From Amazon – Watch “Hollywood Shuffle” – Sunshine

Robert Townsend’s 1987 debut remains an important part of Hollywood’s dark history.

After Jordan Piel’s “Exit” was nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay, Robert Townsend and Keanan Cote-Wayne presented a satire on the scarcity of black roles in 1987’s “Hollywood Shaffle.” Actors in Hollywood. Unlike “Exit”, the attitude to racial comedy in “Shuffle” is much harsher. However, it remains an important part of the dark history of Hollywood, which can be said about this area today.

The autobiographical film features aspiring actor and hot dog worker Bobby Taylor (Townsend), who gets angry when he listens to his grandmother (Helen Martin) ‘s revenge action film, “Revenge of Jimmy Jimmy.” When Tinseltown Studios plays Taylor in the title role, he has several conflicting dreams that satirize African-American stereotypes in Hollywood and has to agree on career goals that he wants to be a positive role model for his brother (Craigus R. Johnson).

Townsend said he wanted to say something about the plight of black actors in Hollywood and wanted him to know how to do it: with a joke. The result was an angry protest film depicting the pain of trying to work in cinema.

(introduction) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSiQ0PeMHJM (/ introduction)

Townsend invented the film as a comedy series. He portrays classic black actors who play roles with stereotypical lines such as “I don’t have a gun.” His goal includes film screenings, as he portrays himself as the host of a show called “Sneakin in the Movies,” in which two black men discuss the success of the film at the time. In fact, Townsend’s racist attack on the show is the first thing that keeps the Shuffle moving and makes a significant difference to the film.

As usual, the black poplar actor bit his gag when he found out that he was thickening his skin to find a job. In the sequel to the hit TV series “I Have a Beak in My Home,” Townsend laughs at the fact that “half-fit, half-brother” characters are often portrayed as black TV characters.

Probably the most popular scene in the film is the Black School of Acting series, produced by Townsend himself, which teaches actors how to improve the role of black actors as blondes, hooks, boots and bandits. At the height of the film, Bobby hates the action film and refuses to continue his role as Stepin Fetchit.

Comedy is often annoying and almost always attracts attention, but the angry energy of Townsend and his ensemble is rare, they can’t have low production values ​​and raw taste. Another mistake is Townsend’s description of gays as bright hair stylists, a slip that seems unsuitable for a film that criticizes stereotypes.

But making Hollywood Shuffle is a tutorial for any director who wants to break the system. Townsend was not an experienced director. He didn’t go to film school and didn’t make a film until “Shuffle,” but he decided to tell the story of becoming a marginalized black actor in Hollywood, so he co-wrote the screenplay with Wayne. But without the support of the studio, they had to finance the film on their own.

In the end, Townsend raised $ 100,000 using the money and credit cards he earned from actors in small roles in movies like “Soldier’s Story.” Most of his role and crew consisted of his friends, and the filming took place in two years with the permission of the city.

The film may be outdated, but there are still issues that raise it. Despite the success, black audiences are still considered an amazing group, and when a film aimed at that audience is a success (like Black Panther, for example), it’s still a surprise.

The roles have improved, but the annual analysis of the characters in the USC Annenberg film shows that Hollywood is in no hurry to change.

Stereotypes may be less offensive (especially racial) and the roles of black actors are not as limited as they were when Shaffle was filmed, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

In any case, Shuffle offers not only a piece of black cinema, but also a model of aspiration for D.I.Y. directors. It has increased its $ 100,000 budget by more than 50 million ($ 5 million), which should embarrass studios that regularly send millions of dollars in disasters.

The film will be remembered not only for its critique of the entertainment industry, but also for its thumbnail format, which seems new to this day. He also had many black actors, from unknown people like Damon Wayans at the time to veterans such as 227 star Helen Martin. This helped create Townsend as a music director, and also began the career of screenwriter and screenwriter Wines, who parodied Townsend in his directorial debut, “I’ll Get You Sucked.” in.

He also predicts the future of Veyans as the creator and star of the sketch comedy series “Living Color”, as many solo films can be easily replaced by Fox’s sketch show. For example, “Sneakin in the Movies” may be one of the most popular recurring scenes in “Random Colors”, “Men in the Movies”, and “Living Color”.

Townsend has never been a household name like when Shaffle came out. None of the other films in his resume influenced his debut. Although he had a long and prosperous career, he directed films such as “Five Hearts” and starred in four seasons of “Hood for Parents” Warner Bros. created a website. He created a 30-year working library on his own terms, and that’s exactly what “Hollywood Shuffle” is all about.

Hollywood Shuffle is currently airing on Amazon Prime.

