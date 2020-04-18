From face masks to sourdough starters, Etsy sellers are behind you

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

2020-04-18

Out of stock temporarily. Currently unavailable. In stock (enter a distant date here).

If you’ve seen the site of almost every major retailer over the past few weeks, you’ve probably been greeted with one of the alerts after clicking a listing.

That’s because sites like Amazon are struggling to keep up with demand amid increases in volume orders and worker absences due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Things have been reported to be so dire that Amazon is trying to get customers to buy less on its site, which will go as far as canceling its Mother’s Day promotions, burying popular ones Deals of the Day page, and run fewer ads on Google.

This is a very different story on Etsy.

Online marketers who typically feature handmade and vintage goods are trying to fill the shopping hole left by Amazon and other major retailers, where the items are either sold or estimated. shipping date extends within weeks. If you can’t get it elsewhere, you probably have it.

Sourdough and flour starters for your homemade bread? Check.

Plants and seeds for your garden? Check.

Hand sanitizer? Check.

Face mask? Check again. Here’s what Etsy’s homepage looks like on April 17:

Ever since the US Centers for Disease Control announced on April 3 that people wear cloth masks in public, handmade face masks have become a hot commodity on Etsy. In an email to Mashable, a company representative said shoppers searched for face masks on the site an average of 9 times per second over the weekend of April 4 to 6. And the “face mask” has been the most searched term on its site over the past two weeks.

People search for face masks on Etsy on average 9 times per second from April 4-6.

In the same email, Etsy said the number of face mask sellers on its website has increased fivefold in the last two weeks to nearly 20,000 stores in response to this request. In addition, Mashable has found that many fabric artists, vintage resellers, and even bridal bouts for sale on Etsy have pivoted to the manufacture of fabric masks based on CDC guidelines.

“Selling handmade masks is one way you can support your community during a global health crisis,” Etsy said in an April 16 post in its Seller Handbook. “This is also a unique opportunity for Etsy store owners to respond to consumer demand faster than large companies with more complex manufacturing processes.”

But it may not be long before this strong wave of demand covers Etsy sellers. Shipping ranges for some of the best masks will go until mid-May, with processing times listed up to four to six weeks, and sellers are beginning to note the delays in their list descriptions.

A Mashable staffer, who bought face cloth masks on Etsy in early April, said his order had not been shipped due to the volume of orders the seller had received. (The seller has since deleted the listing from their shop altogether.) Meanwhile, he has bought face masks from a co-worker who raises donations for first responders and is likely to cancel his Etsy order otherwise it will be sent within the next few days.

And you need to look elsewhere for the N95 surgical mask. (You don’t have to buy them, anyway, unless you’re a first-time medical respondent.) None of the items sold on Etsy are medical degrees, and the company warns its sellers against making health claims, they may want to remove their lists. in violation of its rules against medical misinformation. This comes after the company’s decision in early March to drop all listings for the COVID-19-themed merchandise, whether it be for science education or something new.

In addition to face masks, however, Etsy’s virtual shelves are plentiful when compared to the arid wastelands of other online retailers. A Mashable staffer living in southern Maine has just ordered organic potting ground from a northern Wisconsin terrarium shop for a friend’s child gardening project. If you are trying to make sourdough, you can order a 150-year-old starter named Larry from someone named Chris for about $ 8; it ships (for free!) within one to two days. And someone in Kansas City, Kansas, sells Animal Cross character cards so you can take your dream villagers to your New Horizons island.

If not, it’s nice to know that we get each other at times like this.

