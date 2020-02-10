From talkative colleagues to shared workplaces, Canadian employees lose productivity, find surveys

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Do you work hard or hardly?

It appears that many Canadian employees are distracted and lose up to two hours of productivity every day.

The biggest productivity loss? Loud talkers and talkative colleagues.

The iQ Offices survey showed that more than half of employees agree that it is easy to be distracted, and the number is even higher for people under 35 – no less than 68 percent agree .

Physical problems in the workspace are in second place on the list of productivity drains, with nearly half of Canadians blaming ‘noisy recreational areas’ and a ‘distracting work environment with an open concept’.

“Canadians emphasize overwhelming design, physical challenges to environmental productivity, such as nomad seats, noise and distracting open concept design, to other workload challenges, such as excessive e-mail (17 percent) or unexpected additional work (19 percent) , “explains Kane Willmott, CEO and co-founder of iQ Offices.

The third largest productivity challenge for Canadians was, according to the respondents, ‘unallocated workplaces’. Almost half of all Canadians call this an important complaint.

According to iQ Offices, tackling these complaints would lead to significant improvements. “At least perhaps better business performance and a better balance between work and private life can be achieved,” the company says.