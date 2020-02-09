From Pitt to ‘1917’, what to expect at the Oscars on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Oscars are already there.

After the shortest award season in decades, the 92nd annual Academy Awards start on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet is rolled out two to three weeks earlier than normal in an attempt to freshen up a ceremony and increase the ratings.

The shortened schedule has dieted the normally inflated Oscars season (the Sunday show will also be hostless for the second consecutive year) and sent members of the film academy together to watch their films – no small task in a year with a several three-hour epics such as “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Suitable for a fast race, a film has risen over the crazy line to the top of the mountain. After winning almost every major precursor prize, ‘1917’ by Sam Mendes was sent over a pair of British soldiers with an urgent message to deliver through recently held enemy territory, the favorite for the best photo. Thanks to its technical blindness, the apparently one-continuous shot “1917” will probably also get away with the most prizes on Sunday, even without acting nominations.

Although Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern all seem to be practically all ditches in the acting categories, there is still the potential for a history nuisance. Momentum has been hurled behind Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean thriller ‘Parasite’ and some believe it has a chance to become the first non-English-language film to win the best photo.

Such a victory would be a turning point for the Academy Awards, which has long been satisfied to relegate international films to their own category. But in an effort to diversify its largely white and male membership, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has attracted more foreign members in recent years. And just about no one has a bad word about the widely acclaimed class satire “Parasite”, the Palme d’Or winner at last year’s Cannes film festival and the first film in a foreign language to receive the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The official pre-show starts at 6:30 PM. EST on ABC. Among the presenters on which the academy relies in the absence of a host are Tom Hanks, Maya Rudolph, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Rock, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Diane Keaton and Kelly Marie Tran.

The ceremony comes just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last remaining stars of the golden age of Hollywood. Kobe Bryant, a 2018 Oscar winner for the short ‘Dear Basketball’, is expected to be included in the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony.

ABC and the academy hope for a much-watched field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion gross “Joker” for one of the 11 most important prizes – will help viewers. Last year’s show attracted 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

This year’s Oscars come in the midst of a revision throughout Hollywood. Most major studios are preparing for Netflix and Amazon and are already preparing their own streaming services, as are newcomers such as Apple. Netflix enters the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations thanks to “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “The Two Popes” and the probably best documentary winner, “American Factory”.

But despite a lot of spending during the awards season, Netflix can go home with just a few awards. The streamer is still looking for his first best photo victory after Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” just got shy last year.

Instead, this year’s Oscar favorites are largely films that are widely released in theaters. They also have predominantly male characters and come from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for the best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the failure of #OscarsSoWhite has prompted the academy to re-establish its membership. Cynthia Erivo (‘Harriet’) is the only nominated actor of color. Those results, which were the subject of speeches during the awards season, contrast with research suggesting that the most popular films shine more people than ever before.

Ticket sales fell by around 4% last year despite the $ 13 billion record from Walt Disney Co. in a global box office. Disney, which acquired 20th Century Fox last spring, accounted for an overwhelming 38% of domestic ticket sales. And yet, in addition to owning the network on which the Oscars are broadcast, Disney is likely to play a minor role in the Academy Awards. The studio may win the best animated feature with “Toy Story 4” and possibly the best editing for the Fox movie “Ford v Ferrari”.

And while Democratic candidates compete for presidency and votes are still being counted in Iowa, former President Barack Obama may still be able to win. The first film from the production company of him and Michelle Obama, “American Factory”, is preferred to win the best documentary.