Friend star Matthew Perry has finally joined Instagram

There has been a reunion of friends for years, and fans are holding onto the original cast to get back together on that big orange couch.

Although co-maker Marta Kauffman said that a reunion with friends would never take place, Brad Pitt hinted that there would be a big friend news in 2020. When he was asked last month about his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes, Ad Astra star said: “I meet Jen, she is a good friend. The second most important reunion of its year. “

Jen An has sparked rumors about a reboot and discussed the finer details of the relationship status of Ross and Rachel (probably not what you wanted to hear, to be honest), although David Schwimmer is really not enthusiastic (sad).

However, they have had all kinds of reunions in the last twelve months. Jen decided to become a member of Instagram and we were treated to several brilliant throwbacks from the cast.

Now Matthew Perry has joined his fellow Friends stars and downloaded the social media app – and fans love it.

Lisa Kudrow shared a nice photo of themselves and Matthew from their sitcom days, and wrote: “Finally !!! Yay !! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife. “

Jen also came in and said: “Yay Matty! Could you take longer?

Courteney Cox has added: “Yes Matty !!!”

The post has collected almost two million likes in less than 24 hours and although Matthew has not posted any posts yet, Matthew has already collected 1.8 million followers.

Can we be even more excited for the first photo of Matthew?

Let’s hope it’s another legacy …