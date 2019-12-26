Friday, race-by-race advice and overview for Gosford

Loading...

Kiss the Bride is to be watched during a seven-card race in Gosford on Thursday. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 BM 64 HCP (1000m)

Now the sprinters' turn, and there will be no room for the shy, with several chances. Four-year-old Rosehill gelding 5. Périgord said he was ready to return to a five-month period with a nice easy test at Rosehill controlling the speed from the front, and only the career win so far has come so brilliant at the head of this runway during the last preparation to land his young daughter.

Hazards: Six-year-old Scone gelding 4. Ori On Fire has had a bit of a chill since he fought OK head on in the Mudgee Sprint, but not too well treated at weights. Four year old mare in Newcastle 1. Magnolia Power was cool in a 900 meter run at home, and even if she is not convinced of her second class, she draws well and the regular rider "Queen of Hoops" returns. Five-year-old gelding from Hawkesbury 2. Paris in May mixes its shape, but is hard and has enough speed from a wider door to find a position. A leading metro driver is a plus. Includes a five year old Warwick Farm gelding 7. Hi American who is building a good record and is resuming two regular tests, with a new smart record.

How to play: Périgord in each direction and trifecta 1,4,5 / 1,4,5 / 1,4,5,7

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 MAIDEN PLATE (1100m)

Intriguing young girl with fixed weights. First Brigade Seeks To Have It Between Themselves, Led By A Three Year Old Warwick Farm Foal 3. Coco Cuber taking up a period of five months and looked super strong across the line in his last try after being hidden with little room in the field and held early in the straight. Impressive son of Rubick, who was only beaten a long head when he debuted in Canterbury in late July.

Dangers: another first after a long break, a three-year-old filly from Godolphin 9. Badia Seems to threaten a second smart try when cruising across the line at Hawkesbury under a good grip. Loaded home a mile back on her debut in a good quality subway girl in February. 3 year old filly in Hawkesbury 10. Cubed finished hard in this same test right alongside Badia, and also seems ready for a second progressive preparation. Includes a three year old Warwick Farm filly 11. Dancing Dollar (Wandjina x Ambers Waltz from Danehill Dancer) who made his debut in stable form after two tries before; while another Godolphin filly 12. Lavender can enter the second final after a solid new run at Hawkesbury when he should have finished closer. Also expect a first practice race from three-year-old Rosehill Gelding. 7. Super Good, who looked good at the tests, but who has to overcome a delicate barrier.

How to play: Coco Cuber to win; quinella 3 and 9; first four 3,9,10 / 3,7,9,10,11,12 / 3,7,9,10,11,12 / 3,7,9,10,11,12

Odds and Evens Odds

Race 4 CLASS 4 HCP (1200m)

Good quality field of older sprinters. Gosford gelding, five years old intelligent and slightly run 6. Through the cracks likes to go back and finish hard, but hasn't had much to do in two runs, trying to get home after dragging tempos in smaller fields. Much better placed here, with more pressure in the front, and drops to its lightest weight in a long time.

Hazards: four-year-old Wyong gelding 3. Celer also has a large finishing motor. Resumption of a good mid-year preparation with a quick finishing effort as a BM 70 metro, and the senior driver makes the trip to run. I liked the first run of a six year old Newcastle gelding 2. All of the scrap work at home for a long time, and it usually improves in its next run. Four-year-old Scone Mare 7. Tropezina had two return points in a stronger tube category, and although well beaten in his last race at Canterbury, the form around the winner Fituese is strong. Four year old mare in Newcastle 8. Bubbles Ball was a little stiff when he narrowly descended in first place in a BM 70 metro. He lost 3 kg from this race and generally saves it best for this distance. Randwick five year old gelding 5. Kosciusko bolted into a weaker race here, two points back, and the second horse should have almost won at Bathurst on Monday, before an average race in BM 70. It's as difficult as he wishes, but it draws inside and gets a claim of 2 kg; while improving the six-year-old Hawkesbury mare 10. Cinderconi It was great to go from the midfield to win a BM 64 at Newcastle, and shoot for another comfortable run, but it is clearly more difficult.

