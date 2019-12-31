From prison to Italy: within the year of Joe Giudice

Loading...

Joe Giudice's 2019 started in prison and ended in Italy.

After 41 months behind bars for fraud, the 47-year-old "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was released from the Lower Federal Correctional Institution of Allenwood in Pennsylvania and transferred to ICE custody on March 14, as a possible deportation to his native Italy. In 2018, it was ruled that he should be deported to Italy after the end of his sentence, but he appealed the judge's decision.

He was hoping to go home with his wife of 20 years, Teresa Giudice, 47, and their four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, but he was forced to remain behind bars while he waited for a judge's decision on his deportation case appeal.

Then, in April, Joe's appeal was denied, and his daughters immediately jumped into social media to fight for him. Gia launched a Change.org petition to urge President Trump to stop his deportation and Milania posted a sweet tribute to his father on his own Instagram page.

In September, Joe appeared in court, begging a judge to let him go home with his family in New Jersey. But his attempt was unsuccessful and he was ordered to remain locked.

"Joe is anxious and desperately wants to go home," a source told Page Six at the time, while James Leonard Jr., the family's lawyer, told us: "This is obviously a very critical audience for Joe and his family".

Then, Joe asked the court to let him live in Italy, instead of being in custody in the United States, while the judge made a decision.

He also began to plan his life after prison while behind bars, with insider information telling us that he was beginning to prepare for a career in mixed martial arts.

“This is one of the things he is inflexible about and has been talking about it for quite some time. Not only did he cook this last night, "the source told us." It's one of the reasons he has worked so hard to keep fit and get fit and so on. "

Joe's request to return to Italy was granted on October 3, and he flew to his homeland just over a week later. He joined Instagram and began to show his new and muscular physique.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice (via satellite from Italy) chat with Andy Cohen on the air. Charles Sykes / Bravo

Then he talked with Bravo about his experience, saying: "Life, it is always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror." It is a much larger image when you look through the windshield. But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody is perfect. I learned a valuable lesson from all this, and I know that my family is the most important thing for me. But you better be out here than in. I just want to let you know that I love you, and I'm always here for you. You know it."

Then, he and Teresa sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen, with Teresa in the "WWHL" studio and Joe appearing on satellite from Italy. They faced rumors of deception and admitted that they did not know if they would stay together.

Teresa and her family flew to Italy to see Joe for the first time there.

The visit lasted only a few days, and the Bravo cameras were rolling. Teresa revealed shortly afterwards that she had no intention of seeing Joe again until summer.

Completing a difficult 2019 for the Giudice family, it was revealed in December that Teresa and Joe had decided to separate after 20 years of marriage, and sources told People earlier this month that Joe had already started dating again.

But Joe 2020 seems to have had a better start, as he closed 2019 by spending the first Christmas in three years with his four daughters. He also posted a message on Instagram about looking to the future, writing: “This year, I have done a lot of self-reflection, now I know that I am happy and happy with who I am and with what I have food, bed, air, girls. , and family. I learned there. All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST!

