From the cleanest air to the dirtiest

Pollution and air quality is a major problem worldwide. Conditions around the world are deteriorating as the Third World countries become more industrialized and the population grows in many places.

In the countries with the worst air quality it is so bad that you can see the pollution on photos visually. For residents of heavily polluted cities, only breathing causes major health problems such as asthma, lung cancer, and heart disease. And it has a negative impact on the overall quality of life.

In the cities with the cleanest air people are happier, healthier and enjoy a better life. Environmentally friendly cities usually also attract tourists. However, there are some popular destinations where it is also dangerous to breathe.

So check out our list of cities with the cleanest and dirtiest air in the world. It can help you choose your next home or travel destination.

20 Onitsha, Nigeria wins the most polluted city in the world

In Onitsha, Nigeria, lax regulations for emissions from cars and non-regulated industrial companies such as smelting, mining and construction have major damage to air quality. In the city it is often difficult to breathe, and unlike other polluted cities, the people who live there take very few precautions to protect themselves.

19 Untreated chemicals and burning waste pollute the air in Peshawar, Pakistan

Peshawar, Pakistan, contributes to the already poor air quality in the Middle East. There people burn waste and think very little about the environment, which all leads to air that is not healthy at all for breathing. The air pollution in Peshwar is even ‘extremely high’.

18 Delhi, India has crazy traffic and crazy pollution

In Delhi, India, air pollution fluctuates drastically throughout the year. It is never excellent, but from October to December it is much more dangerous. The weather there, as well as an increase in industrial activity, is responsible for the changes. However, the Indian government sets rules that should do that.

17 companies and schools close in Tehran, Iran due to poor air quality

Tehran, Iran, is another place where residents are at risk for countless health problems. Combining dust storms and warm weather with the effects of lax regulations on coal-burning industries to create unsafe ozone values. In fact, schools and businesses have been closed several times due to dangerous levels of pollution.

16 Unsafe air in Mazari Sharif, Afghanistan

Air quality has been a major issue in Mazari Sharif, Afghanistan for years. The war-torn area has very few trees to purify the air from pollution, and sandstorms and heat add to the problem. The atmosphere is said to be more dangerous than conflicts in the region.

15 Cairo, Egypt has terrible air due to a lot of traffic

Cairo, Egypt, is home to some of the world’s most amazing UNESCO World Heritage monuments. Yet the air there is so bad that it not only threatens lives. The pollution destroys the pyramids that have existed for thousands of years.

14 The sky in Beijing causes residents to wear masks

Beijing, China, owes its huge population and manufacturing industry to the poor air quality. Fortunately, more people are aware of the health risks there and wear masks to protect themselves against the adverse health consequences of living in a city with a lot of pollution.

13 Dammam, Saudi Arabia suffers from terrible air due to the oil industry

The effects of oil on the rest of the world are clearly visible in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The sixth largest city in the Arab country is rich. Nevertheless, the residents there experience the health effects of breathing in air that is harmful to their health.

12 Pollution is increasing in London

The air quality in London is far from the worst in the world, but it is not getting any better. On this photo you can see the “London fog”, which is a shame in such a beautiful place, especially since the city is one of the most popular travel destinations worldwide.

11 Pollution in Los Angeles causes serious health problems

The United States has one of the cleanest air in the world. However, residents of Los Angeles still suffer from dangerous ozone levels due to the huge population, busy ports and vehicle emissions on the busy state highways.

10 There is a fresh sea breeze in Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida, is a wonderful place to watch a beautiful sunset and enjoy the cleanest air in the country. The city has a relatively low population, lush vegetation and a breeze on the coast, all of which help to keep the environment clear and clean.

9 Brisbane, Australia is hard to beat

The sky in Brisbane, Australia, is known as one of the cleanest in the world. This is extremely impressive, since the city is the third most populous city with almost 2.5 million inhabitants. The people there are proud that they can enjoy a safe time outdoors.

8 Enjoy fresh air in Anchorage, Alaska

A visit to Anchorage, Alaska, may not be on your bucket list, but you are about to make something delicious when you make the trip. The landscape is not only breathtaking, but the sky is also clear and pure. So you can breathe easily while enjoying the unique landscape.

7 Honolulu, Hawaii has beautiful fresh air

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a dream destination for many people. While you are there, you can enjoy snorkeling, diving, fishing, surfing, hiking and visiting beautiful monuments while you breathe in the purest air in the world. So if you need another reason to plan a trip, you go there.

6 Auckland, the air of New Zealand is among the cleanest in the world

Auckland is an important port city in New Zealand. However, that has no negative influence on the quality of life outside. In fact, residents and visitors enjoy the best of both worlds, incredible city life and some of the cleanest air in the world.

5 Halifax, Canada has fantastic air quality

Halifax, Canada, is an important business destination and a perfect example of how good regulation can keep the atmosphere optimal. However, this should not come as a surprise, but the Canadian government is doing an excellent job of keeping the beautiful natural resources of the country in perfect condition.

4 Helsinki, Finland’s air quality is excellent

If you plan to visit Helsinki, Finland, you can leave your mask at home. The air quality there is fantastic. There are also many exciting things to do in the port city. Beware, the locals are environmentally friendly and they expect you to be the same.

3 It is clear in Reykjavík, Iceland

More people than ever travel to Reykjavik, Iceland, and it’s pretty clear why. The capital is a European city of culture, a literary city of UNESCO, and it is known for having air that you don’t mind traveling to breathe.

2 Enjoy A Clean Escape In Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn is the picturesque capital of Estonia. The entire impeccably preserved city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and we are happy to report that this city has no problems with the air pollution affecting the beautiful buildings.

1 You Can Breath Easy In Stockholm, Sweden

If you want to experience breathing at its best, you must visit Stockholm, Sweden. While you are there, enjoy a stroll through the city, enjoy the beautiful architecture and beautiful brightly colored buildings and inhale the most refreshing air.