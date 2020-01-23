From 18 to 42: identify the best NHL player at any age

The NHL changes more and more in the competition of a young man as the pace continues, the development of skills is emphasized at lower levels, and the cap and contract structures are preferred for entry level players, or for players who have just left their first deals come off.

And when compiling a list of players who highlight the best at every age, this fact is made clearer.

At the start of this year’s all-star break, we decided to continue at any age to identify the best current player in the NHL. We don’t do it by birth year or design year, but by how old a player is today. We do not do this to celebrate a career and past achievements, or to project where a player will develop. This is about who the best player of each group is now. A few difficult phone calls were on the way.

18: JACKET HUGHES

There are currently only two 18-year-olds in the NHL – the top two choices from last summer’s sketch. Neither Hughes nor Kaapo Kakko blows the doors of the competition and Kakko has even recently received a bench. So we give the lead to number 1 in general Hughes, who has six goals and 17 points in 40 games with the Devils.

19: ANDREI SVECHNIKOV

In his design year, Svechnikov stood firmly behind Rasmus Dahlin on every list, but there was reason to believe that the gap should have been closer than it seemed. Svechnikov dominated major junior, but missed part of his design season as an injury.

Now, after a rookie campaign with 20 goals, he has 19 in 50 games to go with 45 points. He is a beast and a focal point of the emerging Carolina crime. Oh yes, and he made history this season by becoming the first player to score “The Michigan Goal” (also called lacrosse style) in the NHL. Then he did it a second time.

Honorable mentions: Rasmus Dahlin

20: MIRO HEISKANEN

Yes, Quinn Hughes has more points as a rookie than Heiskanen as a second-year student, but Heiskanen now plays the most important role. When he is on ice, Dallas has a higher goal and expected goals for percentage 5 out of 5 than the Canucks with Hughes. And where Hughes gets 64.77 percent of his starts in the attacking zone, Heiskanen only gets 48.81 percent of his starts in that zone. Heiskanen is the second of all Dallas defenders in average power, power play and shorthanded ice time per game, where Hughes almost never sees PK time.

This to take nothing away from the fantastic season of Hughes. It may well prove that he is the better defender in the long run, but, for the time being, he is much more sheltered than Heiskanen who, as said, had one of the best first quarters of this season of a blueliner in the league.

The last rookie defender who hit 60 points in an NHL season was Nicklas Lidstrom in 1991-92.

Quinn Hughes now has a pace of 58 points. (Cale Makar, who missed eight injuries, is on pace for 62).

– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 19, 2020

Honorable mention: Quinn Hughes

21: ELIAS PETTERSSON

The Canucks come here on the board, and there’s no arguing about it. Pettersson earned scorecards for a player his age in Sweden before coming over and then almost immediately became an upper echelon scorer. Since joining the league last season, Pettersson’s 0.97 points per game market has been 27th in the league and, remember, he slowed down the piece last season when the reality of the NHL routine caught up with him. The Alien is reminiscent of Pavel Datsyuk and as he puts more meat on the bone, he only gets harder and harder to pick up the puck – just like Datsyuk.

Honorable mention: Clayton Keller, Nico Hischier, Cale Makar, Patrik Laine

22: AUSTON MATTHEWS

Some players may have better all-round games, but Matthews is an improved player in that department. What really sets him apart and makes him the best at his age is that he has already become one of the best snipers in the game. Since joining the league four years ago, only one player has scored more goals than Matthew’s 145 – and that’s Alex Ovechkin, the best sniper in the history of NHL. In fact, no player has more goals of equal value than Matthews during this time, and he is just six goals who cannot match his best career this season.

#LeafsForever record for goals in a season is 54 by Rick Vaive in 1981-82. He had 32 goals through 47 games that season.

Auston Matthews has 34 goals this season through 47 games.

– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 15, 2020

Honorable mention: Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk, Sebastian Aho, Mathew Barzal

23: CONNOR MCDAVID

Whichever way you look at it, McDavid is today one of the two best players in the world, so of course he is the player of his age. McDavid missed nearly half a season as a rookie and still has more points than any other player since joining the competition. To be. 1.33 points per game average during his career is way ahead of No. 2 Nikita Kucherov. He now drives the Oilers to the play-offs and is different from any other player with his combination of speed, maneuverability and hands.

