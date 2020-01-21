Friday the 13th: The game receives patch 1.36, which fixes tons of problems in the game. Read the full patch notes here

Developers Gun Media and Ill Fonic have released a surprise update for their successful horror survival title, Friday The 13th: The Video Game. The update is now live and fixes tons of in-game issues, including various game crash issues.

Here are the full patch notes:

FULL PATCH NOTES:

RESOLVED: An issue that resulted in Environmental Kills recording a kill but leaving the consultant in the game, resulting in stuck lobbies and excessive kill numbers.

RESOLVED: A problem with the drawer upstairs in Pinehurst where the advisor got stuck when interacting with him.

RESOLVED: A problem with super rotten bots at Jarvis House Offline. You are now motivated and move as usual.

RESOLVED: A problem that would make a door unusable if two advisors interacted with the door / barricade at the same time.

RESOLVED: Various problems with game crashes.

FIXED: Various bug fixes when interacting with the car, especially when interacting with consultants (fix, start, etc.).

RESOLVED: Various issues with guides have been fixed.

MISCELLANEOUS: Private matches now include control over more settings in the game. The ability release / charge rate modifier for Jason is currently only the charge rate. The speed aspect of the skill release will be implemented at a later time. These controls allow players to adjust private match settings to different degrees. Depending on the selected variables, unexpected behavior can occur. While players may experience some instability when changing these settings, the JasonKillsBugs.com community can also report unexpected behavior



Update 1.36 was surprisingly released on all platforms and is supposed to give the gameplay stability and balance. Those who played the video game on Friday the 13th know that there were a handful of bugs that hit multiplayer and made it difficult to play. Fortunately, the new update will fix the bugs in multiplayer and hopefully lead to a more balanced gaming experience.

Are you still playing Friday The 13th: The Game? If so, will these changes improve gameplay? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: Friday the 13th: The Game Forum