From Danny Ainge to the Governor of Massachusetts, Clayton Christensen remembered himself as a giant of business, faith and wisdom

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – In the words of one of Clayton Christensen’s famous business theories, work was to be done at his funeral on Saturday. In the words of the book he cherished the most, it was to mourn with those who mourn.

And so they did exactly that, 858 relatives and friends, including the governor of Massachusetts and a famous basketball figure, students, experienced executives, scientists, and colleagues. On a cold, deeply gray winter’s day they laughed and cried, prayed and sang, celebrated his life and hoped together for a better, eternal life.

“It was great service, a great tribute to an extraordinary person,” said Nitin Nohria, dean of Harvard Business School, where Christensen taught for more than 20 years.

Christensen, the father of the internationally influential theory of disruptive innovation, died of cancer complications on January 23 at the age of 67. After his death, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told the Deseret news: “Clay was enormously influential on me as CEO. I owe much of our success to his writings. “

But before, during and after Christensen’s funeral service, he was remembered much more because of the enormous personal influence he had in the lives he had touched.

“His voice will really be missed for a number of reasons that go far beyond his insights and his genius about management,” Massachusetts Government Charlie Baker said. “That’s why I’m here. I really appreciate him as a friend. He had this enormous capacity to make it feel to everyone he spoke that his opinion mattered.”

Baker visited the Christensen family during the viewing for the funeral in a Cambridge Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near MIT.

“I really tweeted after I heard the news that he had passed on the article he wrote about:” How are you going to measure your life? ” I sent it to a bunch of friends and said, “Just start, OK, because I promise that if you start, you’ll finish it.” “And I heard from dozens and dozens of people who came back to me and said they read it, and then they sent it to a group of people because he had incredible ability to land on wisdom that wasn’t just about academics. It wasn’t just about managing, but about, you know, being a good person and living a life that matters and have a purpose … He had a fantastic ability to bring both things together. “

The governor made those remarks before the funeral, in which all five of Christensen’s children spoke. The final speaker was President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He testified about the reality of the hereafter and described Christensen’s mission there.

Christensen first influenced Boston Celtics president and general manager Danny Ainge when he was a Celtics rookie in 1981. Ainge, a former College Player of the Year at BYU, has won NBA championships as a player and as an executive.

“What I’ve been thinking about last week since he left us was his influence on me as a young member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Ainge said, waiting in line for viewing. “How courageous and powerful and strong Clayton Christensen was in the Boston area gave me much strength and confidence to be more open with my faith.”

Christensen shared his faith in a way that made his love clear whether others accepted his message or not, family and friends said.

“You can fill Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are playing, with people who legitimately thought they were one of Clay’s best friends,” said OnStar’s former CEO, Chet Huber, for the funeral, “because when he was with you, that was what you felt. He had excluded the world, his focus was on you, his concern was on you. He had a gift that has just touched the lives of so many people. I will miss him deeply. to ensure that it continues. “

Christensen recruited Huber to teach sections of the disruptive strategy course that he developed at Harvard Business School. The course, Building and Sustaining a Successful Enterprise, is the most successful second-year elective course at HBS, Nohria said.

“Institutions are nothing but the example that individuals set therein,” Harvard’s corporate dean added. “Our highest ambitions as an institution that teaches leaders are illustrated in Clayton Christensen. He embodies the highest ambitions that we have as scholars, as teachers, and as people. “

To his family, Christensen was a beacon as monumental as the two Robert Newman lanterns hung in the spire of nearby North North Church in Boston on the night of Paul Revere’s ride.

His daughter Ann remembered the cover of Forbes magazine that put her father in the spotlight. He was depicted alongside the CEO of Intel, who used Christensen’s theory of disruptive innovation to renew the computer chip giant.

“The great thinker of Andy Grove,” shouted the head of Forbes.

Grove, who died in 2016, was short. Christensen was 6 feet 8. But the cover had several meanings. From a professional point of view, Christensen’s business frameworks – disruption is pervasive in the vocabulary of the era – were on the way to becoming more remarkable than his physical framework.

He also made the cover personal, said a daughter, Ann Christensen. Forbes refused his request to allow his wife, Christine, to appear on the photo with him and Grove. So he switched his wedding ring to his right hand, which rested in view of Grove’s shoulder.

He did it, he told his daughter, so that his wife “would know that she was also part of the photo.”

All five of his children spoke – Matt, Ann, Michael, Spencer and Kate – and remembered him because of their parents’ remarkable marriage, the way he fathered their father, and the love of basketball he handed over to them.

Ann called her father her hero, dear friend, greatest champion, most trusted adviser and strongest ally.

Spencer gave a definition of his father’s theory to help him explain.

“Disruption theory describes how newcomers can turn a market upside down by offering something that is less than what is currently available, but is attractive and good enough for consumers on the low side,” he said, adding that it was poetic that his father came because he was a consummate consumer who loved old cars and had never wasted anything.

The children laughed at his oddities – he was a terribly bad cook, Ann said – and shared important turning points and lessons.

Michael said his father’s first teaching work at Harvard went badly until he explained his struggle to a man next to him on an airplane. The man advised him to teach with more love. So before his next surgery class, he knelt in prayer in his office to ask God to allow his students to feel God’s love for them through his teaching.

“These prayers were answered,” Michael said. “It didn’t matter if Dad taught students about supply chains, production companies or disruptive innovation, somehow his students could feel a sense of love in those classrooms, and not just Dad’s love for his students, but something bigger.”

It was a pivotal point in his life.

Now Ann said, if he had been at the funeral, “he could go through this audience and tell us everything why he loves you all.”

Kate said he radiated optimism for the full potential of each person.

“It gave strength because he really believed in you and wanted to help you be the best at living the privilege of being you.”

She said his approach to leading others was to help them think and act for themselves by not teaching them what to think, but how to think.

“His work,” Ann added, “was a way for him to help as many people as possible if he could be more effective in their chosen work, transform their communities, find their goal, and be happier people. Teaching principles told him able to enable countless others to deliver other truly important insights and discover important truths about the world around them. “

Christensen’s enormous physical frame began to abandon him twelve years ago. He suffered a heart attack, a stroke that forced him to make enormous efforts to regain his language skills, and two cancer attacks. He spent eight consecutive months in hospitals during his final year.

“We started to see what it’s like to endure a righteous, humble Christian,” Matt said.

Still Christensen insisted.

“Perhaps the greatest example he has shown us,” Nohria, Harvard Dean, told the Deseret News, “was how he fought through the rage of diseases that the vast majority of us would use as an excuse to rest. When he got his stroke and no words came, he found a way for his class to work with him, the class would fill in the words. The best way to get ahead is to be inspired by his example. “

He also had an exemplary marriage, Nohria said. He called to watch Christine Christensen send her husband to class when he could no longer walk one of the most beautiful images he had of them.

“He served and he gave and he encouraged people with everything he had until the wheels fell off,” Kate said.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, closed the funeral by saying that Christensen’s physical struggles are behind him in the afterlife.

“It’s real,” he said. “There really is a spirit world. It’s in it and it’s real. “

He said that Christensen is happy with the commission he has been given to share the gospel.

“Can you imagine if you tried to carry out the mission among the ghosts in prison when Clayton Christensen arrived?” He said. “Do you have any idea?”

President Eyring spoke directly with Christine Christensen.

“I pray that the Holy Spirit will help you with the nostalgia and feelings of loss, but I pray that he will let you feel the joy and power of what he is doing and doing now.”