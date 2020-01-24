From her blonde bob to a sexy catsuit, Amanda Holden borrowed style tips from Victoria Beckham - The Sun six times

It seems that Amanda Holden gets a kick from copying Victoria Beckham.

Whether it’s sexy poses, slinky dresses or dramatic hairstyles, the BGT judge, 48, could get a slot in the show as a look-alike for Posh, 45.

She would stand in line for the golden buzzer with this leggy pose from 2018 – a mirror image of Posh’s Instagram photo of 2017

Amanda has been borrowing style tips from the Spice Girl for years.

CLEMMIE FIELDSEND chooses other occasions when 2 Becomes 1.. .

Back to the Fuschia

When the Beckhams moved to the US in 2007, Victoria surprised fans in a pink dress and large sunglasses, Amanda showed her version 12 years later

Blonde ambition

Amanda unveiled her new blonde bob during this week’s BGT auditions, but it came directly from the 2007 Posh Spice style guide

Split image

Victoria wore one of her own designs during the New York Fashion week in 2013 – there was no Holden back Amanda, who bought the dress herself a year later Credit: Splash News

Copy Catsuits

They both look good in these tight outfits. Posh, who she wore regularly in Spice Girls vids, was broken for a Vogue cover in 2018, Amanda’s copy catsuit was the following year

Pose

Victoria was in fashion with her fashion model pose in 2010, and nowadays Amanda went to social media to show off her version of the distinctive attitude. Amanda Holden shows off new hair with shiny blonde bob during the auditions of Great Britain Got Talent