How to play: Through The Cracks in each direction and trifecta box 2,3,6,7

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 GOSFORD GUINEAS (1200m)

The three-year sprint at the listed level has been one of the strongest editions in a while. The best is yet to come from the talented gelding Randwick 2. Hightail. Hit the terrific line behind Diamond Thunder extra smart in the age function of Magic Millions in Wyong, and although the interior draw doesn't quite match his style, he can charge over it with any room cleared from 400m.

Dangers: intelligent and ultra progressive Randwick filly 11. Fituese has won his last two games dominantly and looks well placed with 54 kg of an ideal draw. The form around her is strong, the third horse of her last victory in BM 70 returning eight days later to dominate a peloton of BM 78 at Randwick. Improvement of the Randwick foal 3. Splintex already has a smart record and was brave first behind Superium in BM 74 at Randwick when it was well tried in the market. Godolphin filly 1. Exaltations was a winner of group 3 last preparation, and with a lot of class is adapted to the defined weight scale. Tested OK, but a wide door is a big question. Warwick Farm Foal 5. Big Parade has a serious capacity, and only the extreme external barrier puts an end to a great level of confidence. The detonated them in the lead in a weaker race under heavy weight on this track, and the second race in first preparation was beaten with a long neck in grade registered at Eagle Farm. Randwick foal 4. Unloaded led all the way back to Canterbury before fighting head-on in the Magic Millions at Wyong. Must find a length or two, but draw to get a comfortable run for a proven trainer / rider combination.

How to play: Hightail to win and quinella 2 and 11

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 GROUP 3 BELLE DES TURF STAKES (1600m)

Big race of the day when the five-year-old Warwick Farm mare 1. Aqua D & # 39; ivina arrives with a winning strike rate of 36% after 14 starts, and can make two wins from her last three setbacks from the more difficult group 2 Villiers where she finished just three lengths behind the winner after working at home since mid ground. Previously, he had struggled to win a BM 88 in Kembla on this trip.

Dangers: talented four-year-old Rosehill mare 5. Elusive nature will get a fair path, but she steals this preparation, and doubts that any other runner will run a faster final 400m. Finished above the high odds to win a BM 70 two rounds before returning home to Rosehill to beat everything but the winner. 5 year old mare Wyong 4. Miss redoble hasn't finished the last departure in a BM 78 metro, but she has a smart record, and her best is pretty good. Rosehill 5 year old mare 2. Toryjoy challenged a betting drift to retain some big finishers in first place at Rosehill over 1400m, but while she won twice over 1800m during the last preparation, she was not convinced of a second place under 57.5 kg. Lightly bred four-year-old Randwick mare 7. Statuesquely had been right around the money in three points before dialing after leading away from the last start. Better placed on a mile on a smaller and lighter track. Includes a rising three year old filly 10. Saas Fe who just missed a BM 64 after winning his first, but it was a tough question in the fourth start of his career.

How to play: Aqua D & # 39; ivina to win

Odds and Evens Odds

Race 7 FINAL PROVINCIAL SUMMER SERIES (1600m)

Competitive and passionate final of seven year old Newcastle gelding 2. Mr. Garcia who caught up on slow speed behind Jazzland, who won the last round in this series at the turn. Previously, he had finished OK in Group 3 Festival at Rosehill, and is expected to reach third place, with more pressure from the front.

Dangers: Hongong five-year-old Wyong super consistent 1. Jazzland set to gain that heat as he pleases. Like the top pick, on the eight-day back-up, but likes the mile around these little provincial tracks, although he's shocked if he gets it all his way in a bigger area and deeper. Newcastle five year old stallion 9. Busy is a top athlete in the making who finished far to win a first place in Hawkesbury over 1500m, and the final preparation for second place was only narrowly beaten in a grade more difficult than that. Five-year-old Kembla gelding 3. Royal Cuban seems suitable on a smaller track, despite a large draw, after having almost stolen this heat before the emergence of Occupy. The door will need luck, but for the first time the turn signals are replaced by turn signals; while four year old Newcastle gelding 5. High power is a promising type who finished too well to win a first place in 1400m. Second place is not as strong, but has the best jockey to negotiate a horror barrier.

How to play: Mr. Garcia wins and collects exactly 1,2,9

Odds and Evens: Split



BEST Paris:

Race 1: KISS THE BRIDE (2)

Race 3: COCO CUBER (3)

BEST VALUE:

Race 6: AQUA D & # 39; IVINA (1)

