‘Friends’ Reunion Special Offers Fans have a chance to meet the cast and take part in the shoot

On Tuesday, April 21st, friends of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer shared some very exciting news with fans via Instagram: When special events with unidentified friends come to HBO Max, audience as their personal guest.

Do you want the first 5 of the day to be delivered directly to your inbox before you wake up? Subscribe to the Fame10 Top 5 newsletter and get 5 updates every morning!

The unique opportunity comes with the kind permission of the All In Challenge, which sees celebrities from various industries, such as entertainment and sports, and helps raise money for the American Food Fund to support individual needs. Charity also helps with Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry and Food on Wheels.

The selected winner (and their five friends) will not only experience the upcoming recording of the concert at close range, but also sit down to be cast in Central Perk and enjoy the VIP VIP experience at Warner Bros. Visitation.

The stars of friends are not the only ones involved in a charity event. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have recently offered the chance to play the role of Martin Scorsese in the role of Killers of the Moon Moon and attend the premiere of the film. Other celebrities include Jamie Foxx, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Matthew McConaughey, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Justin Timberlake, Pink and many others participated in the All In Challenge.

All fans who have to do are doing what they can to the All In Challenge site so they can join. HBO Max is scheduled to launch on May 27. Although the Unlisted Friends special service will not be available at startup, it will join all 236 episodes of the beloved sitcom on the streaming service later.