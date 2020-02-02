From their grill to yours: the ‘Kip Bryan’ recipe from Carrabba

BROOKFIELD – Carrabba’s Italian Grill joined FOX6 Weekend WakeUp with a recipe rooted in the Carrabba family’s journey from Italy to the US

Chicken Bryan (4 servings)

ingredients

4 boneless and skinless chicken fillets, cut in half

1 ½ teaspoons of your favorite grill herbs

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 gram logger goat cheese block, cut in 8 (¼ inch) rounds

Lemon butter sauce (see separate recipe)

4 sun-dried tomatoes wrapped in olive oil, drained and cut lengthwise into strips that are 1/4 inch wide

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

Instructions

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat. Meanwhile, using a flat meat pounder, each chicken half to an equal thickness of about ½ inch. Season with grill spices. Leave it at room temperature while the grill is warming up. Lightly grease the grill. Brush the chicken on both sides with the grill herbs. Cook, with the lid closed as much as possible, after turning for 5 minutes, until the chicken is nicely browned and feels firm when the top is pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes in total. During the last minute, cover each piece with a round goat cheese. Transfer to a dish and tent with aluminum foil to stay warm. Stir the lemon butter sauce in a small saucepan over very low heat with a heat-resistant spatula until it is warm and smooth, but not hot and melted, about 1 ½ minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and basil. Place 2 pieces of chicken on each plate. Spoon equal amounts of the sauce over each portion, sprinkle with basil and serve hot.

Grilled Chicken Bryan: Cook the chicken in a preheated grill with the rack about 8 inches from the heat source. Cook, turning occasionally, until firm when pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes. Add the goat cheese about 1 minute before the chicken is cooked.

Tip: Chicken fillet without bones is too thin to test correctly with a thermometer, so the ‘touch test’ works best. The better the meat, the firmer it is.

