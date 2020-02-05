From the trailer of The Book Of Saw recovers fall of original film

(Photo via: YouTube)

The trailer for the new Saw film, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw is finally here and it gives a nod to the very first film in the franchise.

Last May it was revealed that Jigsaw would return in a “rethinked” reboot starring Chris Rock.

Rock is an executive producer alongside Daniel Heffner and series makers James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

“I’ve been a” Saw “fan since the first movie in 2004,” said Rocks. “I’m excited about the ability to bring this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Joe Drake, chairman of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate, also expressed his enthusiasm for the reboot.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in horrifying details his fantastic vision that re-imagines and spins the world of the infamous Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in. Chris came up with this idea and it will be fully respectful of the legacy of the material, while the brand is being revived with his humor, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise. “

Director Darren Lynn Bousman, who was the mastermind behind Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, returns to the franchise with the new film.

The film follows Detective Banks (Rock) while being assigned to a terrible murder scene. The killer focuses on the police and leaves behind a red spiral, just like the one on the face of Saw’s remarkable doll Billy.

Samuel L. Jackson also appears in the film as the father of Bank.

The preview normally starts with Banks and his partner on patrol. After a little chat they get a call for all available units because an officer is down.

“A sadistic brain unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw,” the synopsis reads. “Working in the shadow of a valued police veteran (Jackson), brutal detective Ezekiel” Zeke “Banks and his rookie (Max Minghella, as seen in The maid’s story) lead a creepy investigation into murders that eerily remind one of the horrific past of the city. Unknowingly entangled in a deeper mystery, Zeke is at the center of the murderer’s morbid game. “

Watch the Spiral: From The Book Of Saw trailer below.

