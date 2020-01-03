Friday deals: BlackBerry Key2 from $ 230, and Mesh Router $ 75, more

Loading...

Friday's best deals are the BlackBerry Key2 LE Android smartphone from $ 230, plus write-downs on the newest creepy Mesh 802.11ac wireless router and Samsung's BAR flash drives. Go to more below for the latest 9to5Toys lunch break.

BlackBerry Key2 LE Smartphone drops to $ 230

Best Buy offers the BlackBerry Key2 LE 64 GB unlocked Android smartphone $ 230. Originally launched for $ 399, this is a new low ever. The Key2 offers a physical keyboard and brings back the classic style of BlackBerry with the latest features of Android. You score 4G LTE connectivity, a 4.5-inch screen, 64 GB storage and a 13 MP camera. Read more in our announcement.

Amazon & # 39; s newest frightening 802.11ac wifi router

Amazon is currently offering its newest creepy 802.11ac WiFi router for $ 75. Starting at $ 99, the current offer is good for 24% savings, it is the second best discount we've seen and comes within $ 5 from the lowest point ever. With a reach of 1500 square feet, this access point is a great way to start a mesh setup. In addition to dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, Amazon calls this router a remarkable option for people with 550 Mb / s plans from their internet provider. The Eero system also has Alexa integration, TrueMesh technology and more. You can find more information in our announcement.

Samsung BAR flash drives have a full metal design

Amazon now offers various Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 flash drives from $ 8. Free shipping is available for Prime members or for orders over $ 25. A striking capacity is the 64 GB model on $ 13, which is lower than the usual $ 17 price tag at Best Buy and other retailers. Most of today's deal means a saving of 33%. You can browse through all available capacities here. The BAR series of flash drives from Samsung goes beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal construction. Notable features are transfer speeds of up to 300 MB / s, a watertight housing and a key ring hook for extra safety on the road.

