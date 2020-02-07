Friday Insider: Rutherford in trade talks

TAMPA, Fla. – The NHL transaction deadline is a little more than two weeks away, and although it is possible that it will expire without it Jim Rutherford history tells us that it is not very likely.

After all, Rutherford is constantly looking to improve his selection and usually does something on or around the deadline.

And yes, he inquired about boys in other teams in which he and his employees are interested.

“I have had conversations about certain players,” he said.

He of course refused to identify those players, but the penguins are looking for a top six winger who can make up for some of the lost goals Jake Guentzel suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least the second round of the playoffs, and possibly until next season.

It is likely that Rutherford will be willing to investigate the possibility of adding a bit of hardness to his setup, provided that the man is not liable when he is on ice.

However, there is a big difference between this season and most of the past few: The word from the organization is that while Rutherford will be as aggressive as ever when exploring potential movements, he does not feel the same urgency to act as he has in the past.

Indeed, if he could get some kind of guarantee that the Penguins would not suffer another major injury this season, he would be very happy to let the February 24 deadline come and go without doing anything because he feels so comfortable with the group that has been assembled and how it has performed this season.

The problem is, such a guarantee is of course not possible, and the Penguins don’t really have another top six winger in reserve, so they want to add one that can at least be an insurance policy.

Although there has been much speculation about specific players that Rutherford could target, the reality is that he still does not know exactly who will be on the market, because some teams still do not know if they should be buyers or sellers as the deadline approaching.

That decision will largely be influenced by how they will perform on the ice in the coming weeks.

“You see a couple of teams in the bubble and now they win a few games in a row, so it’s a tough decision as to where it will be in a few weeks,” Rutherford said. “It may be that there are many more players on the market, or there may be too many teams that are too tight and ultimately retain their players.”

To his point, he said, there was no significant peak in conversations between GMs – “It’s pretty standard, the same as it has been in the last month,” Rutherford said. “Not much has changed.” – but he will have his shopping list ready when it is time to pick up the calls.

That’s because it never goes away.

“We have always set it up even if there is no trade deadline,” he said. “We always talk about what our needs are and who fits well together and things like that. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is.”

MORE PENGUINS

• The penguins have been in Florida since Monday, and although Tampa Bay and Florida are formidable opponents, the penguins have also faced a new challenge since their arrival: the weather. Not just the sun (maybe we will explain in a future story what that is for West Pennsylvania subscribers), but temperatures that have routinely risen in the 70s and 80s. Hardly traditional hockey weather, and Jared McCann, who spent parts of three seasons with the Panthers, knows how the circumstances can affect teams that cross the state mid-winter. “It was definitely an advantage to let people come in with that mentality (of enjoying the warmth),” he said. McCann said he doesn’t necessarily take the opportunity to defrost when the penguins go south – “I’m not really a man who seems to be sitting outside. … You can see, I’m pretty pie.” – but some of his teammates got the most out of their full day off on Tuesday. One group rented scooters and checked out in downtown Tampa. Matt Murray and some others visited Big Cat Rescue, an animal shelter. Bryan Rust settle for “a few walks in the sun. Nothing crazy. Don’t go to the beach or fish or anything.” They clearly enjoyed the weather, but they all insist that it does not divert their attention from the challenges ahead. “When we get to the ice rink, it just goes on,” Justin Schultz said. – Molinari

• There was a time when hockey players generally wore a number between 1 and 35, with a few exceptions. However, those days ended long ago and just about every figure below 100 is likely to pop up somewhere in a sweater. Usually players get an unusual one because they specifically ask for it: Sidney Crosby bears 87 because this reflects his date of birth of 7 August 1987 (8/7/87). Evgeni Malkin goes with 71 as a tribute Valeri Kharlamov, the Hockey Hall of Famer that was No. 17 with the Soviet Red Army Club and the Soviet national teams and is ravaged by many Russian players. And there is Zach Aston-Reese, who has an unusual number of himself, but he is no. 46 not because of superstition or because he is trying to honor, say, Viktor Ignatiev or Joe Vitale. (Or even Warren Bankston, by the way.) No, Aston-Reese finished with 46 because he was awarded while playing for the Penguins peasant team in Wilkes-Barre. “I couldn’t even choose,” he said. “It was just given to me a little when I arrived at Wilkes, and I just kept it.” Aston-Reese added that he wanted No. 12, that he wore in Northeastern, “pretty bad,” but that he was denied a bizarre series of events. goalie Michael Leighton, which was taken from Arizona, wanted No. 49, which Dominik Simon had at that time. By surrendering to Leighton, Simon was forced to choose a new number, and he chose 12. Thus, Aston-Reese eventually ended up being the heir to the numerical legacy of Jeff Toms and Pavel skrbek. – Molinari

