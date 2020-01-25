From the deep fryer to the pressure cooker, this gourmet sale is super hot

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Gourmia gadgets tend to be a good mix of budget-friendly and quality.

Picture: Gourmia

From StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-01-24 15:36:55 UTC

Whether you spend all your time there or avoid it at all costs, the kitchen is (at least historically) the heart of the house. And even if you fall into the latter category, there are easy ways to make it more bearable. Or the hell, maybe even pleasant.

Tip number one? Invest in high quality equipment. If your toaster makes wet toast and your microwave overheats, you might want to think twice before ordering the cheapest option from Amazon.

Gourmia, the brand behind a range of “Amazon Choice” products, stands for a solid balance between budget friendliness and quality. The Brooklyn-based company makes reliable, innovative devices for home cooks who want to improve their cooking game without spending more time in the kitchen or investing crazy amounts of money. And luckily there is a lot to buy. Simply enter the code COOKSAVE15 at checkout to receive an additional 15% off the products listed below.

With this 6-in-1 air fryer, no oil is required. Simply throw in the food of your choice, select a preset and use the patented FryForce 360 ​​° technology to achieve a perfectly crispy exterior and a moist interior at all times. Do you need inspiration to do what? This gourmet oven comes with a 60-page recipe book.

Typically $ 89.99, available with code COOKSAVE15 for only $ 76.49.

If you haven’t yet bet on the instant pot trend, now you have a chance to get everything it offers and more for a lot less. This 6 liter pressure cooker from Gourmia offers 13 cooking modes, from slow cooking to searing, and speeds up cooking by up to 70 percent while maintaining the maximum taste. It also features adjustable psi, SpeedSense technology and an automatic pressure relief mechanism so you don’t burn your fingers.

Currently on sale for $ 99.99. With the code you get an additional 15% discount COOKSAVE15 – only $ 84.99.

Would you like a deep fryer but don’t have much space on the counter? This digital five-quarter deep fryer is small, but still offers eight pre-programmed cooking modes, from chicken and steak to bacon and pizza. It uses RadiVection 360 ° heat distribution technology to shred your food like a conventional deep fryer, but without dirt and extra calories.

Usually it is available for $ 79.99 (from $ 99.99). With the code, you can get it for just $ 67.99 COOKSAVE15,

This digital coffee grinder delivers ground coffee in a uniform size, perfect for the preparation of French print to espresso. Choose from 39 (count ’em!) Grinding size options and use the digital screen and built-in scale to grind exactly the amount you need to make a perfect brew.

Originally $ 99.99 if you use the code, it’s only $ 84.99 COOKSAVE15,

If you cook regularly for the whole family or entertaining guests, you are in good hands in this 11-quart Air Fryer oven, rotisserie and dehydrator. The RadiVection 360 ° technology ensures rapid circulation of the hot air in all directions and delivers food with a crispy exterior and a juicy interior. With 10 convenient one-touch presets, you can give your kitchen a certain versatility while simplifying your life.

It’s on sale now for $ 149.99, but you can further reduce this price to $ 127.49 with the code COOKSAVE15,

Ever heard of a multifunctional mini fridge? Well, you will be pampered. This can cool an entire six-pack of 12-ounce cans as a typical mini fridge or as a portable cooler, or keep food and drinks warm with the Shift key. You can also pair it with your phone or tablet and use it as a Bluetooth speaker. With insulated walls, the temperature remains constant even when you pull the power plug.

Usually $ 59.99 if you use the code, it’s only $ 50.99 COOKSAVE15,

Save space with this elegant 7-Qt digital air fryer made of stainless steel. It uses FryForce 360 ​​° technology and a 1,700 W express heat system as well as eight different presets to deliver crispy meals with a juicy interior. The default settings range from chips and poultry to bacon and pizza. All you have to do is feed your food, choose your preset and you can enjoy a deliciously fried, yet guilt-free meal.

Originally available for $ 99.99 (instead of $ 199.99), you can now sell this fryer for $ 84.99 using the code COOKSAVE15,

If you like to experiment in the kitchen but don’t have much time, the Gourmia 17-in-1 air fryer is your favorite. With the patented FryForce 360 ​​° technology, crispy dishes are prepared up to 30 percent faster than in most other ovens. There are also 17 different presets available – from toast and roast to roast and dehydration – so you can try something new every day.

Usually $ 129.99, the price dropped to just $ 110.49 with the code COOKSAVE15,

,