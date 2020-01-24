BOYS BASKETBALL =
Aberdeen Central 68, Tea Area 64
Gayville-Volin 69, Colome 39
McCook Central / Montrose 55, Flandreau 42
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Harrisburg 51
Watertown 66, Mitchell 64, OT
GIRL BASKETBALL =
Beresford 54, Canton 21
Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 47
Hamlin 62, Milbank 18
Jones County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 46
Madison 54, Sioux Falls Christian 41
Northwestern 55, Leola / Frederick 13
Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27
Redfield 48, Sisseton 39
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 25
St. Thomas More 57, West Central 48
Vermillion 54, Garretson 44
Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 51
DVC tournament
Consolation semifinals
Estelline / Hendricks 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 17
Lake Preston 49, Oldham-Ramona / Rutland 38
Small Moreau conference tournament
Bison 51, Tiospaye Topa 11
Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/