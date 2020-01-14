Frigid conditions lead to carbon monoxide evacuation

The extreme cold that ravaged the city led to the evacuation of a southwest high-rise on Tuesday morning.

At about 8.30 am, the emergency services responded to a medical call in an apartment building on Horton Rd. S.W. where they found a patient who suffered from a pre-existing condition.

But an on-site fire brigade team then noticed increased carbon monoxide levels in the building, 183 parts per million, and began ordering the evacuation of other tenants while the patient was being taken to hospital by EMS.

Calgary Transit buses were brought to the scene to protect evacuees, 150 of which were temporarily relocated.

Subsequent CO measurements detected carbon monoxide in the building at 400 ppm.

The cause of the contamination turned out to be an inlet of fresh air on the roof of the building that was frozen by the extreme temperatures that had fallen below -30 ° C at night.

The CO detectors of some residents squeaked during the episode, but most of those units were empty at that time, according to the fire department.

There were no injuries.

Residents are advised to take the following steps to ensure their safety: ensure that CO and smoke detectors are on every level of the house and are tested monthly.

Ensure that all air inlets, oven and outlet openings are free of ice and snow and keep space heaters one meter away from anything that can burn.

Never use barbecues, camping heaters, gas or coal heaters or a generator indoors.

