From mining to the moon to war-torn Bosnia – three decades of Wakefield Trust films at the heart of community life

Loading...

One to One Development Trust, based in Wakefield, has produced films at the heart of communities for 30 years. Laura Reid talks to its founder Judi Alston.

It was 1985 and while climbing the M1 to start an arts degree at Bretton Hall College, Judi Alston first saw a working coal mine. A stone's throw from the highway was the cord of Woolley Colliery, the mine where NUM chief Arthur Scargill began working in 1953 at the age of 15.

"It was so alive for me," recalls Alston. "The miners' strike had obviously taken place in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and the coalfields, but until then my only experience was that I was working in London at the time and that there were a lot of miners and miner's wives who were collecting money from the tubes. I would always support it. I had always been in favor of the cause, but it was like a distant thing for me until I arrived in Yorkshire. "

Once the flourishing language of the stands revived in the Yorkshire Coal Mines exhibition

In four years, Alston has immersed itself in the very heart of these mining communities, launching a video production partnership to document life in the coal basins. It was the start of a long and continuous career for Alston, whose organization One to One Development Trust is now 30 years old.

Based at Wakefield Art House, the trust now works with communities and organizations to produce films, apps, websites and virtual reality experiences on a range of topics. His goal? Inspire and inform – and push the boundaries in how people engage with heritage, health and well-being, and digital storytelling.

When One to One was founded, its goal was to document the changing face of mining communities, in this region and beyond.

It was not a direction that Alston had seen taking his life. She grew up in Peterborough and took a job with an insurance company in London after dropping out of school. But when her father died when she was only 18, the grief and the upheaval sparked a desire for change.

"I didn't even want to go to university, but my father passed away very suddenly and I needed a change of scenery and I had just applied for colleges everywhere. "She had no specific courses in mind, applying to everything from fashion to psychology. . "The first to whom I was accepted was Bretton. I didn't even go for an interview. I have just started at Bretton and I will never forget to get on the M1 and see Woolley Colliery on the right. "

While in Bretton, Alston began experimenting with video. "I have always been very interested in how society works and how people think and react. I guess it was artistically my driver. I never had the intention or the desire to become a filmmaker.

"It's not what I thought I was going to do – I thought I would be an art therapist or something like that. Then in the last year of college, they bought a video camera and it was really exciting . It was just me and another student who used it. It was really the beginning of things. "

A virtual reality experience for the Wakefield Moon Festival was among the most recent projects of the trust. Photo: One to One Development Trust.

Judi launched One to One Video in 1989 with a friend a year after graduating. The couple completed a business and business program at Huddersfield University to help them shape the organization and took up an office at the newly renovated Westfield Resource Center in South Elmsall, who also helped former miners start a new business. They won an award from Barclays Bank for the most innovative business idea in Yorkshire and Humberside.

"It was a double-edged sword," recalls Alston of the early days of the organization. "From a heritage point of view, I knew that these stories [of the mining basins] were really important, but also, for me, it was about working in communities in an almost curative way and promoting health and well-being too. Thanks to people who talk, communicate and share their stores, it brings people together with a sense of unity. "

After a year, Alston's business partner left, but she continued. European funding helped One to One set up an editing suite and buy cameras. They organized courses in community film making, as well as the production of professionally made films, documenting the development of coalfields.

The late 1980s and early 1990s were a period of pit closures. One to One was filmed at Sharlston Colliery just before it closed, as well as the capture of the last shift at Frickley in South Elmsall and the demolition of South Kirkby Colliery.

Tony Macpherson: flying the flag to remember the heritage of coal mines

"When these wells closed, everything collapsed in the communities," says Alston. "The whole infrastructure is gone. The pit would close, then the pit club would close, then the trips to the beach each year, which families relied on for vacation, would stop and the local sports club would close. It had a massive ripple effect and I was really aware of it. We were filming a lot of things that were all changing at the same time. "

"It was a time when so many people were losing their jobs," she adds. "There has been a lot of displacement and a lot of uncertainty. But there were also places, like our businesses, where the money was going to support former miners and there was a lot of training for people.

