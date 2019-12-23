From New Zealand to the "Nutcracker" – The Reporter

Loading...

From the Wellington Orchestra in New Zealand to the Vallejo Symphony Orchestra, Director Marc Taddei has a low routine.

However, there is an exciting aberration this year. The respected teacher was hired for five performances of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" for the San Francisco Ballet at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco. Taddei's participation last weekend helped culminate the company's 75th anniversary.

Taddei called the sold out production that ended last weekend as "impressive."

"It is a great joy to work with such an impressive company and orchestra," Taddei said. "His dedication to the pursuit of perfection is a total inspiration."

The Wellington Orchestra closed its season on November 30. And it was a good season, Taddei said.

Marc Taddei driver. (Courtesy photo)

“I am overwhelmed by the support our audience shows to the orchestra in Wellington. In the context of New Zealand, we have the largest subscriber base – 1,708 per concert – and the largest average audience size – more than 2,000 per concert – of any orchestra in the country, ”said Taddei. “These numbers speak of the wonderful quality of the orchestra. I am grateful to share the stage with my talented colleagues. "

Taddei had been in contact with the musical director of the San Francisco Ballet, Martin West, “who had heard that he had done a good job with the New York City Ballet several seasons ago. Martin offered me some commitments the previous year, but, unfortunately, I had already accepted a commitment in Hong Kong. I am very happy that he has offered again this year. "

The transition from one orchestra to another "is not really a problem," Taddei said. "While the travel times are reasonably long (12 hours), they occur during the night and I can sleep on airplanes. In terms of mental focus, the directors constantly work with different orchestras and time zones, which I am already used to."

Regardless of the orchestra you are conducting, "an important approach is to listen first, working with the musical knowledge that these orchestras offer," said Taddei. "Everything we do in the essay follows this elementary approach."

During Vallejo's "low season", Taddei misses Vallejo's audience and musicians, he said.

"I am grateful for the response to our concerts, and I am delighted that we have begun to present repeated concerts," he said. “I really feel that we are connecting in a special way. I also love working at the Empress Theater: how lucky are we to have such a beautiful jewel in the center of the city? On a personal level, I miss my sister who lives in Vallejo and the many friends I have made since I was appointed to the position. ”

After the "incredible season with San Francisco", Taddei, unfortunately, has those New Year resolutions: "Lose weight and do some stretching," he said, with an eye on the performances of the Vallejo Symphony Orchestra of 29 February to March 1.

Yes, Taddei said, there are reasons while anxiously awaiting the second of three VSO presentations this season, with a repertoire that includes: Harris Symphony No. 3, Prokofiev Violin Concert No. 22 with guest soloist Amalia Hall and Dvorak Symphony No. 8 .

“First, I would have to say the art of musicians. They certainly inspire me, ”said Taddei. "In terms of repertoire, we present a season of three different themes."

For more information, visit vallejosymphony.org.