Friendship Helps Stamp Fairtex Grow

Just 19 seconds into her blended martial arts debut at Prosperous Franklin’s Just one Warrior Series (OWS), Stamp Fairtex had scored an explosive knockout victory to get paid herself a agreement with A person Championship.

A grasp of Muay Thai, the younger starlet unleashed a spectacular head kick that would be witnessed by thousands and thousands all over the world. She designed a statement.

Presented her history, it was not stunning that she introduced her immaculate hanging into combined martial arts. What’s probably amazed onlookers even far more while, is her immediate evolution in the other sides of the activity.

We'll By no means overlook Stamp Fairtex's mixed martial arts debut!



A 2nd statement was quickly created following her 1 debut. This time she would cement the victory utilizing her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, sinking in a textbook rear bare choke to defeat India’s Asha Roka in the 3rd spherical at One: Goals OF GOLD in Bangkok.

Obtaining already established herself as a trailblazer by winning both equally the A single Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing Earth Titles, she is widely touted to earn an additional golden strap in blended martial arts opposition.

Learning From Her 1st Defeat

Possessing just lately shed her kickboxing championship to the USA’s Janet Todd, the younger Thai may well zero in on conquering yet another self-control.

Stamp’s mixed martial arts file at the moment stands at 4-, but inspite of the pleasure bordering her performances so far, she thinks she nonetheless requires time ahead of she’s prepared to acquire the belt from existing champion Angela Lee.

“It is even now a long way for me. I’ll need to exercise my floor video game and learn far more procedures to use in my up coming fight,” states Stamp.

In modern months, ONE’s atomweight division has started to actually heat up. And Stamp’s route to the belt is not without the need of complications. She is not the only youthful star at present making a operate at the gold.

Forming A Bond With Fellow Prime Contender

Back again in February at A single: KING OF THE JUNGLE in Singapore, Fairtex teammate and pal Denice Zamboanga (7-) place on a profession-finest performance to defeat former two-time One Globe Title challenger Mei Yamaguchi by means of unanimous final decision. In conquering the Japanese veteran, the 23 12 months-outdated reportedly acquired herself the future shot at Lee.

“In my opinion, Denice is a excellent and properly-rounded athlete – specifically in putting, and confirmed she’s improved than Mei. I seem ahead to observing her battle for the title shortly,” claims Stamp.

The two education out of Fairtex Gymnasium in Pattaya, the pair usually share social media posts of them selves instruction challenging and demonstrating off new dance moves. With both of those ladies keeping solid title ambitions, Stamp insists that their friendship is solid ample to face up to the competition.

“I think it’s alright for equally of us, for the reason that it signifies we are both equally the top rated athletes in this body weight class who can contend with Angela Lee. I assume Denice will be the ideal opponent (for Angela) obtaining crushed Mei in her past fight. If she beats Angela, I would be happy of her, but if she loses, then no concerns, I’ll get revenge for her,” suggests Stamp.

Who else has been dancing to keep in condition for the duration of the #quarantine?



Additional nonetheless, Stamp believes their bond could also overcome the prospect of owning to encounter every other in the Circle, must it appear to that.

Understanding It Could Guide To An Epic Face

“If a single working day me and Denice compete against every other, we both know that we’re heading to check out our most effective on stage, and after we have done our occupation, we’ll constantly continue being ideal good friends,” claims Stamp.

The atomweight plot thickens more. There is a person extra gifted younger gun on the edge of the title mix. Possibly a small further back in the pecking order but arguably just as proficient is ferocious Japanese star, Itsuki Hirata.

The 20 year-aged has looked mighty impressive considering the fact that making her professional debut in A single previous year and concluded all her opponents. Stamp has been amazed with her performances and likes the probable match-up.

“Hirata is robust and the way she fights is essentially like Denice. If I combat her it could be pleasurable as our models are very distinct,” claims Stamp.

The present world wide circumstance has set a pause on issues at current, but the two Stamp and Denice are in isolation now in Thailand still schooling, albeit even though training social distancing steps.

A person Alongside one another At Household A International Accomplishment

Just one Championship not too long ago teamed up with intercontinental advocacy business, Worldwide Citizen, to air the reside ‘ONE Planet: Together At Home’ worldwide exclusive which observed some of the world’s foremost artists conduct in a virtual, no-speak to live performance final Sunday, 19 April (SGT). The party drew in hundreds of thousands of viewers from all over the world in a exhibit of unity to battle the coronavirus pandemic, which lifted more than US$127.9 million for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Reaction Fund.

A person Championship athletes like Stamp have also participated in Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome initiative to supply admirers with home workouts, and wellness and fitness suggestions as a result of a series of on the internet videos.