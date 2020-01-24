From MUCC to microbiology: Dr. Linda Chelico is working on HIV, cancer research projects paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

From there she switched to health sciences.

“I just became really interested in the fact that micro-organisms in the environment have to do a lot of damage to their genetic information,” Dr. said. Chelico.

She found a researcher at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, whose research program focused on how organisms deal with damage to their genetic information, especially their DNA. And how sometimes it can be used as an advantage for the organisms to evolve and meet challenges.

Dr. Chelico spent five years at USC for her postgraduate scholarship, but returned to Saskatchewan in 2009 to be closer to home and for an opportunity to run her own lab.

Last year she received more than $ 1.6 million for two projects from Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

Dr. team Chelico investigates how a family of enzymes react to HIV and how they can cause mutations and cancer cells.

She started studying enzymes and the immune system when she was with USC.

“There are (are) special enzymes in many different organisms that can change the order of your DNA, and that was a big surprise when they were discovered because people thought … our genetic information should be so stable, why is changing it, “she said. “But it changes for that reason – sometimes we have to evolve in the immune system when there is a new pathogen and the immune system has not seen it before and it has to adapt to make and attack antibodies. “

Her work in HIV research showed that some enzymes not only alter human DNA and the immune system to make it better, but they can also change the genetic information of the virus to make it non-functional.

“I study how these enzymes actually suppress the replication of HIV by making the genetic information non-functional,” Dr. said. Chelico.

She said that most people with HIV don’t have functional, but the virus is replicating so fast that the immune system can’t keep up. Her research investigates how they can make the enzymes more efficient in suppressing the virus.

According to Dr. Chelico the enzymes are a good defense, but they also entail a bit of costs.

“If they have access to the wrong DNA in the wrong place (s) at the wrong time, they can change our genetic information and that can lead to cancer,” Dr. said. Chelico. “(Cancer is essentially) a cell that does not function well in its genetic code and it does not follow any of the rules, it grows too much, it grows in places where it should not grow.”

Dr. Chelico said the enzymes are important because the body supports them despite the negative function they may have. They are looking at the possibility of detecting the poor activity of the enzymes early in order to treat and stop cancer before the cell gets too disrupted.

“It was a big dream for me to work on these (types of) negative, off-target effects of these enzymes,” Dr. said. Chelico. She said she was excited to expand the HIV program with funding.

Dr. Chelico said she hopes that her career serves as inspiration for beginning scientists in smaller communities, and also for women who want to go into the field.

Dr. Harold Bull, the professor who gives the microbiology introductory course to the U or S, has students do a research project, including interviewing a scientist. Dr. Chelico is often interviewed for these presentations and several female students have indicated that they are inspired by her role.

She said she was also asked about combining work and life outside the laboratory.

“It’s not just about science, it’s really about educating the students and … inspiring them,” Dr. said. Chelico. “I think this has been an unexpected and fun part of my job.”

It is wonderful to think that Dr.’s career path Chelico all started with a Grade 12 project at MUCC.

“It started out as something very simple in having a good advisor who told me,” You have to follow a microbiology program. “Then we just learned what DNA was in grade 12, now science has gone much further,” Dr. said. Chelico.

