Frigid in Tuesday with fading thunderstorms

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The week started off beautifully, but cold with snow showers in the region.

We saw a lot of snowflakes in snow showers wiping dust over the lowlands, but light snowfall was accumulating in the communities to the north and east.

Snow showers in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Courtesy of Scott Sincoff

Garrett County, Maryland took the cake with snowfall overnight Sunday through Monday with Bittinger receiving 4.7 “snow.

The towns in the counties of Preston and Tucker had light accumulations, which gave the communities in the higher altitudes dangerous travel conditions.

It was also pretty cool in northern West Virginia.

Snow showers moved through the region thanks to a bitter northwest wind that lowered temperatures to single-digit and youthful values.

The temperatures did not rise very much in the northern half of the mountain state.

Temperatures remained well below average as the region remained well below freezing in the 20s with highlands for the lowlands and teenagers in the mountains. The average high for January 20 was 39 °.

Tuesday’s conditions are expected to remain cold as things will fall into the teens overnight.

With a light northwest wind it gets even colder.

Windchill values ​​for our morning commuting fall in the one-digit numbers above zero for the lowlands and in the single-digit numbers LOWER ZERO for the mountains.

When things get so cold, remember a few things.

Make sure to put a few thin layers on top of each other – thermal and long johns work best. If you lay several heavy layers on top of each other – such as B. Fleeces, sweatpants and sweatshirts – can overheat your body and develop hyperthermia.

Try shortening your time outdoors as staying out longer can lower your body’s temperature and cause hypothermia and frostbite. This also applies to your four-legged friends. Put your bare hand on the sidewalk and if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for them. So make the walks short. It’s also a good idea to stay hydrated in cold temperatures to pump blood flow through your body.

It’s also a good idea to put air in your tires if you haven’t already.

For every 10 ° that falls in the air, tires lose about one to two pounds per square inch. Why? When it gets cold, the colder air molecules take up less space in areas like tires to move. This process is similar to the production of ice cubes.

The high temperatures are expected to continue on Tuesday in the 20’s to the lower 30’s. Have the cold weather gear ready all day tomorrow.