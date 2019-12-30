Fresh Twist in Celtic Transfer Saga

Loading...

The saga of the transfer that seems to be enraged is the agreement between Celtic and Cruzeiro by Fabricio Bruno and there are now accusations that his agent has tried to steal documents between the two clubs.

The South American journalist is claiming the internal struggle between the player, his representatives and the club after the player's court case was dismissed.

Bruno tried to break his contract in a Brazilian court because he has not been paid his salary or the money owed by the club for his image rights.

Fabricio Bruno's agent accused of trying to pinch Cruzeiro documents during discussions about the possible transfer to Celtic. https://t.co/Y97bFwdDqk

– stephen.mcgowan (@mcgowan_stephen) December 30, 2019

Celtic seems interested in the movement and Neil Lennon has hinted a movement for the defensive midfielder.

Any deal for Bruno seems extremely complex among problems like the previous one, Celtic would have to obtain a work permit.

The Celts are about to enter the transfer window and they see that they have their goals locked. Two or three new signings could refresh the team.