Frisco Bowl, Utah State Soccer vs. Kent State: how to watch the game

Frisco bowl

State of Utah (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6)

Friday, 5:30 p.m. MST

Meeting place: Toyota Stadium (20,500)

Location: Frisco, Texas

Surface: Grama

TV / live broadcast: ESPN2

Radio: KZNS 1280 AM / 97.5 FM

Series: The teams met twice in the 1970s, with Kent State winning at Logan in 1973 and Utah State earning a visitor victory the following year.

THE BETS

For the state of Utah: The Aggies are looking for their thirteenth winning season of more than eight in the history of the school, with four others (2012, 11-2; 2013, 9-5; 2014, 10-4; 2018, 11-2) in the last decade. This is also the third game of head coach Gary Andersen, with a 1-1 record in the postseason.

For the state of Kent: A victory would ensure that Golden Flashes is a winning season. A loss would leave them below .500 in the year and break a winning streak of three games.

TRENDS

For the state of Utah: The Aggies are heading to the postseason for the eighth time in the last nine years and their 14th in the history of the school. The state of Utah has a 5-8 record in bowl games.

For the state of Kent: The Golden Flashes are playing in their first bowl game since 2012 and are looking for their first bowl win in the show's history. Kent State is 0-3 in bowl games.

FOLLOWING

Season is over

USER'S HOURS

August 30 – in Wake Forest, L 38-35

September 7 – vs. Stony Brook, W 62-7

September 21 – in the state of San Diego, W 23-17

September 28 – vs. Colorado State, W 34-24

October 5 – at LSU, L 42-6

October 19 – vs Nevada, W 36-10

October 26 – in the Air Force, L 31-7

November 2 – vs. BYU, L 42-14

November 9 – in the state of Fresno, W 37-35

November 16 – vs. Wyoming, W 26-21

November 23 – vs. Boise State, L 56-21

November 30 – in New Mexico, W 38-25