Honorable mention: Mikko Rantanen, Jack Eichel, David Pastrnak, Brayden Point

24: NATHAN MACKINNON

If there is a third member who will make his way into the best players debate in the world, then it’s MacKinnon in Colorado. Deprived of a Hart Trophy two years ago, he once again makes a strong case more than mid-2019-2020. He carried the avalanche while his two line sizes were injured earlier this season.

And he is remarkably consistent; you know MacKinnon will bring it every night. In the past three seasons, MacKinnon’s longest point dryness has only been three games – and that has happened only three times. The last time MacKinnon played more than three regular season games in a row without appearing on the score sheet was mid-February 2017, when he went scoreless in four consecutive.

Do you remember that the Avs with a 30-goal scorer were a big problem?

Nathan MacKinnon now with 30 at the All-Star break.

It is now a different world for the Avs.

– AJ Haefele (@AJHaefele) January 20, 2020

Honorable mention: Leon Draisaitl, Aleksander Barkov

25: SETH JONES

Do not sleep with Jones, who I am convinced will one day win a Norris. In the here and now he is still an elite and a pivot in the Columbus line-up. Jones has on average more than 20 minutes of equally strong time per night and makes a contribution to the first unit on both the PP and the PK. He is big and physical, so in some ways an inheritance, but he is not slow or inclined to be burned by faster players. Jones also has a heavy shot, although his goal totals have fallen a few years in a row. If he was part of a large hockey market team, he would get more credit than he currently does.

Honorable mention: Sean Monahan, Morgan Rielly, Filip Forsberg, Andrei Vasilevskiy

26: NIKITA KUCHEROV

We are really going into this thing now, with a wide variety of players to choose from and some difficult decisions to make. A slow start of this season for both the Bliksem and Kucherov (and by “slow” we mean 11 points in 12 games) would have given a break to choose another player here if last year’s scoring champion didn’t pick up the pace again to increase. But now both he and his team are rolling – Tampa has won 12 of the last 14 games and Kucherov has 17 points in that time. Only two players have posted 100 points in the last two years in a row: Kucherov and McDavid.

Honorable mention: Dougie Hamilton, Johnny Gaudreau, Jonathan Huberdeau, Mark Scheifele, John Gibson

27: MARK STONE

Since Jere Lehtinen in 2002-03, no winger has won the Selke Trophy, and last year Stone became the first in his position to be named a finalist since Jay Pandolfo in 2006-07. So we know the basic defense game is there. But he can also give offense and is on his way to a career year at that moment. By bringing him to Vegas, his line turned into one of the best in the competition – dangerous for attack and elite for defense. Steen is the most important part of the trio.

Honorable mention: Sean Couturier, John Klingberg, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tyler Seguin, Brendan Gallagher

28: ARTEMI PANARIN

He didn’t need Patrick Kane. Do you remember when, in his first few seasons, Panarin set up rowing campaigns with more than 70 points, then he was traded to Columbus and there was a legitimate debate about whether he could sustain it without his Blackhawks line size? Well, those first two years in Chicago are still the lowest scoring seasons of his NHL career.

Panarin is one of those special players who only makes those players with whom he plays better. He is a creator with elite vision and a shot with which he can achieve 30 goals more often than not. And now in a reconstruction Rangers team, he lives up to his $ 11.6 million UFA price tag with 26 goals and 68 points in 47 games that led to Hart Trophy whisper.

Honorable mention: Vladimir Tarasenko, Taylor Hall, Ryan O’Reilly

29: VICTOR HEDMAN

In a recent player poll led by The Athletic, the great blueliner from Tampa was chosen by his colleagues as the best defending defender. He has every characteristic you want and one of the real super powers of the competition leans on him for every situation. He has been reliably reliable for a long time and will be in the race for the Norris again this year. Hedman is quietly third in defenders scoring with 41 points in 46 games.

Honorable mention: Ryan Ellis, John Tavares, Roman Josi, Steven Stamkos

30: JOHN CARLSON

There are a few solid 30-year defenders in the league, but with the season that Carlson has now, he is the best. Excellent in transition with elite offensive instincts, Carlson makes an attack on being the first defender since 1991-92 Brian Leetch to score 100 points in a season. Now he had to score 40 points in his last 33 games to do that, so that finish is still a long one. But in the past two seasons, Carlson had an average of 0.85 points per game, and if he scored the rest of this season he would score 88 points, which would be the most for every defender since 1993-94 Sergei Zubov.

