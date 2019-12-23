From the dunk of Liz Cambage to the glory of the NBA ... and the rise and rise of the NBL

Loading...

THE SOCKS

Australian baby boomers have come a long way to become contenders for medals, but at this year's Olympics in Rio and the FIBA ​​World Cup they were terribly short, finishing fourth twice. In Rio, an erroneous foul in the final match enabled Spain to win bronze, while the Boomers fell against the same opponents in double overtime in the semi-finals, then to France in the match for the World Cup bronze medal.

The move to Asia has been a boon for the Boomers in a number of areas, but in July 2018, their beating against the Philippines turned into a life-threatening fight in Bulacan as fans, players and officials hit the Boomers. Three Australians, nine Filipino players and two of their coaches would be banned while the sport took a black eye. Assistant coach Luc Longley and team leader Junior Albert were the heroes, intervening to shoot the brawlers of their teammates.

Boomer Andrew Sobey is hit in the face during the extraordinary fight in the Philippines … Credit: ESPN

The WNBL has paid the price for Basketball Australia's inaction in recent years as its public reputation has diminished while women's sport has grown. Players, clubs and coaches deliver exceptional games, but lack of marketing and investment has seen others move forward despite the league's very high salary and 40 years of competition. Jackson's recent appointment as head of the league is a step in the right direction.

THE SUPERSTARS

From his Australian debut as a teenager in 2013 to NBA stardom, Ben Simmons has become the face of Australian basketball and the Philadelphia 76ers point guard still hasn't reached his peak. Every time he does a big dunk or a magnificent pass, the profile of Australian basketball grows.

Bogut carried the flag of Australia to the NBA and has since become the face of the NBL with the Sydney Kings. He's still outspoken, always an early talent and still has gas in the tank.

From Lauren Jackson and Penny Taylor to Liz Cambage and Ezi Magbegor, the Opals ushered in a new generation and continued to thrive. They won an Olympic bronze medal as well as a silver and bronze medal at the World Cup level, recovering from the disappointment of missing a medal in Rio.

THE ALSO-RANS

Each year, players or NBA officials are in Australia and the question is raised of dropping a complete NBA game. It won't happen anytime soon. The NBA has a huge audience here without the need to send players, staff and equipment to our shores. It would cost a bundle and should be a regular season game, as the stars are unlikely to be involved in any pre-season deal.

We have long since grown accustomed to seeing promising basketball players lost to AFL or the NRL, Australian under-17 center Luke Jackson is most recent after Melbourne Demons took it at the third choice of the AFL draft. Now, women's football is facing the biggest challenge in its talent pool, as AFLW continues to attract players, in whole or in part, like rising star Monique Conti, who plays with the Melbourne Boomers and the Richmond Tigers.

BLUE BOLTS

The NBL revival under the ownership of Larry Kestelman was the ultimate shock, as for much of the past 20 years the league had fallen badly compared to other competitions. When Kestelman bought the league in 2015 and said it was going to make it the biggest in the country, people laughed – but Kestelman, commissioner Jeremy Loeliger and their team transformed everything, the way the game is a game of how it is marketed and, most importantly, how they sign and retain talent.

Liz Cambage is an imposing figure of Opals.Credit:FIBA.basketball

Not only are Andrew Bogut and Chris Goulding in the limelight, but the league is now helping to develop future NBA players with two picks from the top 10 draft picks in 2020, LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton, playing in the league and tastes from Mitch Creek and Isaac Humphries who won short-term contracts with the NBA last season.

CRYSTAL BALL

Ben Simmons faces Josh Green in the NBA Finals.

Could Australia have the two superstars in an NBA final in 2030 or before? The decade to come is ready for Simmons to thrive and his mentors like LeBron James believe he could become one of the big ones while Green is playing at the University of Arizona this season and takes the form of a high draft pick in 2020. It's too early to tell, but do we dare to dream of two Australians starring on the biggest stage in the NBA?

Opals beat the United States for gold

It could happen as early as the Tokyo Olympics, although the United States seems comfortably ahead. The Opals will continue to push their cause and will eventually find a way to overcome their sworn enemy.

The growth of the Aussie NBA continues

New Australian respect at the NBA level has been hard won and could be quickly lost once the likes of Ingles, Mills and Baynes retire, but some impressive young talents continue to show up and have a Global NBA Academy based in Canberra, so the next generation has every chance of making the big leagues and advancing the nation beyond 2020.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

