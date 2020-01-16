'Friends' Reboot Retrieves an update from HBO Max Boss

The potential restart of Friends has another update from HBO Max.

On the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, HBO Max’s chief content officer, Kevin Reilly, spoke about the possibility of reunion. “There is interest across the board, and yet we don’t seem to be able to reconcile that interest enough to push the button,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Unfortunately, it’s still a maybe today.”

Over fifteen years after the legendary television series ended in November, it was announced that the full cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, had announced a possible reunion special for the new streaming from HBO negotiates platform HBO max. Show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman also worked with the company on this potential project. It is not known whether it is a special, film or limited series.

“The cast of friends talked about bringing the show back in some form,” a source told the broadcaster. “But in what form there is still a lot to discuss.” The source added that the actors have remained friends in real life for the past 25 years, but they’re cautious. “The show has a cult following and high praise, and the actors and doers don’t want to do bad service to the show and its fans. The talks are just beginning, but if it makes sense, everyone is on board in a way.”