Honorable mention: Alex Pietrangelo, Drew Doughty, P.K. Subban, Frederik Andersen

31: BRAD MARCHAND

The most important plague, Marchand also scores like a superstar, so we give him the lead over another bona fide star here. The thing about Marchand is that he can put together a 100-point year and make enemies everywhere. Can he take a stupid penalty now and then? Certainly. But he is also a leader in drawn penalties and he often gives the Bruins the advantage. This might be a difficult pill to swallow for some non-Bruins fans, but we have to get used to the idea that Marchand is on a Hall of Fame number.

Honorable mention: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews

32: SIDNEY CROSBY

Nothing has changed in his status besides McDavid. Another injury-interrupted season means that Crosby will only play 1,000 games next year, but in the meantime he is still setting his usual scoring percentages. In 22 games, Crosby takes on average more primary assists per 60 minutes of 5-in-5 games than any other NHL player. It’s Crosby. His play does the talking.

Honorable mentions: Claude Giroux, Nicklas Backstrom, Anze Kopitar

33: EVGENI MALKIN

He can take it over whenever he wants. When Crosby missed 26 games this season, Malkin gained 38 points. This year, Malkin helped elevate Bryan Rust to a player who is better than point-per-game, who has already overshadowed his career heights. That is the Malkin effect.

Honorable mention: Blake Wheeler, Alexander Radulov, Ben Bishop

34: ALEX OVECHKIN

The best goal scorer in the history of the game – and he could win another Rocket Richard this season. We recently reviewed what Ovechkin would be needed for break the Wayne Gretzky goal recordand how feasible that is. What else can we say?

Honorable mention: Patrice Bergeron, Shea Weber, Brent Burns

35: RYAN SUTER

You can always count on Suter to have a huge workload and he is in the top 10 of the average ice age again this season. Age may start to slow him down a bit, but he is still reliable and quietly bets on a quality error with 35 points in 50 games this season. It is unlikely that he will win a Norris more, but he must perish as one of the best defenders of his time.

Honorable mention: Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Marc-Andre Fleury

36: MARK GIORDANO

The defending Norris winner has improved with age, and although his point totals have dropped this year, his shot and scoring chance statistics are still among the best of the Flames.

Honorable mention: Duncan Keith

37: PEKKA RINNE

Henrik Lundqvist was our keeper of the last decade, but Rinne has the better finish. To be honest, none of the 37-year-old netminders already has such a great season, but Rinne is still 15th in goals that are saved above average and has the second best percentage for highly saved dangers in the season.

Honorable mention: Henrik Lundqvist

38: JUSTIN WILLIAMS

There are currently only three players of this age in the league: Williams, Ron Hainsey and Craig Anderson. Williams just returned to the Carolina Hurricanes three days ago and played a two-goal game and a shootout winner. They wanted him back because he makes a difference on the biggest stage. You know Williams will score in a Game 7 this spring.

39: RYAN MILLER

The Anaheim backup is the only 39-year-old currently in the NHL and the oldest keeper. If he ever agreed to an exchange, more than a few teams would be interested in him to back up the insurance.

40: JOE THORNTON

Thornton, no longer a top six player, still has positive on-ice shot differences. And although the sharks get outscored when they get there, it’s a team-wide problem with roots in insufficient go-tending. Thornton is still in the top five of his team in primary assists per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 times, and his beard is as gray as ever.

Honorable mention: Patrick Marleau

42: ZDENO CHARA

Still 42 years old, Chara is moving forward with recurring one-year deals until it’s time to hang them up. He is no longer at its peak, but Chara is still a physical specimen and has an average of 21 minutes a night with a major killing role. His power and reach go nowhere and those are the qualities that attack players give. Between Chara, Thornton and Marleau, who will be the last player born in the 1970s to fit in the NHL?

Zdeno Chara now played in four different decades (1990s, 2000, 2010 and 2020).

He is one of the 14 players in NHL history who accomplished this achievement, and joined Sharks forward Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, who also achieved that goal tonight. pic.twitter.com/yl8e6FTUXK

– Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2020