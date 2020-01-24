BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 60, Audubon 53
ADM, Adel 72, Ballard 52
Ankeny 65, Urbandale 63
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29
Atlantic 52, Saydel 49
B-G-M 71, H-L-V, Victor 46
Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
Bishop Garrigan 87, Eagle Grove 27
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sioux City, North 55
Boyden-Hull 79, George-Little Rock 41
Burlington Notre Dame 62, Holy Trinity 49
Carroll 65, Bondurant Farrar 50
Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo, East 40
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Iowa City High 38
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74
Central Decatur, Leon 54, Nodaway Valley 48
Charles City 65, Crestwood, Cresco 64
Cherokee, Washington 58, Storm Lake 55
Clear Creek-Amana 74, Independence 46
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61
Coon Rapids-Bayard 64, Paton-Churdan 58
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 58, LeMars 48
Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39
Davenport, Central 57, Davenport, North 49
Denver 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 46
Des Moines, Lincoln 63, Des Moines, Hoover 47
Des Moines, Roosevelt 73, Des Moines, East 45
Dike-New Hartford 50, Hudson 38
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Waterloo Christian School 43
Dubuque, Hempstead 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 65
Dubuque, Senior 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49
East Sac County 63, Alta-Aurelia 46
Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian School 41
Exira / Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Woodbine 50
Forest City 69, Northern Iowa, Buffalo Center 43
G-T / R-A 58, West Bend Mallard 38
GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51, Belmond Clamp 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, East Marshall, LeGrand 44
Glenwood 71, Red Oak 41
Grundy Center 62, BCLUW, Conrad 38
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 77, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61
Harlan 78, Clarinda 60
Highland, Riverside 54, Wapello 43
Hinton 63, Trinity Christian High School 55
Humboldt 57, Algona 48
Iowa City West 49, Iowa City Liberty High School 30
Johnston 60, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 55
Kingsley-Pierson 49, West Monona 47
Lake Mills 51, Osage 48
Lawton-Bronson 50, River Valley, Correctionville 45
Lenox 51, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50
Lewis Central 88, Shenandoah 50
MFL-Mar-Mac 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 55
MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 58
Maquoketa 62, Beckman, Dyersville 46
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn / Remsen-Union (MMCRU) 76, Akron-Westfield 56
Marion 58, West Delaware, Manchester 44
Marshalltown 61, Fort Dodge 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Mount Ayr 45
Midland, Wyoming 50, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47
Mount Vernon 70, Solon 68
Murray 58, diagonal 49
Muscatine 62, Clinton 50
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Central Springs 42
Newell-Fonda 62, Southeast Valley 61
Newton 48, Dallas Center-Grimes 47
North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25
North Fayette Valley 53, West Central, Maynard 37
North Scott, Eldridge 42, Pleasant Valley 25
Norwalk 70, Indianola 60
Okoboji, Milford 66, Rock Valley 61
Postville 54, Central Elkader 28
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 70, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, OT
Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 33
Rockford 67, Northwood-Kensett 23
Roland Story, Story City 39, South Hardin 38
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, West Bend-Mallard 38
Saint Ansgar 67, North Butler, Greene 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, West 50
Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
Sioux City, East 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40
South Central Calhoun 57, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50
South Winneshiek, Calmar 69, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42
Southeast Polk 63, Mason City 52
Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
Treynor 64, Logan-Magnolia 40
Van Meter 64, Earlham 38
WACO, Wayland 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 47
Waterloo, West 43, Linn-Mar, Marion 41
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 46
Webster City 67, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, 2OT
West Fork, Sheffield 74, Newman Catholic, Mason City 61
West Lyon, Inwood 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
West Marshall, State Center 49, AGWSR, Ackley 45
West Sioux 83, South O’Brien, Paullina 65
Western Christian 77, Spencer 31
Williamsburg 52, Benton Community 49
Winter set 75, Boone 59
Woodward Academy 52, Greene County 47
Woodward-Granger 52, Ogden 34
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
Center Point-Urbana v South Tama County, Tama, ppd.
Central City v Alburnett, ppd.
Clarke, Osceola v Albia, ccd.
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo v Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, ppd. until February 10th.
Durant-Bennett v Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
Fairfield v. Burlington, ppd.
Fort Madison v Keokuk, ppd.
Grinnell v Oskaloosa, ppd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman v Camanche, ppd.
Monticello v West Branch, ppd.
