From Lebanon, Ghosn challenging against the Japanese legal system | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Japanese officials, silent in the aftermath of his escape during a long vacation, spoke out quickly after the dramatic Ghosn news conference. Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said that Ghosn would be extradited by Lebanon, but that Japan would work closely with international organizations “so that the Japanese criminal justice system could be properly managed.”

Justice Minister Masako Mori said that Ghosn’s remarks about the Japanese criminal justice system were unfounded and that she wanted to prevent him from spreading an “incorrect” concept abroad. She said that most of his criticism was “abstract, unclear of his intention or unfounded,” and “none of his claims can justify the fact that he fled Japan illegally.”

And Hiroto Saikawa, Ghosn’s successor at Nissan, told the Japanese media that Ghosn’s claim of a plotted coup against him “makes no sense.” Saikawa resigned last year after accusations regarding dubious income turned up against him. He has not been charged.

With large gestures and a five-part slide presentation, Ghosn brought his case to the global media in a performance that sometimes resembled a company presentation. His only thought before he fled, he said, “You die in Japan or you go out.”

But he made it clear that the question would remain unanswered in everyone’s mind: a report of the daring escape that inspired him from Japan to Turkey and from there to Beirut.

Media reports said he only slipped out of his hometown in Tokyo, despite being under surveillance. He met two men in a hotel and then took a bullet train to Osaka before embarking on a private jet hidden in a suitcase with music equipment. He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred to another plane on his way to Beirut, where he arrived December 30.

Ghosn said he knew that the escape attempt would be “disastrous” if it didn’t work. But “there was a small chance that I succeeded. I played it and I am very happy that I made that choice, “he told the French TF1 TV.

He described the decision to escape as “the most difficult in his life,” even though he said he was used to “mission impossible.”

He said he had made a decision when, apart from refusing to give evidence, the jurors postponed his wife’s visits and kept him in solitary confinement for more than 130 days in detention. His lawyers had hoped it would start in April, but he was told it would be postponed again.

Ghosn portrayed his arrest at the end of 2018 as a conspiracy coupled with a decline in Nissan Motor Co.’s financial performance. because the Japanese car manufacturer resisted losing its autonomy to the French partner Renault. Ghosn was in favor of an alliance between Nissan and industry ally Renault, of which he was also chairman. He denied Wednesday that he was looking for a complete merger.

Ghosn also attacked Japanese prosecutors and said they were “helped and watered down by small, vengeful and lawless persons” in the government, Nissan, and her law firm. He said it was they, not he, “who are destroying Japan’s reputation on the world stage.”

He continued to reject all allegations of financial misconduct against him as “false and unfounded.”

“I should never have been arrested in the first place,” he said. “I am not above the law and welcome the chance that the truth will come out and my name will be erased.”

In a quick reply, the prosecutor in Tokyo said: “The accusations of the Defendant Ghosn that the prosecution was conspired by Nissan and the prosecution are categorically incorrect and completely contrary to the facts.”

Ghosn, who has Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship, said he would be ready to stand trial “wherever I think I can have a fair trial.” He refused to say where that could be.

He thanked the Lebanese authorities for their hospitality and defended his judicial system, which has long been accused of corruption and favoritism.

The French government initially seemed to be assisting Ghosn – just like Renault when he arrested him before finally choosing a replacement in January 2019. But in recent days, French officials have hardened their position and called Ghosn a “defendant like any other” and said he should be entitled to a court of law.

Ghosn said he did not need anything from France, but when asked if he was abandoned, he replied, “How would you feel if you were in my place?”

There was no response from the French government or Renault to Ghosn’s comments.

However, Renault trade unionists, who have seen their market value tumble in the past year, said that Ghosn “did not provide any factual, verifiable evidence for his defense.”

The questions from reporters as he switched from English to French to Arabic to Portuguese, Ghosn sometimes seemed bitter and others relaxed as he joked with the room full of journalists and some friends.

Lebanon received a sought-after notice issued by Interpol last week – a non-binding request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive.

Lebanon and Japan have no extradition treaty and the Interpol notification does not require Lebanon to arrest him. The Lebanese authorities have said that Ghosn has entered the country with a legal passport and doubts about the possibility that they will hand him over to Japan.

At the request of the Japanese government, Interpol published the announcement on Wednesday on its website while Ghosn gave his press conference.

To signal that Ghosn’s legal problems may not be done, the Lebanese chief prosecutor called the ex-executive to his office on Thursday via the Interpol message. Apart from that, he is confronted with possible legal action during a visit to Israel in 2008 after two Lebanese lawyers filed a report with the Public Prosecution Service saying that the trip violates Lebanese law. The two neighboring countries are technically in a state of war.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Ghosn apologized to the Lebanese and said he never wanted to offend anyone when he traveled to Israel as a French subject after Nissan had asked him to announce the launch of electric cars there.

On Tuesday, the prosecutors received an arrest warrant for Ghosn’s Lebanese wife Carole on suspicion of perjury, an indictment unrelated to his escape. Japanese officials, however, acknowledge that it is unclear whether the Ghosns can be brought back to Japan to be charged.

Nissan said that despite his escape, he was still taking legal action against Ghosn. And in France, Renault warned the French authorities after an investigation that Ghosn had personally benefited from “an exchange worth 50,000 euros” in connection with a philanthropic agreement signed with the Palace of Versailles. Prosecutors are investigating it, but Ghosn is not accused of misconduct in France.

Earlier in the day, the Tokyo prosecutors attacked a Japanese law firm that Ghosn had regularly visited before fleeing. Japanese media reports that prosecutors are investigating his escape and whoever helped him probably had used a computer that Ghosn was allowed to use there.

Regarding the trajectory that took him from home arrest in Tokyo to a reunion with his family in Beirut, the fallen auto-executive told reporters on Wednesday: “The nightmare began with the moment I saw the face of the prosecutor and ended with face of my wife. “

