Friday the 13th, the full moon

Superstitious star observers and all those who like to look at the moon will enjoy this week.

Prepare for the harvest moon effect – when it will look like five consecutive nights of full moons.

And for the first time in 19 years, the people of Wisconsin will have a full moon on Friday the 13th.

Due to the tilt of the Earth, the moon’s trajectory in the night sky will be as close to the horizon as the whole year, moving more horizontally and rising earlier than normal each night. On average, the moon rises about 50 minutes later each night than the day before, but near the fall equinox, the moon rises less than 30 minutes later from night to night.

Since a quick glance at the moon a day or two before and after seems to be full, Wednesday through Sunday will appear like a bright and luminous parade of full moons, said Bob Bonadurer, director of the National Museum of Milwaukee, Daniel Mr. Soref National. Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium.

“It’s more of the effect of five moons full in a row that results from the moon rising faster than usual. It looks and looks like five moons full in a row,” said Bonadurer.

The closest full moon to the first day of fall, September 23 of this year, is called the harvest moon. It got its name because farmers were able to stay longer in their fields to harvest their crops under the full moon.

Look to the sky is this week to catch a glimpse of Earth’s next door neighbor. Moonrise on Thursday is 6:54 p.m. in southeast Wisconsin, 7:20 p.m. Friday and 7:44 p.m. Saturday.

“It is the time of year when it is still sunny but the sun sets earlier and people notice the moon more. I think that is why the harvest moon remains popular,” said Bonadurer.

The forecast forecasts a partly cloudy sky Friday evening but especially a clear sky Saturday and Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

For people who associate bad luck with Friday the 13th, it is rare that a full moon falls on this superstitious day. This month, people in the Eastern time zone will not get the full moon until Saturday, September 14. But a full moon will occur for the rest of the United States on the 13th.

In Milwaukee, the full moon occurs at 11:32 p.m.

The last time a full moon occurred on Friday the 13th was in June 2014, but only in the Eastern time zone. And the last time a full moon occurred across the country on Friday, October 13, was in October 2000.

This will not happen again until August 13, 2049, according to Farmers’ Almanac, which estimated that a “Friday the 13th full moon” occurs on average once every two decades.

Another remarkable thing about the full moon this month – it will be a mini moon.

Remember the super moon in January and February? It was called a super moon because it seemed 7% larger than normal because the moon, which moves in an elliptical orbit, was the closest to Earth.

This month, the full moon almost coincides with climax, the point of its orbit when it is at its greatest distance from Earth, about 252,000 miles away. The super moon was 30,000 miles closer to our planet.

Thus, the micro-moon will appear 14% smaller than a super moon and 7% smaller than a normal moon.

However, in the eyes of humans, it will look like the same old moon.

“It is not visible even if you study it,” said Bonadurer.

The Milwaukee Public Museum offers an adult astronomy class at the Daniel M. Soref National Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium for five weeks Wednesday evenings starting October 2. For more information: mpm.edu.

