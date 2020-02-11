Friends of Western University: “There is a big gap. . . in our hearts’ from the decline of Ukraine Airlines

More than a month after a plane of 176 people was shot down near Tehran, friends of one of the four Western University students who died said they want to keep his memory alive.

Milad Nahavandi, Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Sajedeh Saraeian and Ghazal Nourian came to London from their home country of Iran when the aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines was shot down by an Iranian air defense battery shortly after taking off on January 8.

Many of the passengers aboard flight 752 returned to studies and jobs at universities throughout Canada.

“It’s not much in the news anymore,” Western student Ghazaleh Chegini, who worked with Nahavandi, said Monday. “Thank you for not forgetting him.”

Chegini and others who knew Nahavandi well, say they are still trying to get a grip on their grief and to come to terms with his death on the doomed flight.

“For the first three weeks. . . I wouldn’t believe it. The only time I would believe it was when I saw it on the news and I saw his funeral on TV at home, “Chegini said.

Charles Xu, professor and director of the industrial bioproduct laboratory at the Institute for Chemicals and Fuels of Western University of Alternative Resource in London, Ont. takes a photo Saturday, February 8, 2020 of people who have worked and studied at ICFAR. On the left is Milad Nahavandi, one of the four Western students who died when Iran shot a passenger plane last month. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Nahavandi and Chegini, also an Iranian PhD student, committed themselves to their shared Iranian background during their work in the industrial bio-product laboratory of Western engineering. They had planned to eat out when he returned from Iran, she said.

Smart, fun, happy, hardworking and handy, Nahavandi excelled in “making things work,” Chegini said.

Prof. Charles Xu, the academic supervisor of Nahavandi, said that his student’s major research to make sugar in bioplastics had to be suspended because the department cannot replace him.

“There is a big gap in the research and in our hearts,” he said.

Xu’s hope is that Western Nahavandi will posthumously grant his PhD in chemical technology.

“He was almost complete – only 1½ years to go,” Xu said. “I hope he is offered his diploma.”

Photos to be seen on Monday, February 10, 2020 of students working at the Institute for Chemicals and Fuels of Western University of Alternative Resources include those of Milad Nahavandi, one of four Western students who died when Iran shot a passenger jet last month. A purple ribbon engraved with “Flight 752” is attached next to its name. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

That could be a possibility, said James Weese, who is vice-provost for Western International, whose mission is to support Western’s international strategy.

“We look at a lot of things that we can do, but we want to talk to the Iranian students and make sure that what we do has an impact on them,” he said.

Other measures could be permanent scholarships in memory of the students, as well as an event on the 40th day after their death, a day of great significance for Iranians.

“We have a kind of event in mind, led by students and supported by universities,” Weese said.

In the lobby of his office is a basket with purple ribbon labels, registered with flight 752. They were handed out during a vigil in the Alumni Hall a week after the crash.

“It’s really nice to see that they are still being worn and people are still picking them up,” Weese said.

