From inmate to bartender Akademia's pioneering program in South Africa

Stephanie Simbo was only 10 years old when her brother, Evelson Joseph (known by his friends and family as Ben), was sent to prison. The brothers and sisters grew up in Villiers-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris, France, in what Simbo calls “the ghetto”. Rugby player and scholarship student, Simbo says he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time … in a car with friends, they were stopped by the police, who found weapons in the vehicle. Her friends ran, but her brother couldn’t get away in time. He was arrested instead.

Ben thought that speaking for himself and renouncing the names of the people he was with would have been worse than serving his sentence (“cookies become stitches,” says Simbo). But neither Simbo nor his brother foresaw how difficult his return home would be.

A year after his release, Ben struggled to find a job and rebuild his life, which had a dangerous impact on his mental health. There was no one in her community outside of her family to turn to for support.

“He has become an outcast. We had a very long discussion where he explained to me that (going to jail) is like having a blemish on your face that won’t go away, ”says Simbo, remembering the conversation they had after his suicide attempt. “I made a promise to him that night. I said, “Look. I will always see the human being behind the stain. I will always see the human being behind the criminal record. »»

Over the next few years, his brother’s experiences helped shape Simbo’s own path. She dedicated her life and education to keeping the promise she made to her brother, going to law school, earning an MBA, and then spending years advancing in the hospitality industry. Its objective was to find a way to help people released from prison to better manage their reintegration into society. For Simbo, whose mother also worked as a chef, bars and restaurants seemed like a natural choice.

Simbo says the industry “accepts everyone.” It doesn’t matter where you come from, no matter what language you speak. Success also doesn’t require years of schooling or a degree – the willingness to work hard is often what it takes to get a entry-level job.

Before she could help others find their way, however, it was important for her to understand the industry she had chosen.

“I went to London, started cleaning the toilets and climbed the ladder until I became a manager,” says Simbo. “I wanted to learn all the steps, and once I became a manager, I was like, cool. I made this promise (to my brother) 20 years ago. I’m ready.”

It was then that in 2017, she founded Beyond Bars Akademia in Cape Town, South Africa, a city she found herself drawn to after vacationing there a few years earlier.

Beyond Bars Akademia is a non-profit organization whose explicit purpose is to help former inmates move from life behind bars to life behind the baton. The program welcomed its first class in 2018. Organized in the same way as a boarding school, the six-month study program is designed to give students the tools and resources necessary to manage their own stress, money and time, while preparing them for a career. in the hotel industry. This means not only teaching them how to prepare a perfect cocktail, but also facilitating internships in local partner establishments once the program has ended. “We have to offer mental health support, we have to offer a housing solution, we have to offer life skills and social skills to these people,” says Simbo. Seven of the top ten Simbo students are currently working in institutions across South Africa.

Unfortunately, Ben, who helped inspire and conceptualize the school, was unable to meet his first class of students or witness their success. He died of colon cancer two months before the opening of Beyond Bars Akademia. Now, says Simbo, the school pays tribute to him.

Meeting the funding challenge

With a zero percent recidivism rate among its alumni so far, and a new round of funding that includes a $ 27,500 grant from the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, Beyond Bars Akademia has started its semester with 10 new students in October. (So ​​far Simbo is incredibly impressed with the current class: “I think they will bring me a 100% success rate – they are incredible.”) She will soon be expanding each class and welcoming 20 more women in the spring. .

“Last year we had 10 women just because we didn’t have a lot of funding,” says Simbo. “Honestly, most of the funding came from my own pocket (from what) I saved for 20 years. It is because we have received money from Tales of the Cocktail that we can have a new campus, new uniforms, new materials and everything. “

She adds that the Tales Foundation grant also helped secure other donations, including the Cape of Storms Rotary in Cape Town, South Africa, which offered to donate 50 cents for every dollar collection.

This was the second year that Simbo has applied for a grant, said Caroline Rosen, executive director of Tales of the Cocktail (TOTC). Rosen says the TOTC grant committee was excited about Simbo’s organization from the start and, instead of giving it a smaller grant the first year, decided to work with Simbo to help him develop a more solid.

“She’s a true visionary and she is really building something sustainable,” says Rosen. Simbo “isn’t just looking at this year or next year – it’s looking at the impact it can have in five, 10, 15 or 20 years. I think it’s such a smart model.”

Rosen adds that the Foundation’s grant is not just a one-time deal. Simbo, who also sits on one of the education committees of the TOTC Foundation, can apply for different types of grants through TOTC in the future, as well as receive assistance when needed.

“We have quarterly updates from (grant recipients), so we are able to be there constantly if advice is needed,” says Rosen. “This is really how we continue these conversations and each member of our grant committee opens up to questions throughout the year.”

Thanks to the TOTC 2019 grant, Simbo was able to hire two teachers, a fundraising director, a psychologist and a social worker who will work with current students and maintain relationships with former students. She also made several changes to the recruitment process and the curriculum.

“Last year we learned that recruitment was a kind of pivotal moment and we had to make sure it was well structured,” said Simbo, adding that they had previously worked with an NGO for this part of the process. “We decided to deal directly with the Ministry of Correctional Services, which would facilitate the selection of candidates.”