PIRATES

• The Pirates officially acquired two prospects in the Starling Marte trade of the Diamondbacks, but there was in fact a third. I am told within the team that if they had not been able to pay for the $ 250,000 in international bonus cap space that they had received in the same transaction, they would not have been able to pay the $ 594,000 signing bonus for the 16-year-old Australian outfielder Solomon Maguire Which followed. Therefore Ben Cherington insisted on that part of the deal and, as I was further told, without it the deal would have been complicated or even killed. So in future references to this transaction, I will state the return as being for three prospects. – Dejan Kovacevic in Tampa, Fla.

• For clarification, hopefully, once and for all: the trade of The Pirates of Corey Dickerson at the Phillies late last summer was originally for $ 250,000 in international bonus cap space, as well as a player who later had to be named to be removed from a list from the Philadelphia system. When Neal Huntington He decided he didn’t want anybody on that list, he opted for a cash payment from the Phillies, which is a very common result in these scenarios. I was unable to identify the money specifically, but I was told it was less than $ 50,000. – DK

• Cherington came to Pittsburgh with a reputation as a good analytical general manager, and Wednesday’s development assignments for players reflect that. Pirates’ analysis staff has grown 33% this season – from nine full-time employees in 2019 to 12 before 2020 – and there is a stronger focus on those who work on player development and scouting, including professional, amateur and international. More people are also coming to the farm system, namely people who will do video work with players and record results on Rapsodo, who can measure the spinning speed, giving players in the lower levels of minors a better understanding of the use of the major tools. use leaguers. – Alex Stumpf

STEELERS

• Ben Roethlisberger met with the Steelers medical staff this week to prepare to speed up his rehabilitation process as soon as he returns from a checkup with the surgeon who had recovered from his elbow injury in California. That appointment is expected to take place in two weeks. Roethlisberger is expected to be released to first start throwing small things to build up his arm strength. As someone who is going through a rehabilitation process – on my right side, shrug – I can tell you that there are clear steps in this. Because Roethlisberger is now almost five months away from his operation, he is well on track. – Dale Lolley at Rooney Complex

• Although there was a push not to put first-time players in this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame vote, it will be difficult to do in 2021. The first-time eligible list contain upcoming players Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Jared Allen, which will all receive strong attention, and Calvin Johnson, also. But don’t be surprised if only one or two of those guys get the first vote. Johnson gets some pushback because, for example, his career was so short. There is a real push among voters to take care of some players who have waited longer. Alan Faneca is at the top of that list. Do not believe me? Here it is by co-voter Clark Judge on the Talk of Fame Network. – Cart

• Speaking of the first eligible boys, Heath Miller is eligible for the first time in 2021. And as you can see, it will be difficult for him to crack the list of finalists. Miller is ninth on the all-time list under tight endings with 592 receptions and was a member of two Super Bowl teams and another who went to the Super Bowl, but he probably won’t get past the semi-finalist list. James Harrison qualifies for the first time in 2023, when the CEO finds out Darrell Revis. But the guess here is if Faneca makes it – and he will – another Steelers player will be chosen Ben Roethlisberger. – Cart

PITT

• Ryan Murphymissed two games with a concussion and was re-evaluated on Thursday to determine his status for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech. The leisure time was not easy for him, as his team went 1-1 and missed his outdoor shots in every match. “I just miss playing the most,” said Murphy. “That’s all I can think about … (It’s) pretty scary, not going to lie, feeling like I was the last few days. (I’m) just happy and blessed to recover … It’s the brain, so it’s not like I can record it and just start playing, which is the frustrating role. “Murphy’s 35.5 percent take photos from three mere paths Xavier Johnsonis 35.8 percent clip for the team leader, and he has a team-best 83.3 percent of the free throw line. He is one of the four Panthers (Trey McGowens, Johnson and Justin Champagnie are the others) with an average of two digits for the season.

Log in to your account to continue reading: