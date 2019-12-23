From Devlin "Duck" Hodges to Mason Rudolph and back, the Steelers fall to the Jets

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – When they are making the most outstanding movie of the 2019 Steelers season, they can only show segments of the team's game on Sunday here at the Met Life Stadium for the script.

You can call it, "From duck to bricklayer and vice versa: a tale of misfortune."

The Steelers have traveled a very thin line with their two inexperienced quarterbacks this season, posing as many ups and downs of starting for the first time in the NFL.

In this game, Devlin Hodges He was thrown after throwing two interceptions in the first two quarters, only to be thrown again when Mason Rudolph He was injured late in the third quarter.

The result was an offensive that worked on sudden attacks once again, as the Steelers lost to the Jets, 16-10, losing control of their own hopes of playoffs along the way.

It will make the Steelers see the score again, just as they did last season when they defeated the Bengals in Week 17, just to see the Browns fall short in Baltimore to give the Ravens the division title.

"It's frustrating," said the linebacker. Bud Dupree. "It is a situation in which we hope and wish again like last season. We should not be in this situation. We had opportunities from the beginning of the season until today to go out and win games. Even with the adversity we have been through all year, we had control of our own destiny and failed. "

That might be a bit hard, but that was the overwhelming feeling in the locker room. Despite losing the star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Early in the season and starting 1-4, limping to the finish line does not feel good, no matter how it happened.

"When you lose a guy from the hall of fame and you have young boys who come in and get reps, yes," Guard said. David DeCastro He said when asked if it has been a difficult situation throughout the season. "I remember my first year, the NFL defenses are fast and different. I assume we are a unit that we haven't done enough. It's not just a guy."

The Steelers (8-7) scored only one offensive touchdown for the seventh time in their last eight games. And like last week, when they dropped a 17-10 decision against the Bills at home, it just wasn't enough, especially when they turned around twice in the first half with Hodges as quarterback, giving him six interceptions in his past. six rooms.

"Take care of the ball or we have to make decisions" Mike Tomlin said. "Devlin didn't take over the ball early, so we made a decision."

And it almost worked.

The Jets (6-9) opened the game with a fast-pass attack complemented by their running game against the Steelers nickel defense to score first in a 23-yard Sam Darnold it will happen Robbie anderson. Then they added 54 yards Sam Ficken field goal to be 10-0 before Hodges was thrown after throwing his second interception.

The Steelers led to the New York 19. In front of third and 3, Hodges missed an open receiver underneath that would have given the Steelers a first attempt and instead threw a pass into the corridor Jaylen Samuels in the front corner of the final zone. Safety Marcus Maye He intercepted the pass to keep the Steelers away.

"I missed a guy on the open floor," said Hodges. "I had (Samuels) in the corner. I probably booked it a little. I could have thrown it away before."

That was enough for Tomlin, who turned to Rudolph, who had not played since he was sent to the bank at the beginning of the third quarter of November 24 in Cincinnati.

Rudolph, who had gone 5-3 as a starter earlier this season instead of Roethlisberger, seemed to give the Steelers a spark. He led a field goal drive in his second possession, moving the Steelers to the 49-yard range. Chris Boswell field goal with 1:22 remaining in the first half.

Then, with the Jets trying to answer, T.J. Watt He fired Darnold, forcing the ball to be released and recovering it in the 42 of the Jets.

That seemed to be the other spark that the team needed.

With nine seconds left in the middle, Tomlin avoided kicking a field goal after James Washington forced an illegal contact call to move the ball to 29. Rudolph, who had tried a deep shot down the sideline to Washington, this time went to the other side, finding Diontae Johnson behind the defense for a 29-yard TD pass that tied the game at 10-10.

"The fact that Mason came there and got us points in those last two units gave us great hope," said DeCastro.

But it was short lived.

Running backwards James Conner He suffered a quadruple injury at the beginning of the second quarter. Center Maurkice Pouncey He injured his knee late in the third. On the next play, Rudolph suffered a left shoulder injury when he tripped away from the center and then several players approached him while trying to get up.

Rudolph remained in the game for the rest of that possession, but Hodges returned after that.

"Just & # 39; Come on & # 39;" Hodges said about the message he received when he returned to the game. "It's not about whether I can do the job. I don't think I'm a bad player. I've just been playing badly. At the same time, I have to settle down and concentrate."

In this case, I didn't have much time.

With the Jets leading 13-10, the Steelers drove at 29 in New York. But in the second and 7, Hodges was fired for a 9-yard loss, then lost the ball, losing ground again at 46, taking the Steelers completely out of the field goal range.

"We had to score those points the way we play offensive," said DeCastro.

The Jets made the Steelers pay, driving from their 22s after a short clearance, with the former Steelers running Le & # 39; Veon Bell turning a great third and 5 of the 39 play by winning seven yards to return the Jets to the Ficken field goal range.

"It was fun to go against my old teammates, boys who could never hit me in practice," said Bell, who had 72 yards on the ground in 25 carries, an average of 2.9 yards per carry. "We had the opportunity to do it. It was fun. I respect all the boys there. They play hard. It was hard."

Losing 16-10, the Steelers went three and out, kicking the ball back to the Jets with 1:53 remaining. But they stopped quickly, using the three wait times to save time, and after a clearance of 28 yards, they recovered the ball to 40 with 1:27 remaining.

Hodges pushed the team to New York 44, but in third and 7, he shot Washington in the middle of the field, with Maye coming up with Washington and putting a hand on the ball to break the potential touchdown. .

"It was a one-on-one showdown, so I just wanted to give it a jump chance," said Hodges. "It has been good all year with those."

In this case, Maye was simply better.

"It was surely one of my best plays," Maye said. "Only the situation of the game."

Another bad blow in the final offensive play of the Steelers, left Hodges fighting. He lifted the loose ball and threw it over the center to JuJu Smith-Schuster, himself returning after missing four games with a knee injury.

"They brought pressure and I had to take it quickly to JuJu," Hodges said. "It was one on one too and I wanted to give it a try."

Smith-Schuster put a hand on the ball but could not knock it down.

"It's frustrating," said Smith-Schuster. "It's more frustrating when you're the guy who can make a play and I didn't make the play. It's not the first time I disappoint my team, I disappoint Steelers fans. It's the worst feeling in the world." "

It's not as bad as having your hopes of playoffs in your hands and losing the last two games when you had a postseason post within your reach.

"It's a shame to have your hopes of playoffs in the hands of someone else," Washington said. "(Especially) when you can go ahead and solidify that."

But that's the place where the Steelers are.

The Steelers need to win next week in Baltimore, and Rudolph is unlikely to be an option to play because of his injured shoulder, and they expect the Titans to lose in Houston. Both the Ravens and the Texans have already won playoff points and could be starters at rest.

There are other scenarios they can enter if both teams lose, but that seems unlikely.

"We got into this situation," said DeCastro. "We'll see what happens next week."

