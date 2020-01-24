KTIV Web Logo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 60, Audubon 53

ADM, Adel 72, Ballard 52

Ankeny 65, Urbandale 63

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29

Atlantic 52, Saydel 49

B-G-M 71, H-L-V, Victor 46

Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

Bishop Garrigan 87, Eagle Grove 27

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Sioux City, North 55

Boyden-Hull 79, George-Little Rock 41

Burlington Notre Dame 62, Holy Trinity 49

Carroll 65, Bondurant Farrar 50

Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo, East 40

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Iowa City High 38

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74

Central Decatur, Leon 54, Nodaway Valley 48

Charles City 65, Crestwood, Cresco 64

Cherokee, Washington 58, Storm Lake 55

Clear Creek-Amana 74, Independence 46

Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61

Coon Rapids-Bayard 64, Paton-Churdan 58

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 58, LeMars 48

Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

Davenport, Central 57, Davenport, North 49

Denver 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 46

Des Moines, Lincoln 63, Des Moines, Hoover 47

Des Moines, Roosevelt 73, Des Moines, East 45

Dike-New Hartford 50, Hudson 38

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Waterloo Christian School 43

Dubuque, Hempstead 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 65

Dubuque, Senior 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

East Sac County 63, Alta-Aurelia 46

Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian School 41

Exira / Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Woodbine 50

Forest City 69, Northern Iowa, Buffalo Center 43

G-T / R-A 58, West Bend Mallard 38

GMG, Garwin 54, Colo-NESCO 36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51, Belmond Clamp 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, East Marshall, LeGrand 44

Glenwood 71, Red Oak 41

Grundy Center 62, BCLUW, Conrad 38

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 77, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61

Harlan 78, Clarinda 60

Highland, Riverside 54, Wapello 43

Hinton 63, Trinity Christian High School 55

Humboldt 57, Algona 48

Iowa City West 49, Iowa City Liberty High School 30

Johnston 60, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 55

Kingsley-Pierson 49, West Monona 47

Lake Mills 51, Osage 48

Lawton-Bronson 50, River Valley, Correctionville 45

Lenox 51, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50

Lewis Central 88, Shenandoah 50

MFL-Mar-Mac 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 55

MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 58

Maquoketa 62, Beckman, Dyersville 46

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn / Remsen-Union (MMCRU) 76, Akron-Westfield 56

Marion 58, West Delaware, Manchester 44

Marshalltown 61, Fort Dodge 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Mount Ayr 45

Midland, Wyoming 50, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47

Mount Vernon 70, Solon 68

Murray 58, diagonal 49

Muscatine 62, Clinton 50

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Central Springs 42

Newell-Fonda 62, Southeast Valley 61

Newton 48, Dallas Center-Grimes 47

North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25

North Fayette Valley 53, West Central, Maynard 37

North Scott, Eldridge 42, Pleasant Valley 25

Norwalk 70, Indianola 60

Okoboji, Milford 66, Rock Valley 61

Postville 54, Central Elkader 28

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 70, Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, OT

Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 33

Rockford 67, Northwood-Kensett 23

Roland Story, Story City 39, South Hardin 38

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, West Bend-Mallard 38

Saint Ansgar 67, North Butler, Greene 56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, West 50

Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​39

Sioux City, East 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40

South Central Calhoun 57, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50

South Winneshiek, Calmar 69, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42

Southeast Polk 63, Mason City 52

Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

Treynor 64, Logan-Magnolia 40

Van Meter 64, Earlham 38

WACO, Wayland 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 47

Waterloo, West 43, Linn-Mar, Marion 41

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 46

Webster City 67, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, 2OT

West Fork, Sheffield 74, Newman Catholic, Mason City 61

West Lyon, Inwood 57, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

West Marshall, State Center 49, AGWSR, Ackley 45

West Sioux 83, South O’Brien, Paullina 65

Western Christian 77, Spencer 31

Williamsburg 52, Benton Community 49

Winter set 75, Boone 59

Woodward Academy 52, Greene County 47

Woodward-Granger 52, Ogden 34

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Center Point-Urbana v South Tama County, Tama, ppd.

Central City v Alburnett, ppd.

Clarke, Osceola v Albia, ccd.

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo v Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, ppd. until February 10th.

Durant-Bennett v Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

Fairfield v. Burlington, ppd.

Fort Madison v Keokuk, ppd.

Grinnell v Oskaloosa, ppd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman v Camanche, ppd.

Monticello v West Branch, ppd.

