely one thing both he and Pat have planned.

“He was 73 when we got married,” Pat told me. “So I said to him, ‘One thing I want.’ He says, ‘What’s that?’ I said, ‘I want a 25th anniversary.’ …And he goes, ‘Ah, what do I have to do? Live to be a hundred?!’ I said, ‘Nope. Ninety-nine.” She laughs.

I tell him that sounds like a promise, and he seems like a man of his word.

“That’s right,” Jim says. And now, like Pat, he’s laughing again. Of course he is. “If I’m here, we’ll have it.”

David Obuchowski is a writer whose essays regularly appears in Jalopnik. He’s also the host and writer of the podcast Tempest, the first season of which is available whereever you get your podcasts. His work has also appeared in The Awl, Longreads, SYFY, Deadspin and other publications. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidOfromNJ.

Corrections: An earlier version of this story listed the Hemi engine on a 1970 Challenger as a 440. It was a 426. The story has been updated. Additionally, it originally said Barbour was awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor—it was a Congressional Gold Medal.

.