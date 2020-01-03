From story to crafting, here's what we know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Loading...

It takes a few years longer than some fans had hoped, but an Animal Crossing game is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes the relaxing and eccentric gameplay players fun and moves it to a deserted island for a dream vacation. Tom Nook organizes your outing package, so you probably want to start bumping Bells. You also have enough time to build your dream house and meet new friends during your stay. Here is everything we know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Own a piece of paradise

As usual, Tom Nook's proposal for your vacation in Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems a bit vague – and this time it takes the form of a pseudo-timeshare. A trailer released in January 2020 includes Nook and his staff pitching a Deserted Island Getaway package for the characters in the game that shows the available customization and creation options. It also gives us a peek into the box art of the game – see it all the way at the end of the video above.

Raise your feet

Animal Crossing: New Horizons exists as the product of Tom Nook’s Nook Inc., which has created The Deserted Island Getaway Package as your newest vacation destination. You can go camping complete with a tent and fire, grow plants, clean up resources from trees and rocks, or just relax on the beach after a particularly long day. When you start, you only have a folding child's bed, a lamp and a radio in your tent. Just like with Happy Home Designer you can move things in your house in half units.

The deserted island is for you to decorate and adapt to your own insight, and you can create your dream house on the property. If you want to put furniture outside, that is also an option, because no city regulation can stop you. Because this vacation package is the idea of ​​Tom Nook, you can of course expect it to come up fast and demand that you repay all the loans that you have taken out. However, you will also be rewarded with Nook Miles for milestones achieved in the game that you can spend on items and activities.

According to an interview with the development team on E3 2019, the decision to put the game on the island rooted in offering players a new experience – one in which they don't start in an existing village.

DIY recipes

The crafting system has been considerably expanded in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The new system is called "DIY recipes" and allows you to create a variety of items using cleanup materials such as tree branches, clay, hardwood and stone. You can create tools to help you with your adventures, plates, water jugs, benches and even drinks.

The recipes are handy in an app on your in-game phone. Because there are so many to choose from and because there are so many different materials to make, the weeds or other "junk" items that you discover while exploring can actually be used to make new goodies. You can visit Tom Nook's workbench and then convert them into new tools for free. If you eat an apple from a tree, this can give you even faster energy for gardening.

To get new DIY recipes, you have three main options. Certain other animals give you free recipes, and you can learn recipes by finding items on the island. If you really need a specific recipe and can't think of another option, you can also buy it in stores.

The four Seasons

The clock plays a major role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, because it is connected to your own clock in the real world. There is both a northern hemisphere and an option in the southern hemisphere to better match your own location, and the season will change throughout the year. This brings new activities such as rolling snowballs in the winter, and completely changes the look of your island. If you play in the northern hemisphere in June, it will be sunny, but those who opt for the southern hemisphere will be in the middle of winter. The wind can change the speed on the island, and this is expressed by how the leaves on trees move.

The wildlife you encounter depends on the season. If you fish in the winter, you can eventually find many different species than during the warmer seasons.

Because Nintendo does not want players to rewind or otherwise change the time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not compatible with cloud saves. If your switch is broken and cannot transfer data to a new system, your island will be gone forever.

Play together

One of the apps that you see on your mobile phone in New Horizons becomes & # 39; Calling an Islander & # 39; called. With this app you can choose to play with another person in the local cooperative mode. Those who also have a house on the island – the game has one island per Switch system, so you will share – are eligible to participate.

You only need one Joy-Con controller per player, so that two people can enjoy the game together without other equipment. Up to eight players can share an island and up to four can play simultaneously. Each player can become the "leader" in a game, indicated by a flag above their heads. This player determines where you and the camera move while you play together.

There will also be local wireless and online multiplayer options. If you play this way, up to eight players can gather on the island of one player and complete activities together.

When can we play it?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on March 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.

