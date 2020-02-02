From their grill to yours: the ‘Kip Bryan’ recipe from Carrabba

BROOKFIELD – Carrabba’s Italian Grill joined FOX6 Weekend WakeUp with a recipe rooted in the Carrabba family’s journey from Italy to the US
Chicken Bryan (4 servings)
ingredients
- 4 boneless and skinless chicken fillets, cut in half
- 1 ½ teaspoons of your favorite grill herbs
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 gram logger goat cheese block, cut in 8 (¼ inch) rounds
- Lemon butter sauce (see separate recipe)
- 4 sun-dried tomatoes wrapped in olive oil, drained and cut lengthwise into strips that are 1/4 inch wide
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
Instructions
- Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat.
- Meanwhile, using a flat meat pounder, each chicken half to an equal thickness of about ½ inch. Season with grill spices. Leave it at room temperature while the grill is warming up.
- Lightly grease the grill. Brush the chicken on both sides with the grill herbs. Cook, with the lid closed as much as possible, after turning for 5 minutes, until the chicken is nicely browned and feels firm when the top is pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes in total. During the last minute, cover each piece with a round goat cheese. Transfer to a dish and tent with aluminum foil to stay warm.
- Stir the lemon butter sauce in a small saucepan over very low heat with a heat-resistant spatula until it is warm and smooth, but not hot and melted, about 1 ½ minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and basil.
- Place 2 pieces of chicken on each plate. Spoon equal amounts of the sauce over each portion, sprinkle with basil and serve hot.
Grilled Chicken Bryan: Cook the chicken in a preheated grill with the rack about 8 inches from the heat source. Cook, turning occasionally, until firm when pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes. Add the goat cheese about 1 minute before the chicken is cooked.
Tip: Chicken fillet without bones is too thin to test correctly with a thermometer, so the ‘touch test’ works best. The better the meat, the firmer it is.
