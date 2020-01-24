KTIV Web Logo

BOYS BASKETBALL =

Aberdeen Central 68, Tea Area 64

Gayville-Volin 69, Colome 39

McCook Central / Montrose 55, Flandreau 42

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Harrisburg 51

Watertown 66, Mitchell 64, OT

GIRL BASKETBALL =

Beresford 54, Canton 21

Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 47

Hamlin 62, Milbank 18

Jones County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 46

Madison 54, Sioux Falls Christian 41

Northwestern 55, Leola / Frederick 13

Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27

Redfield 48, Sisseton 39

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 25

St. Thomas More 57, West Central 48

Vermillion 54, Garretson 44

Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 51

DVC tournament

Consolation semifinals

Estelline / Hendricks 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 17

Lake Preston 49, Oldham-Ramona / Rutland 38

Small Moreau conference tournament

Bison 51, Tiospaye Topa 11

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

