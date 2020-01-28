From defense lawyer to ketchup writer - Adweek

Presenting a pitch to one of your agency’s biggest clients can be terrifying, especially at the start of a career. For Will Binder, who used to hold customer meetings on Rikers Island in New York, it’s just another day in the office.

Binder is now a copywriter for Wieden + Kennedy. Before joining the advertising industry, Binder was a lawyer in a New York law firm that dealt with both state and federal cases.

“It was pretty intense,” said Binder.

Binder was a creative writer and didn’t know what to do with his English degree. He spent a year abroad in Park City, Utah. At the time, the Indiana Pacers fan believed that Donnie Walsh, the general manager of this team, had a law degree and could lead a professional team, why shouldn’t he? Binder applied to law schools.

After passing the New York bar exam, Binder worked for Gould Fishbein & Reimer for the next three years. As a lawyer, he felt the full weight of some of his cases, from terrorism to murder.

“I would be at war with the system all the time and I couldn’t subdivide it as some people have seen it,” said Binder. “I noticed early on that I didn’t have that in me.”

It wasn’t a creative job either. At the suggestion of a friend, Binder enrolled in an advertising school. After a school year and an internship, he was hired by R / GA as a copywriter in 2013.

For Binder, there are similarities between the two professions. In both industries there is an “overarching issue of advocacy” and an emphasis on trust.

“I was a lawyer for my client and I would take his point of view or, as we would say, the theory of the case,” said Binder. In advertising: “You have your customers and their brand identity that they entrust to you. … you do not want to do anything on the way there to endanger the job or the reputation of others. “

At W + K, Binder had the opportunity to work on the famous spots of the agency “This Is SportsCenter” for ESPN. This year he is working on his first place for the Super Bowl – a commercial for Heinz.

“There is pressure to do the right thing for everyone, but it works like any other place I’ve ever done,” said Binder. “We don’t allow the extra weight of” This is a big, huge Super Bowl spot “to tear everything apart.”

If things don’t work out, Binder can of course fall back on his law studies.

Big mistake

“I made a few job decisions based on a better job title,” said Binder. “They didn’t work out.”

lesson learned

Instead of pursuing a title or a raise, focus on the fit. “It’s really important, maybe most important, to be where I fit in,” he said.

How he got the gig

Binder was hired by Watch for a former colleague from Saatchi & Saatchi.

Professional tip

Nothing is more important to Binder than your personal preferences and how they are reflected in your work.

“As a creative, you really need to know what your taste is and what the taste of culture in general is,” he said. “Being able to tell people who your favorite authors are, what your favorite music is, your favorite films and how you feel about certain topics. All of this brings a kind of unique perspective to your work. Your work makes you unique and not a creative cookie cutter. ”