North Tama, Traer v. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.

Oil wine against Waukon, ppd.

Pekin vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.

Regina, Iowa City v Anamosa, ppd.

Tri-County, Thornburg v Sigourney, ppd.

Van Buren, Keosauqua v Danville, ppd.

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Audubon 61, OT

Algona 51, Humboldt 40

Ames 44, Ankeny Centennial 43

Ascension Day, Davenport 68, Davenport, West 30

B-G-M 69, H-L-V, Victor 35

Ballard 58, ADM, nobility 34

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 53, Midland, Wyoming 33

Benton Community 45, Williamsburg 26

Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 31

Bondurant Farrar 73, Carroll 52

Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43, Glidden-Ralston 32

Burlington Notre Dame 44, Holy Trinity 33

CAM, Anita 57, Ar-We-Va, west side 50

Carlisle 74, Perry 29

Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo, East 9

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Central Elkader 61, Postville 32

Central Lee, Donnellson 56, WACO, Wayland 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 44, West Lyon, Inwood 40

Central Springs 26, Nashua-Plainfield 25

Cherokee, Washington 86, Storm Lake 50

Clear Creek-Amana 68, Independence 27

Colo-NESCO 40, GMG, Garwin 11

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 43, LeMars 26

Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Newton 35

Davenport, North 62, Davenport, Central 48

Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

Denver 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 52

Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 41

Des Moines, Hoover 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 29

Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Des Moines, East 38

Diagonal 36, Murray 35

Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 42

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 75, Johnston 57

Dubuque, Hempstead 44, Wahlert, Dubuque 43

Dubuque, Senior 43, Epworth, Western Dubuque 34

East Buchanan, Winthrop 59, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

East Sac County 45, Alta-Aurelia 38

Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian School 23

Emmetsburg 49, PAC-LM 41

Forest City 58, Northern Iowa, Buffalo Center 15

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond Clamp 44

Gilbert 61, Nevada 31

Glenwood 95, Red Oak 67

Grundy Center 46, BCLUW, Conrad 32

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34

Hinton 67, Trinity Christian High School 32

IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center, Neola 34

Indianola 47, Norwalk 36

Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 64

Iowa City West 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 44

Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, Belle Plaine 25

Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 61

Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley, Correctionville 25

Lenox 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 41, OT

Lewis Central 73, Shenandoah 30

Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 52, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36

Maquoketa 62, Beckman, Dyersville 46

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn / Remsen-Union (MMCRU) 47, Akron-Westfield 46

Marion 80, West Delaware, Manchester 29

Mount Ayr 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 47

Muscatine 49, Clinton 14

Newell-Fonda 100, southeast valley 30

Nodaway Valley 71, Central Decatur, Leon 52

North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25

North Fayette Valley 60, West Central, Maynard 25

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Starmont 9

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 45

Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49

Osage 67, Lake Mills 30

Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28

Rockford 40, Northwood-Kensett 34

Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, West Bend-Mallard 44

Saint Ansgar 75, North Butler, Greene 26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City, West 47

Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 46

Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​58, Sioux Center 57

Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41

Solon 44, Mount Vernon 34

South Winneshiek, Calmar 44, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41

Southeast Polk 78, Mason City 62

Springville 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

St. Mary, Storm Lake 41, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Unit Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42

Urbandale 59, Ankeny 57

Van Meter 46, Earlham 24

Wapello 68, Highland, Riverside 47

Washington 50, Mount Pleasant 47, OT

Waterloo Christian School 44, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23

Waterloo, West 64, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

Waukee 38, Valley, West Des Moines 32

Webster City 39, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15

West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 48

West Hancock, Britt 55, North Union 35

West Sioux 51, South O’Brien, Paullina 33

Western Christian 48, Spencer 30

Westwood, Sloan 64, MVAO-CO-U 31

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16

Winter set 55, Boone 48

Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42

Woodward-Granger 50, Ogden 35

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Burlington v Fairfield, ppd.

Central City v Alburnett, ppd.

Durant-Bennett v Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

Fort Madison v Keokuk, ppd.

Grinnell v Oskaloosa, ppd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman v Camanche, ppd.

Monticello v West Branch, ppd.

North Tama, Traer v. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.

Pekin vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.

Regina, Iowa City v Anamosa, ppd.

South Tama County, Tama v Center Point-Urbana, ppd.

Tri-County, Thornburg v Sigourney, ppd.

Van Buren, Keosauqua v Danville, ppd.

Waukon vs. Oelwein, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

