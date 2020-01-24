BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
Hastings 47, Grand Island Northwest 42
Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47
Loomis 81, Hi-Line 61
Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Lewiston 30
Omaha Central 61, Papillion-LaVista 44
Seward 25, Aurora 20
Yutan 61, Palmyra 50
Panhandle conference tournament
Semifinals =
Morrill 53, Crawford 29
SPVA conference tournament
Hershey 42, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
Arlington 44, Douglas County West 27
Arthur County 60, Hyannis 28
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Syracuse 44
Blue Hill 50, Sandy Creek 37
Broken bow 41, Valentine’s Day 32
CWC 69, Bloomfield 21
Centura 41, Gibbon 28
Chadron 61, Low 40
Clarkson / Leigh 50, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 10
Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 35
Crofton 74, Hartington-Newcastle 32
Elkhorn 54, Blair 48
Elkhorn Valley 70, Creighton 42
Fillmore Central 50, Tri County 17
Fort Calhoun 43, Conestoga 37
Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 50
Harvard 37, Deshler 34
Homer 81, Walthill 37
Kenesaw 36, Franklin 31
Lawrence-Nelson 59, Plateau Community 25
Lincoln East 63, Lincoln North Star 44
Lincoln Lutheran 38, Bishop Neumann 23
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40, Raymond Central 24
Loomis 50, Hi-Line 49
Malcolm 49, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Milford 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Mound City, Mo. 0, Humboldt / Table Rock-Steinauer 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Lewiston 14
North Central 60, Anselmo-Merna 21
Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39
Omaha Benson 58, Papillion-LaVista South 51
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 54, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Omaha Westside 41, Millard North 29
Ord 57, Boone Central / Newman Grove 53
Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Central 40
Pleasanton 72, Elm Creek 33
Ravenna 42, Arcadia-Loup City 41
Silberner See 61, Rote Wolke 19
Stuart 46, Santee 28
Summerland 58, Osmond 28
Superior 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 36
Wakefield-Allen 64, Emerson-Hubbard 23
West Point-Beemer 68, Twin River 37
Yutan 53, Palmyra 29
River Cities conference tournament
Fifth place =
Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Roncalli 40
Seventh place =
Ralston 50, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43
