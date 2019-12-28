From the most important trends to the most important changes, how entertainment evolved in this decade

Loading...

The 2010s are approaching their credits, but a retrospective look reveals an explosive decade with trends, changes and records. We saw the beginning and the end of a new trilogy of "Star Wars". The genre of superheroes took the world by surprise. The cast and teams became more diverse than ever, as did their audiences, with the international market becoming a monster in the film industry. Here are the most notable things we saw in this decade in the cinema: Major gender trend: superhero movies. Superman strong, and then there are global earnings of $ 2.7 billion strong. That's the amount of money "Avengers: Endgame" won, which turns out to be the highest grossing movie of all time. The superhero movies were undoubtedly the giant of this decade, as were the war movies in the 40s, or the westerns in the 50s. Marvel Cinematic Universe conquered the box office and even made its way on television with programs like "SHIELD Agents" or broadcast hits like "Daredevil." Moreover, however, he conquered the cultural spirit. Ant-Man is a family name. I repeat, Ant-Man is a family name. The biggest trend of the study: remakes and soft restarts. Packaging a movie is nothing new to the film industry. The last decade saw the greatest number of remakes in a single year with 33 during 2005. The trend continued during this decade with around 74 films released between 2010 and 2019 as a new version of a previous film. But this only tells half the story. A new taste of reboot where the film takes place in the same universe, but the first films can be partially or totally ignored, began to be more popular in the mid-decade. Called "soft reset," movies like "Jurassic World," "The Predator," "Prometheus," "Ghostbusters" (2016) and more work much like a remake. Their stories are set in the same frames as their original counterparts, they just happen in the same universe. Is it a sequel? A new version? A reboot? It is what you want it to be. The biggest game changer: exclusive transmission and cable cutting movement. What began as a mail service in the late 90s to rent DVDs, today Netflix is ​​almost unrecognizable, is shoulder to shoulder with cinemas and cable as a cutting-edge method to watch the newest movies and programs. Earlier this decade, Netflix began doing original programming, starting with "House of Cards," which ended in 2018. The success of the original programs continued with "Orange is the New Black" and "Stranger Things," which led to Consumers to ask: "Do we even need more cable?" Now, important films like "Bright" can have remarkable success broadcast exclusively from a platform without a movie premiere. And Netflix is ​​no longer the solo power in the transmission space it once was. Other domestic broadcast names such as Hulu, Amazon Prime and even YouTube now publish their own original programming. Sports, which for a time served as the last argument as to why households kept the cable, are now broadcast on FuboTV. Smaller services such as Shudder, Crunchyroll and Viki offer specialized content that would previously have to be purchased on VHS or DVD. Now at the end of the decade, the "Mouse House" has made perhaps the biggest movement in the Disney + broadcast, featuring Disney and Pixar movies, "Star Wars", Marvel, National Geographic and more. The biggest disappointment: the cemetery of the shared universe After the monumental success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, movie studios rushed to create their own shared universes to match the power of Marvel. Sometimes, this created intriguing ideas, sometimes not. Universal Studios pressed to turn its inherited horror monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein's monster and the Invisible Man into leading men and women in his Dark Universe. This lasted a movie, "The Mummy" (2017), before passing a parenthesis and being silent. Now the "Invisible Man," who was supposed to star in Johnny Depp as a second member of a team of Avengers horror monsters, will be a traditional scary festival. Sony Pictures, which with some recent turbulence, has allowed Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to be shared with the MCU, Sony originally tried to turn Andrew Garfield's Spiderverse into a competitor, with plans for a Sinister Six movie, "Venom" and others. "Star Wars" seemed to have difficulty balancing the spin-offs with the main movie series, and since then it cooled down by publishing more unique movies set in the "Star Wars" universe, instead of switching to Disney broadcast series. +. The competitor, DC Cinematic Universe, staggered to gain the same traction, accumulating huge amounts of cash with "Batman v Superman", but struggling to get a critical reception. Now the universe seems to be on a break with Ben Affleck's Batman replaced by a solo film starring Robert Pattinson, Jared Leto as the Joker and Henry Cavill apparently made with the role of Superman. Meanwhile, other series like "Wonder Woman". "Aquaman", "Suicide Squad" and "Shazam" saw much greater success in their solo ventures and can slowly move away from the concept of a shared universe. Mysteriously, the only apparent example of a shared universe other than the MCU that graciously stayed its landing is the relatively picturesque universe of "King Kong" and "Godzilla" that still marches silently towards a movie vs. in 2020. The market shift bigger: China, China, China We saw that the box office records broke again and again in this decade, but in the words of Issac Newton, "What goes up has to go down." And wow, wow, some movies fell in this decade. "Ben-Hur" (2015), "The BFG" (2016) and "Blackhat" (2015) and "47 Ronin" (2013) went to the abysmal opening weekends. "47 Ronin" in particular had a budget of $ 175 million, but received only $ 9 million the first weekend according to Box Office Mojo. Study executives began to notice that even massive failures like "The BFG" could recover their losses with the foreign market. "The BFG," which had a production budget of $ 140 million, earned a measly $ 55 million in North America. But thanks to foreign markets such as China, its international profits earned almost $ 130 million, which helped offset the disastrous opening weekend. As the decade ends, we have seen increasingly large budgets, with some of the most expensive films ever made this decade as "Pirates of the Caribbean: in strange tides" at a mass production cost of $ 410 million. International markets present a new haven of growth for major film studios, and we can expect countries like China to only grow in relevance for cinema in the next decade. Representation While all these changes will undoubtedly cover this decade, even beyond the momentum of the shared universe, remakes and superheroes, this decade will probably be remembered for its unprecedented diversity in film and television. For production, commercials and the public, diversity was the silent monster of this decade. Black perspectives were brought to the screen with films such as the best original Oscar-winning script "Get Out" and the best Oscar-winning film "Moonlight". Superhero movies directed by women like "Wonder Woman" and "Captain Marvel" broke box office records. Kathryn Bigelow opened the decade as the first woman to win the best director Oscar. And more women who never directed blockbusters like "Frozen" and "Pitch Perfect 2". More Asian stories were also told in this decade. "Crazy Rich Asians" found international success. South Korea became more relevant to the western public, as films like "Train to Busan" and "Parasite" gained international attention. The LGBT representation also experienced a rebound, with more characters, actors, writers and stories of lesbians, homosexuals, bisexuals and transgender people in the cinema (not to mention that the legalization of gay marriage occurred this decade in 2015). Movies like "Moonlight", "Carol", "The Danish Girl" and "Call Me By Your Name" told stories of LGBT characters and their lives.

