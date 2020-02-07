From delivery vans to scooter vans: The fleets become electric: NPR

Electric vehicles will be charged in a Deutsche Post warehouse near Frankfurt in July 2018. Fleet vehicles are increasingly electric in Europe and China, and some analysts believe that American fleets will follow suit.

Given the growing popularity and visibility of electric cars, experts believe that a revolution will take place in a place that most people overlook: the fleet of companies and communities.

The scooter company Lime is the latest company to announce that it intends to completely remove gas and diesel powered vehicles from its fleet and to supply its new electric work vehicles with renewable energy.

Lime, of course, is famous for electric vehicles – the little battery-powered scooters that have popped up on the sidewalks all over the United States. And as the world’s largest scooter company, it advertises an environmentally friendly alternative to driving. So far, however, a certain degree of gas guzzlers can still be observed behind the scenes.

“All of our scooters and e-bikes are already electric and are already powered by renewable energies,” said Andrew Savage, head of sustainability at Lime. “We will take the vans and vehicles that are used to manage these programs and also switch them to zero emissions.”

Lime’s fleet is not large – initially a few hundred vehicles. But the company is not alone when it comes to planning the switch.

Lime and companies like Ikea and Unilever join the EV100 initiative to develop a purely electric fleet. Other large companies such as DHL, Amazon and AT&T have committed to accelerating the transition to electric fleet vehicles.

Millions of fleet vehicles are on the road – from delivery vans and maintenance vehicles to police cars and school buses. According to the research company Guidehouse (formerly Navigant), less than 1% of these vehicles are currently electric.

But in a decade, the group predicts that 12% of fleet vehicles will be plug-ins. This means an increase from around 2 million electric vehicles to over 70 million in 2030.

“Given the lifespan of vehicles … 12% of the population will need a significant portion of new vehicles sold as plug-in electric vehicles,” said Ted Walker of Guidehouse.

The interest in sustainability will drive part of this growth. Companies such as Lime, which market themselves as climate-friendly or have made climate protection commitments to investors and partners, must reduce the emissions of their fleets in order to contain the emissions. And around the world – particularly in Europe and China – government pressure is driving investments in all kinds of electric vehicles.

But there are also other factors. In some ways, selling electric vehicles to companies is easier than selling them to a single car owner.

Consider the price. “Electric vehicles will have a higher purchase price, but there will be less maintenance and lower fuel costs,” says Walker. When a person focuses on the sticker shock, a company is more likely to consider the vehicle’s lifetime cost.

Then there is fear of range. Charging a battery takes longer than filling a gas tank, and some people (especially those who have never owned or leased an electric vehicle) fear that they will be on the road for a long time and run out of juice. The concern is even widespread among drivers who very rarely drive long distances.

Fleet operators think differently; They know how far their cars go in a day, says Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors. The startup in Ohio manufactures a pickup that is to be sold specifically to fleets.

“We mainly care about people who stay on site – be it a florist, a landscaper or a policeman,” says Burns. “(Our truck) can drive 250 miles with a fee. Most of these people drive 60 or 70 miles a day.”

There are some logistical challenges – for example, fleet operators have to set up charging infrastructure in their garages or parking lots.

But there is another obstacle. The Lordstown Motors truck, the Endurance, is not yet available. No mass-produced electric pickup has yet arrived on the US market. In America, the options for vans and other work vehicles are similarly small.

“It’s only a small handful, and the supply is actually quite limited,” says Lime’s Savage.

Companies are expressing their interest in electric fleets, in part as a signal to automakers that they have to catch up with demand.