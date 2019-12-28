Friends and family remember NAS Pensacola

Loading...

There is a moment that keeps playing in her head. She remembered a time when he was wearing his military uniform in public and he felt uncomfortable as people approached him and thanked him for his service.

"I haven't done anything yet," said Michele Makucevich, remembering Josh Watson's words. She designed her answer so that he felt less confident. She encouraged him to accept the gratitude of strangers to the soldiers and seafarers he represented.

"Who would have thought that," said Makucevich less than two weeks after Watson's death. "It would end like this."

Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson was one of three people shot dead in Pensacola, Florida on the morning of December 6th. He was 23. Mohammed Sameh Haitham (19) and Cameron Scott Walters (21) were also fatally shot. Two deputies to the sheriff were wounded before one of them killed the gunman – a member of the Saudi Air Force who was trained to become a pilot at the US military base – as various reports said. Eight others were injured.

Makucevich now lives in Texas, but before settling in the south, she taught at the Newport Rifle Club in Middletown for 20 years, and Watson was her student. She coached him for a year when he was a member of the Newport Rifle Club junior rifle team. He joined the team when he was a student at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport. He graduated in 2015 and moved to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he was a member of the 10th company and captain of the 2018-19 Rifle team. He graduated from the academy this year.

"Really stubborn," Makucevich said of Watson. And the young man was an excellent shot. Plus, "he had a lot of fun practicing … everyone painted him as really serious (but) most of the time there was a sparkle … he was funny."

Watson's death "was a hit with the entire rifle community," said Makucevich, a community she described as closely related. Watson teamed up with Makucevich's daughter Danielle and Alex Muzzioli, other members of the Newport Rifle Club's young gun team. The children grew ever closer and introduced Alabama-born Watson to sports such as kayaking with the natural wonders of the Ocean State.

"For a boy from the south (he) who has gotten used to Rhode Island pretty well," Makucevich said at the memory with subtle joy in her voice.

Josh's impact

Alex Muzzioli grew up shooting competition rifles and mainly participated with the Newport Rifle Club team, he said.

"NAPS had no reach for (Watson), so he practiced, competed and traveled with my team this year while he was there. We traveled everywhere this year and even won some team events together." Muzzioli said in an email. "I had shown a little interest in aviation at the time, but not really much about the (United States Naval Academy), I didn't really know much about it. He made me apply here and started to work with me I worked and forced myself to cut the long hair I always had. The next year I got in as a gun recruit and shot with him during my plebeing and youngster year and shot very well during that time. "

Muzzioli is now a senior executive and member of the 11th Company at the Naval Academy, largely thanks to Watson. "Long story short," wrote Muzzioli. "I probably wouldn't be here if he weren't."

"Whatever he wanted, he worked hard to get it," said Keith Muzzioli, a resident of Tiverton and Alex's father, about Watson. His son Alex originally wanted to go to college in Alaska, but Watson started him at the Naval Academy and helped him prepare.

"Physical fitness, rifle lessons, and rifle training," Keith recalled. Watson helped Alex secure all of the bases. "Josh was very motivating … always ready to help."

Keith provided another example of Watson's selflessness: in Canada, Watson, Alex Muzzioli and Danielle Makucevich played for a shooting event in the hotel pool and threw a soccer ball when Danielle tore her finger. "Josh immediately rushed to her, brought her to us … we had to take her to the emergency room (and) Josh was sitting in the back seat with his arm around her to comfort her," Keith recalled. He cared for people; he wanted to help.

Bryan Brouse, sports director at Naval Academy Preparatory School, remembered Watson's time there.

"I had him in the weight room every day," Brouse said. He described Watson as "a small child from Alabama, (you would be) happy if your daughter married him."

Brouse let him train with the soccer team, "an element he didn't want to go into," Brouse admitted. But Watson showed up and worked hard. "In the weight room with the soccer players, he was forced to open up a bit (and) he really ran away," said Brouse. The young man "grew not only physically, but also mentally."

A call for change

In a video interview with Fox News after his death, Josh Watson's father, Benjamin, said his son was on guard at the military base when he was shot at least five times. The young man "somehow found the strength to bleed profusely to make it through the door (and) to call first responders," said his father. Josh described the shooter and his whereabouts.

Josh was reportedly not armed at the time of the attack. "My brother was an expert shooter," said Adam, his brother, in the Fox News segment. "He was well qualified to have a gun and to defend himself."

"He had to keep watch without a gun … I think it hurts even more to know what a good shooter he was," said Makucevich. She referred to other military base shootings before adding, "It's not a tragedy at this point, it's a leadership failure."

"Josh was unarmed because he was in a base guard building. You pass the armed guards when you enter the base," Brouse said in an email to The Daily News. When asked how the weapon situation is in naval facilities such as Naval Air Station Pensacola, Brouse replied: "Most likely the same as in Naval Station Newport – the guards at the entrance gates are armed and the base police are armed."

"Our security forces carry weapons, but weapons are not allowed on the facility," said Kalen Arreola, deputy public affairs officer at Naval Station Newport, in an email to The Daily News.

"It will be a big no most of the time when it comes to carrying weapons on a base," said Alex Muzzioli in an email. "There may be some small variations in the rules between different bases, but all that I have not yet approved are extremely restrictive for service rifles and pistols. Except for (training) that involves shooting, the only people who are constantly carrying weapons are on duty that requires it (for example, mostly gatekeepers) and those who work in the armory (which relate more to Marine Corps bases but should be pretty similar everywhere) as long as you are not in in a front-facing area abroad (think of a base in Afghanistan or something), the majority of the people will not be armed and must not be armed. "

When asked whether the shooting of the military base on December 6 should trigger a change in policy, Muzzioli wrote: "As someone similar to Josh, I certainly don't understand how to stand there without anything to defend itself or to act against someone if the need arises. So yes, being able to carry a gun would make sense to me. "

But Muzzioli said the December 6 shootout underscores a "bigger problem": training some foreign military personnel at US bases when historical political tensions exist. The FBI said it operated on the assumption that the attack was a terrorist act, according to an Associated Press report. The offender underwent flight training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where members of the foreign armed forces routinely receive instructions.

He stressed that his opinions were his own and did not reflect those of the Navy, Naval Academy, Department of Defense or any other affiliation.

Regardless of the guidelines then in force, death touched the base on that day. But Makucevich insisted that Watson is not a victim.

"The victims are passive," she said. "Josh was a hero."