"In many ways it was a very hard and difficult time, but it was also a time when we saw people making life-changing decisions. Some ended up going to university or college and their lives were incredibly transformed. I think it's a fascinating legacy for Yorkshire and its coal communities. "

Alston's first film commission, Bands and Banners, focused on the creativity of marching bands and the art of union banners. The NUM then instructed the company to cover the miners' markets while other organizations would pay for Alston to organize projects and courses with miners.

Filming was then a difficult and physical task, hitting the stairs with a bulky camera kit and a handful of tapes – quite different from the ease of iPhone filming technology today. hui. It was also a male dominated industry, and there were few independent filmmakers. Alston often found himself out of the way.

"It was very male dominated and a lot of journalists and televisions who were filming [the steps] had filmed the miners' strike, so they felt very connected to it, but I also think they had the feeling of having the right to had the right of way for everything. What I always found really comforting was that the miners I knew always made room for me to go to the front. "

For a short time, Alston and his team were responsible for the television broadcast. For a program, Bosnia Fading, they followed a convoy of aid, led by a couple from Pontefract, in war-torn Bihać, for two weeks. The city was besieged for three years from 1992 to 1995 during the Bosnian War. A second play followed the story of a performance artist, who was a member of the aid group.

"It was such a maverick at the time," recalls Alston. "We were filmmakers who had never done anything like this before, never gone to a war zone before. It was a bit of a shock. "

The first night, one of the artists with them on the trip was arrested on suspicion of being an undercover. "He was locked up and we had to get him out of prison. We had no provision on how to deal with this at the time. There were also people who found landmines everywhere – we had to be very careful where we walked. I was bitten by a dog that they thought had rabies and I rushed to the hospital. It was really a crazy trip. "

After that, she did not continue with television orders, focusing instead on community work. Over the past three decades, she has directed over 600 films, her work taking her abroad to places like China and Bhutan. But over time, One to One’s mandate has expanded beyond film, community projects, research, and multimedia commissions.

What has remained constant is Alston's desire to tell stories – and sometimes his work has been used to influence and campaign, channel messages to try to have an impact on social change and challenging stereotypes.

For more than a decade, One to One has worked closely with Barnardo’s and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation on projects with often excluded groups, including young mothers and people with drug problems.

"Films can be used to influence policy or funding or they can be used as tools for advocacy and learning," says Alston. "We are really good at capturing people's stories that are true and then being an intermediary, taking those stories elsewhere and influencing change."

"It wasn't something we wanted to do, it wasn't a motivation, and we still don't do it all the time. But I'm really interested in how the arts, creativity and the digital technologies we work with can be used to bring people together. To me, it's not just about big changes that could happen at the political or government level, but about changing people's lives, to provide opportunities and bring people together. ”

The turn of the millennium was an important period for One to One. Alston started working with Andy Campbell, whose background as a writer and game designer has brought a new skill set. He now manages Dreaming Methods, the award-winning internal game studios One to One, where new technologies and ideas are explored.

"The millennium was also important because people took stock of life and history and the evolution of the world," says Alston. "It was really a great time … What happened to us was that there was a lot of interest in working on projects. ; archives, heritage and social history. "

Among One to One's most recent work was a project earlier this year for the Wakefield Museum of the Moon festival to celebrate 50 years since the lunar landing.

Moon transformation for the Kellingley coal mine site three years after it closed as the country's last deep coal mine

The trust has created an interactive space adventure called Zero Gravity Lunar Library. Using virtual reality, it allowed visitors to board a space shuttle version of a 1960s mobile library van, accessing old images of the city and movies of people. talking about their relationships with the moon.

It is something she hopes to visit at local libraries in the coming months as One to One continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Reflecting on his three decades and looking to the future, Alston says, "Whether it's film, virtual reality, or any other digital technology, and works with groups. in Wakefield or elsewhere in the world, for me, it's all about valuing stories, feeding people, celebrating culture and pushing the boundaries of how we can use technology for good. "

However, she has a confession: "We are really good at telling everyone's stories and we are not really good at telling ours." Well, Alston, there it is.

For more information on the trust, visit www.onetoonedevelopment.org