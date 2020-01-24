Friendly crowd greets Bucks and their MVP

Meg Jones, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Posted at 2:35 pm CT January 24, 2020

PARIS – There were no Cheese Hats at AccorHotels Arena on Friday evening, but judging by the huge contingent of Bucks fans, there were a lot of French Cheeseheads.

Although perhaps instead of Cheddar or Colby, they have distorted the Camembert or Brie.

Apparently, everyone loves a winner, especially a team sporting the NBA title MVP, which could explain why the Bucks were warmly welcomed in Paris Friday night before playing the Charlotte Hornets. Freight trailers outside the arena were sold without Bucks equipment – many Hornets jerseys were still on sale – more than 2.5 hours before tipping.

“I think the Bucks have great chemistry. I think they are the best team in the NBA, “said Fabrice Rum of Paris as he stood sadly outside the arena trying to buy a ticket to the sold out game. Ticket vendors were asking for 250 euros or more, about $ 275, which was out of the rum price range.

Martin Benard and his friend Nicola Christianing are Giannis Antetokounmpo fans who could not buy the All Star jersey before visiting the NBA home in Paris on Friday afternoon. The French wanted to go to the game tonight but did not win the ticket lottery. (Photo: Meg Jones / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Rum has traveled to the United States to watch professional basketball although he has not yet hit his ticket for Milwaukee.

“Someday I’ll get there,” said Rum.

Chad Mountin, who was born in Beaver Dam and raised in Juneau, managed to grab two tickets to take his 12-year-old son Henry. They live in London, where Mountin’s wife is stationed in the US Air Force.

“We felt, no matter where we are, we come to the game. The last time I saw a Bucks game in person was in the “old arena” in Milwaukee, Mountin said Friday afternoon at NBA House, a free interactive experience for basketball fans. scheduled several days this week.

Mountin and his son therefore flew to Paris from London on Friday morning and flew back on Saturday. Judging by Henry’s smile, he was delighted to miss a day of school and see the Bucks live. It’s not easy to watch the Milwaukee six-time Bucks, but Mountin and his family sometimes get up early to watch the West Coast games end.

Fans hold up colored pieces of paper left on their seats to make the French flag in white, blue and red before heading to Paris on Friday evening. (Photo: Meg Jones / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

“It’s the hardest part because the games are going so late,” in London, said Mountin after playing a quiz at NBA House and losing on purpose because the prize was a Hornets jersey. He got a free Bucks hat his son wore at the game.

Although Henry Mountin hasn’t seen the Bucks in the flesh since the team played at the Bradley Center either, he frequently watches videos in England of Giannis Antetokounmpo giving off his sneakers after the games. “I think he’s the nicest guy,” said Henry Mountain.

Tom Galron traveled to Paris from Israel where he took a few days off from work working with an after school program in Jerusalem. He’s been a Bucks fan since he lived in Milwaukee for 5 to 8 years. Now 21, his Bucks zeal has not waned despite the fact that he lives so far away.

Wearing a Michael Redd jersey worn by the game he got while he was still in Milwaukee, Galron waited to buy a more up-to-date Bucks shirt but left disappointed when a woman in a cargo trailer outside the arena told him that all the Bucks memories had already run out. She told him he could get a Hornets jersey or buy something in the arena.

Bucks gear quickly sold more than two hours before the tip, but there are still a lot of Charlotte Hornets jerseys left. (Photo: Meg Jones / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Sakis Nikakis flew to Paris from Greece to see a player. Nikakis had never been to Paris, had never seen an NBA game in person. When he learned last March that the Bucks were going to Europe for a regular season game, he got “I guess goosebumps?”, He said.

Nikakis wore a beige fedora over his head and a camel coat over his Giannis jersey and tried to get high-fives from his favorite player and other Bucks players as they trotted on and off the field for warm-ups.

Antetokounmpo is more than a great basketball player for the good people of Greece. “For us, he’s a Greek god. He’s phenomenal,” said Nikakis, who has five pairs of Antetokounmpo’s signature sneakers and five of his jerseys.

Chris Pell saw the Bucks in 2015 in London, their last away game. He followed the NBA because it was very difficult to watch the games in England years ago. Fans can now purchase NBA League passes for live matches. In fact, France is the No. 2 market in Europe for League Pass subscriptions and the peak of NBA merchandise sales.

“I love the Bucks logo, I love their shirts, I love supporting someone different,” said Pell, who also follows the NFL. He took the Eurostar train known as the Chunnel from London to Paris Thursday for the Friday match.

His favorite player is Antetokounmpo, an athlete he saw becoming a great player. “I saw it in 2015, but I didn’t think it would go as far as it did,” said Pell.

