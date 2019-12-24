From free meals to disabilities and toys, friendliness spreads across London, Ont. this holiday season – London

Loading...

Christmas Eve in London was full of sunshine and stories, from a local restaurant owner who cooked his own recipes for needy community members, to the Salvation Army, which provided baskets and toys to thousands of families.

Feed the church one meal at a time

Chef Brad Heslop served nearly 250 delicious dishes in the kitchen of his restaurant on Christmas Eve.

The owner of the Early Riser Cafe cooked honey-glazed ham with a fried pineapple ring, cheddar bacon-garlic mashed potatoes, and a selection of vegetables for London members who need a warm, homemade meal.

"We deliver Christmas meals throughout the city to people in need and low-income families," Heslop told 980 CFPL.

"About 20 volunteers came to distribute (and distribute) the meals around town."

This is not the first time that Heslop has been feeding community members during the holidays.

On Thanksgiving, the chef and some friends delivered 90 home-made meals. Heslop did the same last Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"(On) Thanksgiving (this year) we only had three cars on the streets and a few fewer meals," says Heslop.

“We ate about 90 meals. Today we are on the right track to reach 230 to 240.

"I think it's important to give something back all year round."

For Heslop, it is the responsibility of the community to help each other and give something back.

"It is very difficult at this time of year when people are alone or cannot afford meals for their families," he said.

"As a restaurant, we have access to foods that many people don't have, so I think it's important to give something back."

The chef and owner says he has had some heartwarming reactions when he shows up at the people's doors with a meal in hand.

"I get a lot of positive feedback and a couple of homemade cards from the children of the families that we also delivered," he said. "It's really cute.

"I got some tearful calls and there are some hugs on the door … it's great."

Heslop predicts that the next big meal delivery day in the community will be Easter, but he says he's currently aiming for something bigger.

"We are working with some agencies to hopefully do a little more regularly," he said. "Maybe one or two family sponsorships per month."

Free obstacles, free toys, lots of hope

It may have been a Christmas miracle or just a demonstration of community support, but the Salvation Army said its Christmas kettle campaign exceeded its annual goal by nearly $ 75,000.

As of Christmas Eve, officials said they had raised more than $ 624,000.

Their target was $ 550,000 and a week ago they were $ 168,000 behind.

"People have come forward and are so generous," spokeswoman Shannon Wise said on the Craig Needles show.

"I think it really speaks for the sense of community that we all feel in London."

The money raised through the Kettle campaign is being used to support several year-round services of the Salvation Army, including emergency services for the disaster relief and the food bank.

The funds raised also flow into the Christmas Hamper program, which was completed before Christmas Eve.

"In five days, we have provided over 4,400 households here in London with food disabilities – that's an astronomical sum," said Wise.

"And also toys for over 6,700 local children."

Donations for the Salvation Army's cauldron campaign will be collected until Christmas Eve.

ANOTHER RECORD YEAR! We just heard the @TSALondon official review. Corus Radio London Drive-Thru Toy Drive raised $ 39,315 this morning! That's more than our previous record of $ 29,000 (# LdnOnt @ FM96Rocks @ AM980News @ Country104 @ 1031FreshRadio)

– Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham), December 19, 2019

