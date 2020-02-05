From history to crafting – here’s what we know about animal crossing: new horizons

It takes a few years longer than some fans might have hoped, but finally an animal crossing game is coming to Nintendo Switch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes the relaxing and eccentric gameplay player and moves it to a desert island for a dream vacation. Tom Nook is currently organizing your vacation package, so you’ll probably want to stock up on Bells. You also have plenty of time to build your dream home and meet new friends during your stay. Here’s everything we know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Own a piece of paradise

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCwVTCxm29c [/ embed]

As usual, Tom Nook’s proposal for your vacation in Animal Crossing: New Horizons looks a bit sketchy – and this time in the form of a pseudo timeshare. In a trailer released in January 2020, Nook and his team introduced the game characters to a Deserted Island Getaway package that outlines the customization and build options available. It also gives us an insight into the box type of the game – see at the very end of the video above.

Put your feet up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3YNL0OWio0 [/ embed]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a product of Tom Nooks Nook Inc. that chose the Deserted Island Getaway Package as their last vacation destination. You can camp, pitch a tent and make a fire, grow plants, remove resources from trees and rocks, or just relax on the beach after a particularly long day. When you start, all you have in your tent is a collapsible crib, lamp, and radio. As in Happy Home Designer, you can move things around your home in half units.

You can decorate and adapt the lonely island as you wish and design your dream house on the property. If you want to put furniture outside, this is also an option as no city ordinance can stop you. Since this vacation package is an idea from Tom Nook, you can assume that he will knock shortly and request the repayment of the loans taken out. However, you will also be rewarded with Nook Miles for milestones that you have achieved in the game and that can be spent on items and activities.

According to an interview with the development team at E3 2019, the decision to play the game on the island was to offer players a new experience – one that doesn’t start in an existing village.

DIY recipes

The crafting system has been significantly expanded in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With the new system, known as “DIY recipes,” you can make a variety of items from washed materials such as branches, clay, hardwood, and stone. You can make tools to help you with your adventures, signs, water jugs, benches and even drinks.

You can easily find the recipes in an app on your in-game mobile phone. Because there are so many to choose from and so many different crafting materials, the weeds or other “junk items” you discover while exploring can actually be used to make new goodies. You can visit Tom Nook’s Workbench to convert it into new tools for free. If you eat an apple from a tree, you can even get gardened faster.

To get new DIY recipes, you have three main options. Certain other animals give you recipes for free and you can learn recipes by finding items on the island. If you really need a specific recipe and can’t find any other option, you can also buy it in stores.

The four Seasons

The watch plays a big role in Animal Crossing: New Horizons because it is connected to your own watch in the real world. There is both an option for the northern and an option for the southern hemisphere to better suit your location. The season will change throughout the year. This brings with it new activities, such as B. snowballs in winter, and fundamentally changes the appearance of your island. If you play in the northern hemisphere in June, it’s sunny, but those who choose the southern hemisphere option are in the middle of winter. The wind can change the speed on the island and this is expressed by how the leaves move on trees.

The wildlife varies depending on the season. If you fish in winter, you may find different strains than in the warmer seasons.

Since Nintendo does not want players to rewind or otherwise change the time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not compatible with cloud storage. If your switch is defective and no data can be transferred to a new system, your island has finally disappeared.

Playing together

One of the apps you can find in New Horizons on your phone is called “Call an Islander”. With this app you can play with another person in local cooperation mode. Those who also have a house on the island – the game has one island per switch system, so you’ll be sharing – are eligible to log in.

You only need one Joy-Con controller per player, so that two people can enjoy the game together without any additional equipment. Up to eight players can share an island and up to four can play together at the same time. Each player can be made the “leader” of a group marked with a flag over their heads. This player controls where you and the camera are moving while playing together.

There will also be local wireless and online multiplayer options. In this way, up to eight players can gather on one player’s island and complete activities together.

However, keep the data safe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is launched with a switch console in a special edition. Players interested in buying a console should purchase it on a separate console before starting the game. The game’s graphics say that saving transfers is not supported, which means that the island you launch on a console is only compatible with that console.

A beautiful new Nintendo Switch

For those who have their first Nintendo Switch system or a second one at home, Nintendo has developed a console in the special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The console appears on March 13, just before the game launches, and includes the series’ emblems and symbols on the entire system chassis. The console comes with a special animal crossing dock and light blue and light green Joy-Con controllers.

When can we play it

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on March 20th, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s recommendations