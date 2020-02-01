From BYU to Utah to USU, why Utahns should pay attention to Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – For the first time since Super Bowl XLIX five years ago, five bands in Utah are on the active selection of the participating teams in the NFL title game.

This year, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday (4:30 PM MST, TV: FOX) in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tuning in to see how defenders such as Fred Warner (San Francisco) or Daniel Sorensen (Kansas City) will act is only part of the comparison, why Utahns should watch the Super Bowl this year.

Head coach of Kansas City Andy Reid speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Aventura, Fla.

Andy Reid

The real headliner for Utahns this year is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the former BYU offensive lineman and grad assistant who is in his 21st year as NFL head coach. Reid is looking for his first Super Bowl ring as head coach. He has reached the Super Bowl once before and lost with Philadelphia to New England in Super Bowl XXXIX.

“I know how much he puts into this game,” Kansas City said, returning LeSean McCoy, who played four seasons for Reid with the Eagles. “He meant a lot to me, all the former players and the boys here. We want to do this for Andy.”

Reid has accumulated 221 wins – 14 in the late season – since becoming an NFL head coach in 1999. He led teams in both Philadelphia, where he coached 14 seasons, and Kansas City 15 times to the late season, although Reid lost in the five times congress championships, including last season.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe shared why he thought Reid encouraged so many people for him in this year’s Super Bowl.

“I think because he has been in the NFL for a long time. And during that time he has an impeccable reputation as a great man. That’s why I think it is,” said Holmoe during his annual round table discussion on Thursday. “What’s more, he’s the Hall of Fame coach. So when you put those two together, you have a group of people who come to him. There are many great coaches in the competition who may not have such a good reputation as Andy. there are some really great people in the competition who are not very good coaches. And he is the combination of both. “

San Francisco 49ers punt Mitch Wishnowsky (6) walks to the field for an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Utah representation in Super Bowl LIV

Two former BYU football defenders – Warner, a linebacker and Sorensen, a safety – probably have the biggest impact on Sunday, as they both start for their respective teams. This is also the first time since 2009 that two former Cougars face each other in the Super Bowl.

Utah is represented by a few rookies in this year’s title game – Mitch Wishnowsky is the starting player of the 49ers, while Jackson Barton (a Brighton High alum) plays offensive tackle in Kansas City, although he is expected to be inactive on Sunday.

“It has actually been a dream start for the NFL,” Wishnowsky said.

The state of Utah is falling back Darwin Thompson is a freshman player for the Chiefs and mainly plays in special teams, while also serving as the third back of the team, behind veterans Damien Williams and McCoy, although McCoy only played once in the late season and likely to be inactive Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Fast everywhere – the D-ends play the ball, the linebackers,” Thompson said, describing the defense of the 49ers. “They are a really good sideline.”

Layton High is also represented: former Lancer wide receiver Marcus Kemp is in his third season with the Chiefs but does not play because he is on injured reserve.

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner speaks to the media during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Monday, January 27, 2020, in Miami.

Back in Miami, another Cougar hero?

San Francisco is trying to win its sixth championship, which would tie the franchise for most Super Bowl wins with New England and Pittsburgh. The 49ers are in Super Bowl appearances 5-1, with their only loss the last time they reached the championship in 2013, when they fell 34-31 against Baltimore.

It has been 25 years since San Francisco won a title, but that victory happened in Miami. In Super Bowl XXIX, former BYU quarterback Steve Young threw a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes to lead the 49ers to a 49-26 blitzing of the San Diego Chargers. Young, that year’s NFL MVP, also earned Super Bowl MVP awards for that effort.

Could Warner follow that example and give a spark for a victory in San Francisco? The sophomore linebacker led the 49ers with 118 tackles this season and scored his first pro touchdown on a 46-yard pick-six.

He also redirects San Francisco defense coordinator Robert Saleh’s game calls to the rest of a defense with playmakers such as pass rushers Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner, linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive back Richard Sherman.

“I have a great group of boys around me who make my work fairly easy. I just keep working, and one day when I step in between the white lines, I just make sure I have the right mindset that we are the best in the world, “Warner said.

Kansas City Chiefs defensively back Daniel Sorensen (49) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, September 29, 2019.

The matchups

Warner and Sorensen will face various offensive philosophies in Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs use a strong passing attack led by dynamic third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes and include tight Travis Kelce, a matchup nightmare and fast broad receiver Tyreek Hill. The run game from Kansas City is an addition to the pass and is led by Williams, who has rushed 92 yards and three touchdowns in the late season.

“Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the quarterback position. He has very explosive weapons around him, guys like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, the list goes on. And Andy Reid is at the helm. It will be a good challenge for us and I look forward to it, “said Warner.

The 49ers are more run-based offensive, with Raheem Mostert running back from a 220-yard, four-touchdown effort on the ground in the NFC championship game. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leads the San Francisco attack and has receivers such as Emmanuel Sanders and tight band Greg Kittle, another matchup nightmare.

“They have a good running game and an additional pass game for play and play. It is about trying to stop the run and be effective if it succeeds,” Sorensen said.

In terms of coaching, Reid faces a third-year chieftain in Kyle Shanahan, who is on his way to his first Super Bowl as head coach. His father, Mike Shanahan, won two Super Bowls as head coach of Denver in the 1990s.

Also 49’s offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers will be the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl. For the Chiefs, former Ute Alex Whittingham, the son of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, is a defensive quality control coach.

Paul Rudd, right, presents the most valuable player prize to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 8th annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theater on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Atlanta.

The celebrities

With the hype surrounding the most-watched event in America every year, there are plenty of celebrities who cheer for both sides when the Super Bowl time comes. For the Chiefs, boys like Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, Brad Pitt and Melissa Etheridge donate the Kansas City red. On the side of the 49ers are faithful such as Nancy Pelosi, Jeremy Renner, Danny Glover, Andy Samberg and Andre Iguodala.

After Kansas City’s victory over AFC in the AFC Championship, Sorensen’s older brother, Cody Sorensen, was in a video with Rudd that was shared on social media.

“I met him a few times,” said Daniel Sorensen about Rudd. “Many of those guys are with many of the Kansas City games. They are very supportive, they come around and we love having them. “

Locals in Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, MLB, BYU

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah

Kansas City Chiefs

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High (on injured reserve)

Andy Reid, head coach, BYU

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU

Darwin Thompson, RB, State of Utah

Alex Whittingham, coach for defensive quality control, Utah and Brighton High

Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday 2 February

Kickoff: 4.30 pm MST

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: FOX