North Tama, Traer v. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.
Oil wine against Waukon, ppd.
Pekin vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.
Regina, Iowa City v Anamosa, ppd.
Tri-County, Thornburg v Sigourney, ppd.
Van Buren, Keosauqua v Danville, ppd.
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Audubon 61, OT
Algona 51, Humboldt 40
Ames 44, Ankeny Centennial 43
Ascension Day, Davenport 68, Davenport, West 30
B-G-M 69, H-L-V, Victor 35
Ballard 58, ADM, nobility 34
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 53, Midland, Wyoming 33
Benton Community 45, Williamsburg 26
Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 31
Bondurant Farrar 73, Carroll 52
Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43, Glidden-Ralston 32
Burlington Notre Dame 44, Holy Trinity 33
CAM, Anita 57, Ar-We-Va, west side 50
Carlisle 74, Perry 29
Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo, East 9
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44
Central Elkader 61, Postville 32
Central Lee, Donnellson 56, WACO, Wayland 40
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 40
Central Springs 26, Nashua-Plainfield 25
Cherokee, Washington 86, Storm Lake 50
Clear Creek-Amana 68, Independence 27
Colo-NESCO 40, GMG, Garwin 11
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 26
Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39
Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Newton 35
Davenport, North 62, Davenport, Central 48
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
Denver 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 52
Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 41
Des Moines, Hoover 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 29
Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Des Moines, East 38
Diagonal 36, Murray 35
Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 42
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 75, Johnston 57
Dubuque, Hempstead 44, Wahlert, Dubuque 43
Dubuque, Senior 43, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34
East Buchanan, Winthrop 59, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
East Sac County 45, Alta-Aurelia 38
Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 23
Emmetsburg 49, PAC-LM 41
Forest City 58, Northern Iowa, Buffalo Center 15
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond Clamp 44
Gilbert 61, Nevada 31
Glenwood 95, Red Oak 67
Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 32
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34
Hinton 67, Trinity Christian High School 32
IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center, Neola 34
Indianola 47, Norwalk 36
Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 64
Iowa City West 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 44
Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, Belle Plaine 25
Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 61
Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley, Correctionville 25
Lenox 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 41, OT
Lewis Central 73, Shenandoah 30
Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35
MFL-Mar-Mac 52, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36
Maquoketa 62, Beckman, Dyersville 46
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn / Remsen-Union (MMCRU) 47, Akron-Westfield 46
Marion 80, West Delaware, Manchester 29
Mount Ayr 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Muscatine 49, Clinton 14
Newell-Fonda 100, southeast valley 30
Nodaway Valley 71, Central Decatur, Leon 52
North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25
North Fayette Valley 60, West Central, Maynard 25
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Starmont 9
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 45
Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49
Osage 67, Lake Mills 30
Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28
Rockford 40, Northwood-Kensett 34
Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, West Bend-Mallard 44
Saint Ansgar 75, North Butler, Greene 26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City, West 47
Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 46
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 57
Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41
Solon 44, Mount Vernon 34
South Winneshiek, Calmar 44, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41
Southeast Polk 78, Mason City 62
Springville 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
St. Mary, Storm Lake 41, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Unit Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42
Urbandale 59, Ankeny 57
Van Meter 46, Earlham 24
Wapello 68, Highland, Riverside 47
Washington 50, Mount Pleasant 47, OT
Waterloo Christian School 44, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23
Waterloo, West 64, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
Waukee 38, Valley, West Des Moines 32
Webster City 39, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15
West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 48
West Hancock, Britt 55, North Union 35
West Sioux 51, South O’Brien, Paullina 33
Western Christian 48, Spencer 30
Westwood, Sloan 64, MVAO-CO-U 31
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16
Winter set 55, Boone 48
Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42
Woodward-Granger 50, Ogden 35
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
Burlington v Fairfield, ppd.
Central City v Alburnett, ppd.
Durant-Bennett v Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
Fort Madison v Keokuk, ppd.
Grinnell v Oskaloosa, ppd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman v Camanche, ppd.
Monticello v West Branch, ppd.
North Tama, Traer v. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.
Pekin vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.
Regina, Iowa City v Anamosa, ppd.
South Tama County, Tama v Center Point-Urbana, ppd.
Tri-County, Thornburg v Sigourney, ppd.
Van Buren, Keosauqua v Danville, ppd.
Waukon vs. Oelwein, ppd.