“Stephanie seems to be very passionate about the programs to raise and develop former offenders in need and those on parole,” said Ntobeko D. Ngalo, director of community corrections for Mitchels Plain, where they come from. school students. Beyond Bars Akademia “directly responds to our mandate to successfully reintegrate (former) prisoners into society.”

There is no single profile for women participating in the program. Some have been in prison for over a decade, others for only a few months. The same goes for their crimes.

“Most women in South Africa are incarcerated for two types of crime: economic crime and murder,” says Simbo. “Economic crime is like fraud where they steal food for children. Some of them are imprisoned for murder because there is no law protecting victims of domestic violence here in South Africa. Even if you kill your rapist, if you kill the person who assaulted you, you take 10 to 15 years for murder. “

Ngalo added that the verification process for external programs like BBA takes place at the headquarters of the Department of Corrections. They started working with Simbo a few years ago.

During the month-long recruitment process, a candidate undergoes drug tests, family visits, a psychometric test and a basic psychological assessment. Once given the green light, applicants enter the school for the duration of the program.

The BBA is then divided into three phases, the first of which is a one-month introductory period, during which women can decompress, focus on their mental health, and practice yoga and meditation.

“For a month, we don’t really teach them much hospitality, because some of these women have been in prison for only six months, but some of them have been in prison for 10 years,” said Simbo. “So you have to sort of de-schedule everything that happened in the prison and help them get back to life in the most comfortable and safe way possible.”

Then begins an intensive four-month period where applicants focus on various aspects of hospitality, such as bartending, visits to wineries and other industry sites, and management skills. Subjects such as mathematics (including budget learning), art therapy, dance and language work are also included in this course series.

“At first (my brother and I) just wanted a bar program, because we both wanted to open a bar,” says Simbo. “But then I said, ‘Look. If we just teach them how to make a good Manhattan, they could make a good Manhattan, but you go to cocktail bars not only for a drink, you go to places where you feel good, where people make you feel good. So we decided to focus our course on the human side of it and make sure we empower them, so they can create amazing experiences in addition to making amazing drinks. “

This experimental and interdisciplinary approach at Beyond Bars Akademia contributes to Simbo’s vision of holistic rehabilitation and reintegration in a country where studies have shown that the recidivism rate was over 90% in the three years following release due lack of rehabilitation in correctional facilities.

“There are studies showing that many prisoners on release have a high level of anxiety because they have been in prison for so long that their release scares them – because sometimes it’s actually worse outside for them, ”says Simbo. “This is also why so many of you are sabotaging their release date.”

Simbo herself worked 10 years in the hotel industry. During this time, she spent her free time researching and visiting prisons to understand what resources are most needed after her release. We must also tackle the high rate of stigma and marginalization of former prisoners in South Africa, a bit like what Simbo’s brother experienced.

“It was important for us to understand how we could create a program with so many different people, while having the highest success rate,” she said. “Yes, hospitality is excellent, because it doesn’t necessarily require a degree, but they don’t just need hospitality. We need to give them critical thinking so that they can make good decisions. We need to teach them time management and financial literacy. “

For the final phase of the program, Simbo relies on the help of the local hotel community which has teamed up with Beyond Bars Akademia to offer internships and, hopefully, a job and a regular pay check to the end of program.

“I would say that most of the time, once they are placed on an internship, it works very well and people tend to offer them a job later,” said Simbo. This year’s local partner bars are Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen and Orphanage Cocktail Emporium, as well as the Ideas Cartel coworking space, which also includes bars and restaurants.

The internship program includes the understanding that interns trained by Beyond Bars will not be relegated to working behind the scenes because they have been incarcerated or because of the color of their skin. Fail to follow these rules and the relationship ends. But, Simbo says, so far, all is well.

“We are trying to make it clear (in bars and restaurants) that representation is important – diversity and inclusion will drive up your profits because I tend to go to places where people are like me,” says Simbo. “But we are fighting with this segregation in the hospitality industry where people of color are mainly hired in the kitchen or in the back or as a cleaning lady, rather than in front of the house.”

She is also committed to ensuring that the education her students receive makes them competitive in the industry, working with the international organization Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET) to eventually offer them a certificate.

“We are working with WSET to become approved program providers – they have been great supporters,” says Simbo. “I hope to become the first school in South Africa to be able to supply a level three in spirits.”

Simbo may plan to hire a program manager and a director of education, which will allow her to resign from her position as CEO of Beyond Bars to focus on the role of program ambassador and so she can work on related projects, including opening an aligned hotel – reserve a room to transform someone’s life.

But for now, she is striving to maintain her avant-garde school which allows students to flourish in their new freedom and to show the community that with appropriate support, the task of a criminal record n is not permanent.

“Every year, I want the program to change, because every year is different, and I want us to be on the cutting edge, all the time,” says Simbo. “Always be two steps ahead because people with a criminal record have a bad rap, and the best way to counter that bad rap is to make sure we train the best of the best.”

