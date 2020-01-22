From Colorado to Cooperstown: Larry Walker was elected Hall of Fame last year

10 years of expectation have finally paid off, and ultimately led to this: Larry Walker is a Hall of Famer.

Walker was nothing less than a legend in the Mile High City, who apparently always had fun on the record and in the field, made four All-Star Game appearances and won the MVP trophy in 1997.

While the greatest Canadian baseball player in history started his career with the Montreal Expos (1989-1994) and ended with the St. Louis Cardinals (2004-05), his best years came with Colorado.

Walker played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies between 1995 and 2004 and built himself up as a franchise icon during his time with purple and black.

Walker hit .334 (1,361-from-4,076) with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 584 free runs in 4,795 plate appearances as Rockie.

Walker is in first place in the franchise history in batting average, on-base percentage (.426) and slugging percentage (.618). The Canadian native ranks second in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI behind fellow icon Todd Helton.

Walker was the 1997 National League MVP, knocked down .720 and collected a 1,172 OPS to combine with 409 total basses. The outfielder is the only player in franchise history who has won an MVP prize.

Walker increased 49 home runs during the ’97 season, which led the National League. His 49 home runs are linked to Helton’s 2001 total for most season runs in club history.

Walker wore No. 33 for his entire 17-year career, and the Rockies stop his number during the 2020 season. Walker’s No. 33 is just the second number of a former player who retired from the Rockies and hangs along the right field façade in Coors Field alongside Helton’s 17, Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 and the initials KSM that honor former club president Keli McGregor.

“Larry Walker carried all five tools and was the most instinctive player I have ever seen playing the game,” said Rockies owner / chairman and CEO Dick Monfort via press release. “He has put together 17 incredible years in the major competitions. Number 33 hanging in Coors Field will be a constant reminder of the enormous talent of Larry Walker that we were all so happy to witness here in Colorado. “

All in all, Walker ended his career with 2,160 hits, 383 home runs, 1,311 RBI and a .313 batting average. He was a five-fold All-Star, seven-fold Gold Glove winner and a triple recipient of Silver Slugger.

Finally, 26 years after their franchise, the Colorado Rockies have their first Hall of Famer in Walker. That now opens the door for someone like Todd Helton, who was again in the mood this year.