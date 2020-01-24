KTIV Web Logo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Hastings 47, Grand Island Northwest 42

Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47

Loomis 81, Hi-Line 61

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Lewiston 30

Omaha Central 61, Papillion-LaVista 44

Seward 25, Aurora 20

Yutan 61, Palmyra 50

Panhandle conference tournament

Semifinals =

Morrill 53, Crawford 29

SPVA conference tournament

Hershey 42, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

Arlington 44, Douglas County West 27

Arthur County 60, Hyannis 28

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Syracuse 44

Blue Hill 50, Sandy Creek 37

Broken bow 41, Valentine’s Day 32

CWC 69, Bloomfield 21

Centura 41, Gibbon 28

Chadron 61, Low 40

Clarkson / Leigh 50, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 10

Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 35

Crofton 74, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Elkhorn 54, Blair 48

Elkhorn Valley 70, Creighton 42

Fillmore Central 50, Tri County 17

Fort Calhoun 43, Conestoga 37

Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 50

Harvard 37, Deshler 34

Homer 81, Walthill 37

Kenesaw 36, Franklin 31

Lawrence-Nelson 59, Plateau Community 25

Lincoln East 63, Lincoln North Star 44

Lincoln Lutheran 38, Bishop Neumann 23

Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40, Raymond Central 24

Loomis 50, Hi-Line 49

Malcolm 49, Wilber-Clatonia 16

Milford 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Mound City, Mo. 0, Humboldt / Table Rock-Steinauer 0

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Lewiston 14

North Central 60, Anselmo-Merna 21

Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39

Omaha Benson 58, Papillion-LaVista South 51

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 54, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Omaha Westside 41, Millard North 29

Ord 57, Boone Central / Newman Grove 53

Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Central 40

Pleasanton 72, Elm Creek 33

Ravenna 42, Arcadia-Loup City 41

Seward 25, Aurora 20

Silberner See 61, Rote Wolke 19

Stuart 46, Santee 28

Summerland 58, Osmond 28

Superior 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 36

Wakefield-Allen 64, Emerson-Hubbard 23

West Point-Beemer 68, Twin River 37

Yutan 53, Palmyra 29

River Cities conference tournament

Fifth place =

Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Roncalli 40

Seventh place =

Ralston 50, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

