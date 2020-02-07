From Lasalle High School to the military, the GM of the local restaurant learned to cook everywhere

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Clyde Foster first started cooking in his 1980s home economics class at Lasalle High School.

“That was my introduction to cooking,” said Foster.

A month after Foster graduated from high school, he joined the military.

“I wanted to go to college, but I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but I knew I didn’t want to sit in the house and do nothing, so I joined the military,” said Foster. “I think it was a really good decision. I have leadership skills, have been able to speak to people, meet many different people, travel and learn many unique skills. “

Subsequently, Foster tinkered his skills in the kitchen while serving as a soldier and cook while Desert Storm was on duty and working abroad in Italy and Honduras. He described his time in the military as “exhausting,” but said it taught him a lot.

In 1995, Foster returned to South Bend to work with his friends and family to pursue the passion that had fueled his time in the military.

“I immediately started cooking different restaurants in the area to improve different types of cooking, such as fast food, casual cooking, high-end cooking, catering, and institutional cooking at the area colleges,” said Foster.

Foster said he started his cooking trip in South Bend near Hardee and is now working from hacienda to Saint Mary’s College. Foster was recently on the Bin 23 management team in Granger.

Four months ago, Foster became General Manager at CoreLife Eatery in Mishawaka, a fast-paced, casual restaurant that offers sustainable food.

“I’ve always been a kind of back of the house person, you know,” said Foster. “But I believe that people should never settle down and you can never think that something is out of your reach.”

Foster is now spending his days leading his team and running the show in the restaurant on Grape Road.

“I come in, make sure my staff are here and ready to make the restaurant nice and clean so customers can come in. I have to do some paperwork and inventory daily and then schedule the next few days and weeks. I’m just trying to offer really good food and service to all customers who come in, ”said Foster.

One of his favorite pastimes is to offer young children in the region healthy food through the restaurant’s partnership with Baby Boot Camp.

Even though Foster leaves work for the day, he continues to share his love of cooking with his family.

“I love to grill. Brisket, ribs, things like that, ‘said Foster.

Three of Foster’s four children entered his culinary career and the father simply said it felt pretty good.

“When they were younger I cooked and I explained it to them, that is part of it, so prepare something and I remember my baby, I cooked potatoes and I guessed what I was doing and he pounded said potatoes and I said no fries and he was so shocked that you can make fries at home. Now he’s cooking, “said Foster.

For Foster, the observation of Black History Month does not only take place in February. He spreads his message of inclusiveness and a desire to bring others together throughout the year.

“Black History Month is exciting,” said Foster. “It’s encouraging and it’s learning for adults. We can learn from mistakes and learn better from what we’ve done wrong to improve ourselves.” For the little ones, they may be three or four years old and just starting to learn, and we can get them on the right track straight away. “

To celebrate Black History Month, ABC57 introduces executives to Michiana every Friday in February.